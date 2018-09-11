Yahoo Japan : Notification on the Changes in Other Associated Company and in the Major Shareholder (2018/9/11) PDF(164KB)

Log in
09/11/2018 | 04:52am CEST

September 11, 2018

To whom it may concern

Yahoo Japan Corporation

Kentaro Kawabe

President and CEO

Stock Code: 4689

Notification on the Changes in

Other Associated Company and in the Major Shareholder

Yahoo Japan Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that as of September 14, 2018 (U.S. time), its other associated company and major shareholder, Altaba Inc. ("Altaba"), will change as follows:

1. Background of change

On September 10, 2018 (U.S. time), Altaba, the Company's other associated company and major shareholder announced the determination to sell all of its shares of the Company (Reference: "Altaba Announces Determination of the Number of Shares and Sale Price in Offering of Shares of Yahoo Japan Corporation"). According to the announcement, the shares are expected to be delivered on September 14, 2018 (U.S. time).

As a result of this, Altaba is no longer the Company's other associated company nor a major shareholder.

2. Outline of the shareholder

(1) Name

Altaba Inc.

(2) Address

140 East 45th Street, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10017, U.S.A.

(3) Name and Title of Representative

Thomas J. McInerney, Chief Executive Officer

(4) Description of Business

Investment company

(5) Paid-in Capital

USD 6,935,627 thousand (approx. 769,369,103,110 yen) (as of June 30, 2018

(6)Date Established

March 5, 1995

(7) Net Assets

USD 62,626,875 thousand (approx. 6,947,199,243,750 yen) (as of June 30, 2018

(8) Total Assets

USD 84,958,926 thousand (approx. 9,424,493,661,180 yen) (as of June 30, 2018

(9) Major Shareholder and Its Equity Ratio

(As of August 31, 2018)

David Filo: 10.01

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC: 7.20%

TCI Fund Management Limited: 6.59%

(10)Relationships with the CompanyCapital Relationship

Altaba holds 1,363,531,700 shares of the Company's shares (26.82% voting rights). (As of August 31, 2018)

Transaction Relationship Not applicable.

Personnel RelationshipNot applicable.

(Reference) USD 1 = Approx. 110.93 yen (TTM of September 10, 2018)

3. Number of voting rights (shares) and percentage to total voting rights held by this shareholder before and after the change

No. of voting rights (No. of shares held)

Percentage to total voting rights

Order of major shareholders

Before change As of August 31, 2018））

13,635,317 (1,363,531,700)

26.82%

2nd

After change

0 (0

0%

(Note 1) Number of shares deducted from the total number of issued shares as shares without

voting rights

Total number of shares issued as of August 31, 2018

613,946,785 5,697,730,500

(Note 2) Percentage to total voting rights is rounded to the second decimal place.

4. Changes in unlisted parent company, etc. subject to disclosure

Not applicable.

5. Future Outlook

The changes mentioned above do not impact the business results of the Company.

Disclaimer

This is an English translation of the captioned release. This translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the reader's convenience. All readers are recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese of the release for complete information.

Disclaimer

Yahoo! Japan Corporation published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 02:51:03 UTC
