Xylem : to participate in the Barclays 2019 Industrial Select Conference

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company
dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues,
announced today that its Senior Director of Investor Relations, Matt
Latino, will participate in investor meetings at the Barclays 2019
Industrial Select Conference at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami
Beach, Florida on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to
developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water
challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze,
monitor and return water to the environment in public utility,
industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem
also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network
technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water,
electric and gas utilities. The Company’s approximately 17,000 employees
bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying
comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New
York, with 2018 revenue of $5.2 billion, Xylem does business in more
than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.
The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that
transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of
our water-centric business by linking it with the best water
transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more
information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.
