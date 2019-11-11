Log in
YAGEO CORPORATION

(2327)
Yageo : Taiwan's Yageo to buy rival Kemet in $1.8 billion deal

11/11/2019

Taiwanese electronic component company Yageo Corp plans to acquire U.S. rival Kemet Corp in a $1.8 billion (£1.41 billion) deal aimed at expanding its global footprint, the two companies said.

Yageo will offer $27.20 per Kemet share, representing an 18% premium to Monday's closing share price.

"The integration will enhance our ability to serve customers in consumer electronics as well as in the high-end automotive, industrial, aerospace, telecom and medical sectors", Yageo Chief Executive Officer Pierre Chen said.

Yageo's global footprint would increase with additional operations in North America, Europe and Asia, the companies said in a joint statement.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2020 and would result in combined annual revenues of about $3 billion, the companies said.

It has been approved by the boards of both companies and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Yageo said it intends to fund the transaction with a combination of cash on hand and committed financing.

Citi served as financial adviser to Yageo and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Tsar & Tsai Law Firm in Taiwan acted as legal advisors.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC acted as financial adviser to Kemet and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal advisers.

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. and Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 41 938 M
EBIT 2019 7 935 M
Net income 2019 7 212 M
Debt 2019 12 809 M
Yield 2019 14,6%
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,41x
EV / Sales2020 2,93x
Capitalization 130 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 297,29  TWD
Last Close Price 307,00  TWD
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Wen Chang CEO, General Manager & Director
Tai-Min Chen Chairman
Ming Ching Chang Head-Finance
Shih Chien Yang Director
Lai Fu Lin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAGEO CORPORATION4 278
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-56.28%36 909
TE CONNECTIVITY24.16%31 558
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%6 969
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.32.89%4 638
ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD.16.67%4 477
