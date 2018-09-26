Yahoo Japan : Notification of Cancellation of Treasury Stock (2018/9/26) PDF(81KB)

September 26, 2018
To whom it may concern
Yahoo Japan Corporation Kentaro Kawabe President and CEO Stock Code: 4689
Notification of Cancellation of Treasury Stock
Cancellation of treasury stock based on Article 178 of the Companies Act
Yahoo Japan Corporation hereby announces that the Board of Directors resolved, at its meeting held today, the cancellation of its treasury stock in accordance with Article 178 of the Companies Act. Details are as follows:
1.
Type of shares to be cancelled:
Common stocks of Yahoo Japan Corporation
2.
Number of shares to be cancelled:
546,146,785 shares
(Equivalent to 9.6% of the total shares
issued)
3.
Scheduled date of cancellation:
September 28, 2018
(Reference)Total number of shares issued after cancellation: Number of treasury stocks after cancellation:
5,151,584,115 shares 67,800,000 shares
Disclaimer
This is an English translation of the captioned release. This translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the reader's convenience. All readers are recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese of the release for complete information.
