MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yahoo Japan Corporation

YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION

(4689)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank Corp shares top 1,500 yen IPO price for first time

0
08/08/2019 | 09:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of SoftBank Group Corp is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of SoftBank Corp, which listed in December in Japan's largest IPO, traded above their 1,500 yen (£11.6) IPO price on Friday for the first time, as investor sentiment warmed to the high-dividend stock.



The shares closed 15% below the IPO price on their market debut, their lacklustre performance contrasting with parent SoftBank Group Corp, up 40% this year.

However in recent weeks a share buyback, the consolidation of internet company Yahoo Japan on its books, and quarterly results showing SoftBank Corp was the only of the three big telcos to grow operating profit, have helped drive the stock upwards.

SoftBank Corp's ample cashflow helps support the investing activities of group founder and CEO Masayoshi Son, who is raising money for a second giant technology fund.

With the telecoms industry waiting to see if Rakuten Inc October market entry will herald a round of downwards pressure on carrier fees, SoftBank Corp is emphasising its expansion outside its core wireless business into areas like payments and office space sharing.

SoftBank Corp shares were trading up 0.2% at 1,495 yen at 0054 GMT. The benchmark index <.N225> was up 0.5%.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Richard Pullin and Stephen Coates)

By Sam Nussey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RAKUTEN INC -1.24% 1037 End-of-day quote.45.44%
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -2.72% 5047 End-of-day quote.-27.95%
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION -0.70% 285 End-of-day quote.7.14%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 015 B
EBIT 2020 148 B
Net income 2020 84 696 M
Finance 2020 254 B
Yield 2020 3,12%
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
EV / Sales2021 0,93x
Capitalization 1 357 B
Chart YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yahoo Japan Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 422,65  JPY
Last Close Price 285,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kentaro Kawabe President, CEO & Representative Director
Manabu Miyasaka Chairman
Ryosuke Sakaue Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Chiaki Fujimon Chief Technology Officer
Masayoshi Son Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION7.14%12 931
ALPHABET12.53%814 707
BAIDU-37.46%34 718
NAVER CORP--.--%16 412
YANDEX33.60%11 945
SOGOU INC-23.24%1 577
