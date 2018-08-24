Yahoo Japan : Notification of Changes in Organization and Personnel Job Titles (2018/8/24) PDF(60KB)
August 24, 2018
To whom it may concern
Yahoo Japan Corporation
Kentaro Kawabe, President & CEO
Stock code: 4689
Notification of Changes in Organization and Personnel Job Titles
Effective October 1, 2018, Yahoo Japan Corporation has decided to make the following changes in organization and personnel job titles.
1.
Changes in Organization
New Name
Current Name
Payment Services Group
Financial & Payment Services Group
Financial Services Group
2. Personnel Transfers
New Title
Name
Current Title
Corporate Officer
President & Representative Director, PayPay Corporation
EVP, President of Payment Services Group, Commerce Company
Ichiro Nakayama
Corporate Officer
President & Representative Director, PayPay Corporation
EVP, President of O2O Services Group, Commerce Company
Corporate Officer
EVP, President of Financial Services Group, Commerce Company
VP, Banking Service Division, Financial Services Group, Commerce Company Banking Service Unit Manager, Financial Services Group, Commerce Company
Tomoaki Tanida
Corporate Officer
EVP, President of Financial & Payment Services Group, Commerce Company VP, Banking Service Division, Financial & Payment Services Group, Commerce Company
Banking Service Unit Manager, Financial & Payment Services Group, Commerce Company
New Title
Name
Current Title
Corporate Officer (Newly-appointed) EVP, President of O2O Services Group, Commerce Company
Kohei Tsurusaki
VP, Real Estate Division, O2O Services Group, Commerce Company VP, Travel & Dining Sales Division, O2O Services Group, Commerce Company
Executive Unit Manager, O2O Services Group, Commerce Company
Real Estate Unit Manager, O2O Services Group, Commerce Company
