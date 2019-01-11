Log in
XYLEM (XYL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/11 01:42:32 pm
69.235 USD   +0.47%
2018XYLEM INC : quaterly earnings release
2018XYLEM INC : half-yearly earnings release
2018XYLEM INC : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Xylem : to release fourth-quarter and year-end 2018 financial results on January 31, 2019

01/11/2019 | 01:05pm EST

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will release its fourth-quarter and year-end 2018 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, January 31, 2019. At 9:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.

The call can be accessed by calling (973) 935-2945 (ID #9982239) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US.

A replay of the briefing will be available on https://www.xylem.com/en-us/investors/ and via telephone until February 28th at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 or (404) 537-3406 (ID # 9982239)

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Company’s more than 16,500 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York with 2017 revenue of $4.7 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 187 M
EBIT 2018 715 M
Net income 2018 475 M
Debt 2018 1 806 M
Yield 2018 1,22%
P/E ratio 2018 26,28
P/E ratio 2019 21,40
EV / Sales 2018 2,74x
EV / Sales 2019 2,56x
Capitalization 12 384 M
Technical analysis trends XYLEM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 77,9 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick K. Decker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Markos I. Tambakeras Independent Chairman
E. Mark Rajkowski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jayanthi Iyengar Senior VP, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Jason M. Chapman Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XYLEM3.28%12 158
IDEX CORPORATION8.17%10 397
GRACO INC.2.89%7 110
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION9.50%5 343
INTERPUMP GROUP6.38%3 505
COLFAX CORP4.74%2 482
