Yahoo Japan : Notification of Changes in Organization and Personnel Job Titles (2018/8/24) PDF(60KB)

August 24, 2018

To whom it may concern

Yahoo Japan Corporation

Kentaro Kawabe, President & CEO

Stock code: 4689

Notification of Changes in Organization and Personnel Job Titles

Effective October 1, 2018, Yahoo Japan Corporation has decided to make the following changes in organization and personnel job titles.

1.

Changes in Organization

New Name Current Name Payment Services Group Financial & Payment Services Group Financial Services Group

2. Personnel Transfers

New Title Name Current Title Corporate Officer President & Representative Director, PayPay Corporation EVP, President of Payment Services Group, Commerce Company Ichiro Nakayama Corporate Officer President & Representative Director, PayPay Corporation EVP, President of O2O Services Group, Commerce Company Corporate Officer EVP, President of Financial Services Group, Commerce Company VP, Banking Service Division, Financial Services Group, Commerce Company Banking Service Unit Manager, Financial Services Group, Commerce Company Tomoaki Tanida Corporate Officer EVP, President of Financial & Payment Services Group, Commerce Company VP, Banking Service Division, Financial & Payment Services Group, Commerce Company Banking Service Unit Manager, Financial & Payment Services Group, Commerce Company New Title Name Current Title Corporate Officer (Newly-appointed) EVP, President of O2O Services Group, Commerce Company Kohei Tsurusaki VP, Real Estate Division, O2O Services Group, Commerce Company VP, Travel & Dining Sales Division, O2O Services Group, Commerce Company Executive Unit Manager, O2O Services Group, Commerce Company Real Estate Unit Manager, O2O Services Group, Commerce Company

Disclaimer

This is an English translation of the captioned release. This translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the reader's convenience. All readers are recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese of the release for complete information.