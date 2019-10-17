Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Xylem    XYL

XYLEM

(XYL)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Xylem : to release third quarter 2019 financial results on October 31, 2019

10/17/2019 | 04:21pm EDT

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will release its third quarter 2019 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 31, 2019. At 9:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.

The call can be accessed by calling (973) 935-2945 (ID #8669179) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US

A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US and via telephone until November 30, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 or (404) 537-3406 (ID # 8669179)

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Company’s approximately 17,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, with 2018 revenue of $5.2 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.


© Business Wire 2019
