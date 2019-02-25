Log in
Xylem : to attend Gabelli & Company 29th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium

0
02/25/2019

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, announced today that its Vice President and General Manager, Advanced Infrastructure Analytics, Albert Cho, will be the keynote speaker discussing Advanced Infrastructure Technologies and Trends at the Gabelli & Company Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City on Thursday, February 28, 2019. In addition, Mr. Cho and Senior Director of Investor Relations, Matt Latino, will also participate in small group meetings.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Company’s approximately 17,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, with 2018 revenue of $5.2 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on XYLEM
03:16pXYLEM : to attend Gabelli & Company 29th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symp..
BU
02/22XYLEM : to participate in The Future of Water Conference hosted by RBC Capital M..
BU
02/22XYLEM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
02/20XYLEM : to participate in the Barclays 2019 Industrial Select Conference
BU
02/13XYLEM : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/31XYLEM : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/31XYLEM INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01/31XYLEM : Reports Strong Revenue, Orders and Earnings Growth in Fourth Quarter 201..
BU
01/28XYLEM INC : annual earnings release
01/24XYLEM : Supported Safe Water Project Earns Top Ranking in Manchester City's Annu..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 422 M
EBIT 2019 802 M
Net income 2019 584 M
Debt 2019 1 665 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 23,28
P/E ratio 2020 20,04
EV / Sales 2019 2,78x
EV / Sales 2020 2,59x
Capitalization 13 431 M
Chart XYLEM
Duration : Period :
Xylem Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XYLEM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 78,6 $
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick K. Decker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Markos I. Tambakeras Independent Chairman
E. Mark Rajkowski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jayanthi Iyengar Senior VP, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Jason M. Chapman Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XYLEM12.11%13 443
IDEX CORPORATION14.49%11 088
GRACO INC.12.97%7 815
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION22.46%6 099
INTERPUMP GROUP9.31%3 507
COLFAX CORP28.42%3 148
