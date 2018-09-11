Yahoo Japan : Notification on the Changes in Other Associated Company and in the Major Shareholder (2018/9/11) PDF(164KB)

September 11, 2018 To whom it may concern Yahoo Japan Corporation Kentaro Kawabe President and CEO Stock Code: 4689 Notification on the Changes in Other Associated Company and in the Major Shareholder Yahoo Japan Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that as of September 14, 2018 (U.S. time), its other associated company and major shareholder, Altaba Inc. ("Altaba"), will change as follows: 1. Background of change On September 10, 2018 (U.S. time), Altaba, the Company's other associated company and major shareholder announced the determination to sell all of its shares of the Company (Reference: "Altaba Announces Determination of the Number of Shares and Sale Price in Offering of Shares of Yahoo Japan Corporation"). According to the announcement, the shares are expected to be delivered on September 14, 2018 (U.S. time). As a result of this, Altaba is no longer the Company's other associated company nor a major shareholder. 2. Outline of the shareholder (1) Name Altaba Inc. (2) Address 140 East 45th Street, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10017, U.S.A. (3) Name and Title of Representative Thomas J. McInerney, Chief Executive Officer (4) Description of Business Investment company (5) Paid-in Capital USD 6,935,627 thousand (approx. 769,369,103,110 yen) (as of June 30, 2018） (6)Date Established March 5, 1995 (7) Net Assets USD 62,626,875 thousand (approx. 6,947,199,243,750 yen) (as of June 30, 2018） (8) Total Assets USD 84,958,926 thousand (approx. 9,424,493,661,180 yen) (as of June 30, 2018） (9) Major Shareholder and Its Equity Ratio (As of August 31, 2018) David Filo: 10.01％ Canyon Capital Advisors LLC: 7.20% TCI Fund Management Limited: 6.59% (10)Relationships with the CompanyCapital Relationship Altaba holds 1,363,531,700 shares of the Company's shares (26.82% voting rights). (As of August 31, 2018) Transaction Relationship Not applicable. Personnel RelationshipNot applicable.

(Reference) USD 1 = Approx. 110.93 yen (TTM of September 10, 2018)

3. Number of voting rights (shares) and percentage to total voting rights held by this shareholder before and after the change

No. of voting rights (No. of shares held) Percentage to total voting rights Order of major shareholders Before change （As of August 31, 2018）） 13,635,317 (1,363,531,700) 26.82% 2nd After change 0 (0） 0% ― (Note 1) Number of shares deducted from the total number of issued shares as shares without

voting rights

Total number of shares issued as of August 31, 2018

613,946,785 5,697,730,500

(Note 2) Percentage to total voting rights is rounded to the second decimal place.

4. Changes in unlisted parent company, etc. subject to disclosure

Not applicable.

5. Future Outlook

The changes mentioned above do not impact the business results of the Company.

