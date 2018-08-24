Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yahoo Japan Corporation    4689   JP3933800009

YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION (4689)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Yahoo Japan : Notification of Changes in Organization and Personnel Job Titles (2018/8/24) PDF(60KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 08:12am CEST

August 24, 2018

To whom it may concern

Yahoo Japan Corporation

Kentaro Kawabe, President & CEO

Stock code: 4689

Notification of Changes in Organization and Personnel Job Titles

Effective October 1, 2018, Yahoo Japan Corporation has decided to make the following changes in organization and personnel job titles.

1.

Changes in Organization

New Name

Current Name

Payment Services Group

Financial & Payment Services Group

Financial Services Group

2. Personnel Transfers

New Title

Name

Current Title

Corporate Officer

President & Representative Director, PayPay Corporation

EVP, President of Payment Services Group, Commerce Company

Ichiro Nakayama

Corporate Officer

President & Representative Director, PayPay Corporation

EVP, President of O2O Services Group, Commerce Company

Corporate Officer

EVP, President of Financial Services Group, Commerce Company

VP, Banking Service Division, Financial Services Group, Commerce Company Banking Service Unit Manager, Financial Services Group, Commerce Company

Tomoaki Tanida

Corporate Officer

EVP, President of Financial & Payment Services Group, Commerce Company VP, Banking Service Division, Financial & Payment Services Group, Commerce Company

Banking Service Unit Manager, Financial & Payment Services Group, Commerce Company

New Title

Name

Current Title

Corporate Officer (Newly-appointed) EVP, President of O2O Services Group, Commerce Company

Kohei Tsurusaki

VP, Real Estate Division, O2O Services Group, Commerce Company VP, Travel & Dining Sales Division, O2O Services Group, Commerce Company

Executive Unit Manager, O2O Services Group, Commerce Company

Real Estate Unit Manager, O2O Services Group, Commerce Company

Disclaimer

This is an English translation of the captioned release. This translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the reader's convenience. All readers are recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese of the release for complete information.

Disclaimer

Yahoo! Japan Corporation published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 06:11:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION
08:12aYAHOO JAPAN : Notification of Changes in Organization and Personnel Job Titles (..
PU
08/17APPLE : Japan probes Apple over efforts to secretly crush competitor
AQ
08/16YAHOO JAPAN : Japanese watchdogs investigate Apple over allegations
AQ
08/16YAHOO JAPAN : Digitalization effort under way in Japan to keep WWII memories ali..
AQ
08/11RESULTS OF SELF-TENDER OFFER BY YAHO : 4689), Results of Tender by Company's Sub..
AQ
08/11RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER BY SOFTBANK : 4689)
AQ
08/09RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER BY SOFTBANK : 4689)
AQ
07/27SOFTBANK : to launch mobile payments service in Japan with Paytm
AQ
07/27YAHOO JAPAN : Notification Regarding Change in Specified Subsidiaries (2018/7/27..
PU
07/27YAHOO JAPAN : SoftBank to launch mobile payments service in Japan with India's P..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30Yahoo Japan Corp. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/28Yahoo Japan Corp.'s (YAHOY) CEO Kentaro Kawabe on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings .. 
07/27Yahoo Japan reports Q1 results 
07/20Alibaba Is Good, But This Company Is Even Better - And It's Not Amazon 
07/11Altaba Could Be The Bargain Hunter's Dream Come True 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 955 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 106 B
Finance 2019 602 B
Yield 2019 2,30%
P/E ratio 2019 20,01
P/E ratio 2020 18,32
EV / Sales 2019 1,68x
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Capitalization 2 205 B
Chart YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yahoo Japan Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 509  JPY
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manabu Miyasaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Kentaro Kawabe Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Toshiki Oya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chiaki Fujimon CTO & Senior Executive Officer
Ken Miyauchi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION-25.72%19 794
ALPHABET15.93%841 400
BAIDU-6.37%77 774
NAVER CORP--.--%21 949
YANDEX-5.77%10 373
SOGOU INC-26.53%3 485
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.