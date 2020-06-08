Xylem : to participate in Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, announced today that its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Rajkowski, will participate in a discussion hosted by Nathan Jones, analyst at Stifel, on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:20 AM ET. In addition, Mr. Rajkowski, and Vice President of Investor Relations, Matt Latino, will also participate in small group meetings at the conference.

The discussion will be webcast and available for replay for 90 days at http://www.wsw.com/webcast/stifel19/xyl, as well as https://www.xylem.com/en-us/investors/events/.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

