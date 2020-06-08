Log in
XYLEM

XYLEM

(XYL)
Xylem : to participate in Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

06/08/2020 | 10:43am EDT

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, announced today that its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Rajkowski, will participate in a discussion hosted by Nathan Jones, analyst at Stifel, on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:20 AM ET. In addition, Mr. Rajkowski, and Vice President of Investor Relations, Matt Latino, will also participate in small group meetings at the conference.

The discussion will be webcast and available for replay for 90 days at http://www.wsw.com/webcast/stifel19/xyl, as well as https://www.xylem.com/en-us/investors/events/.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 512 M - -
Net income 2020 248 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 464 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 54,1x
Yield 2020 1,30%
Capitalization 12 662 M 12 662 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 16 300
Free-Float 91,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 67,53 $
Last Close Price 72,75 $
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target -7,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick K. Decker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Markos I. Tambakeras Independent Chairman
E. Mark Rajkowski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Flinton CTO, Chief Innovation & Product Management Officer
John A. Kehoe Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XYLEM-7.67%13 089
IDEX CORPORATION-2.74%12 612
GRACO INC.1.13%8 761
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-36.53%4 111
INTERPUMP GROUP SPA2.20%3 513
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.0.31%2 654
