Yahoo Japan : Notification of Cancellation of Treasury Stock (2018/9/26) PDF(81KB)

YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION
Yahoo Japan : Notification of Cancellation of Treasury Stock (2018/9/26)

09/26/2018 | 08:16am CEST

September 26, 2018

To whom it may concern

Yahoo Japan Corporation Kentaro Kawabe President and CEO Stock Code: 4689

Notification of Cancellation of Treasury Stock

Cancellation of treasury stock based on Article 178 of the Companies Act

Yahoo Japan Corporation hereby announces that the Board of Directors resolved, at its meeting held today, the cancellation of its treasury stock in accordance with Article 178 of the Companies Act. Details are as follows:

1.

Type of shares to be cancelled:

Common stocks of Yahoo Japan Corporation

2.

Number of shares to be cancelled:

546,146,785 shares

(Equivalent to 9.6% of the total shares

issued)

3.

Scheduled date of cancellation:

September 28, 2018

(Reference)Total number of shares issued after cancellation: Number of treasury stocks after cancellation:

5,151,584,115 shares 67,800,000 shares

Disclaimer

This is an English translation of the captioned release. This translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the reader's convenience. All readers are recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese of the release for complete information.

Disclaimer

Yahoo! Japan Corporation published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 06:15:01 UTC
