Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Xylem    XYL

XYLEM

(XYL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Xylem : to participate in the 2019 Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 10:35am EDT

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, announced today that its President and CEO Patrick Decker and Senior Director of Investor Relations Matt Latino will participate in investor meetings and present at 9:55 a.m. Pacific Standard Time at the 2019 Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference, at the Ritz Carlton, Dana Point, California, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Company’s approximately 17,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, with 2018 revenue of $5.2 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XYLEM
10:35aXYLEM : to participate in the 2019 Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference
BU
09/04XYLEM : to participate in the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Confer..
BU
09/04XYLEM : to participate in the 2019 Baltusrol Executive Summit
BU
08/28XYLEM : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/27XYLEM : to participate in the Seaport Global 2019 Energy and Industrials Confere..
BU
08/19XYLEM : Named to Fortune “Change the World” List for Second Year in ..
BU
08/15XYLEM INC. : Declares Third Quarter Dividend of 24 Cents Per Share
BU
08/01XYLEM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
08/01XYLEM INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/01XYLEM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 362 M
EBIT 2019 770 M
Net income 2019 531 M
Debt 2019 1 704 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 26,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,93x
EV / Sales2020 2,74x
Capitalization 13 997 M
Chart XYLEM
Duration : Period :
Xylem Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XYLEM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 82,29  $
Last Close Price 77,75  $
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick K. Decker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Markos I. Tambakeras Independent Chairman
E. Mark Rajkowski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jayanthi Iyengar Senior VP, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Jason M. Chapman Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XYLEM16.53%13 997
IDEX CORPORATION33.62%12 796
GRACO INC.10.94%7 745
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION15.44%5 757
COLFAX CORP36.08%3 346
INTERPUMP GROUP SPA3.69%3 127
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group