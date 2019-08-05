Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yahoo Japan Corporation    4689   JP3933800009

YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION

(4689)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan's FTC investigating Apple over pressure on parts makers: Mainichi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 09:00pm EDT
A boy tries to use an Apple laptop at a computer shop in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Fair Trade Commission is investigating Apple Inc over its pressure on Japanese parts makers and whether it abused its power in violation of antimonopoly rules, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The investigation is the latest by the country's regulators against the tech giant after they found last year that the company may have breached antitrust rules on the way it sold its iPhones in Japan.

It also comes as Apple may face more regulatory scrutiny in the United States. Reuters reported in June that the U.S. Justice Department has jurisdiction for a potential probe of Apple as part of a broader review of whether technology giants are using their size to act in an anti-competitive manner.

Japan's FTC survey of companies showed that Apple had signed contracts forcing firms to provide free technology and know-how to its affiliates for parts manufacturing, the Mainichi said.

It also pressured some suppliers to lower components prices and prohibited them from selling parts and technology to other companies, while requiring them to shoulder the costs of any unforeseen issues, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.

When a company called it an infringement of intellectual property rights and demanded a revision, Apple threatened to end their business relationship, the report said.

The FTC had no immediate comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, the FTC investigated Apple over allegations that it unfairly pressured Yahoo Japan Corp to slow the expansion of its online games platform, which competes with Apple's App store.

The tech firm is also facing a potential U.S. investigation over allegations that App Store policies give the company too much clout over app sales and in-app purchases.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Additional reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Naomi Tajitsu in Tokyo and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -5.23% 193.34 Delayed Quote.22.57%
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION -8.75% 292 End-of-day quote.9.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION
09:00pJAPAN'S FTC INVESTIGATING APPLE OVER : Mainichi
RE
02:36aSoftBank Corp first-quarter profit climbs 4% as mobile user numbers grow
RE
02:35aSoftBank Corp first-quarter profit climbs 4% as mobile user numbers grow
RE
08/04ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall Amid Trade Tensions, Hong Kong Strife
DJ
06/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Gain Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings
DJ
06/12ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Retreat; Hang Seng Sinks Amid Hong Kong Protests
DJ
06/07ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Rise On Hopes Of U.S.-Mexico Deal To Avert Tariffs
DJ
06/01YAHOO JAPAN : Indian hospitality firm Oyo launches apartment rental services in ..
AQ
05/14ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Rise, Following Wall Street's Lead
DJ
05/09ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Skid On Trade Worries; Hang Seng Drops Over 2%
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 018 B
EBIT 2020 148 B
Net income 2020 83 465 M
Finance 2020 254 B
Yield 2020 3,18%
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,06x
EV / Sales2021 0,90x
Capitalization 1 333 B
Chart YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yahoo Japan Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 422,06  JPY
Last Close Price 280,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kentaro Kawabe President, CEO & Representative Director
Manabu Miyasaka Chairman
Ryosuke Sakaue Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Chiaki Fujimon Chief Technology Officer
Masayoshi Son Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION9.77%14 287
ALPHABET14.48%828 717
BAIDU-32.06%37 718
NAVER CORP--.--%17 154
YANDEX37.26%12 272
SOGOU INC-26.48%1 511
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group