Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yahoo Japan Corporation    4689   JP3933800009

YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION

(4689)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yahoo Japan offers to buy control of Zozo for $3.7 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 09:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman is seen in front of a sign reading Zozo, which operates Japan's popular fashion shopping site Zozotown, at an event in Tokyo launching the debut of its formal apparel items

TOKYO (Reuters) - Yahoo Japan Corp said on Thursday it aims to buy 50.1% online fashion retailer Zozo Inc for about 400 billion yen ($3.70 billion), joining forces to better compete with rivals such as Amazon.com Inc and Rakuten Inc.

Zozo founder Yusaku Maezawa will sell around 30% of the retailer in a tender offer to Yahoo Japan, leaving him with a stake of about 6%, and step down as CEO of the company, which has struggled following a series of botched initiatives by the flamboyant billionaire.

Yahoo Japan's offer price of 2,620 yen per share is a premium of around 21% compared to Wednesday's undisturbed closing price. Zozo shares jumped as much 19% in early Tokyo trading with Yahoo Japan shares up around 4%.

Zozo has a market value of around 680 billion yen, according to Refinitiv data. The deal would give Maezawa a windfall or around $2.3 billion.

"I will entrust Zozo to a new president and take my own path," Maezawa said in a Twitter post.

The entrepreneur has generated attention for his flashy lifestyle, including paying $110 million for a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting and signing up as the first private passenger to be taken around the moon by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

However, Maezawa has recently sold part of his extensive art collection, saying he has no money.

His company, which runs the Zozotown online mall, has been struggling. In the last financial year it booked its first annual drop in earnings due to a failed experiment with bespoke tailoring and clashes with fashion brands over discounting.

Yahoo Japan is a consolidated subsidiary of telco SoftBank Corp, which in turn is controlled by tech conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Sam Nussey; Editing by Sandra Maler and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.13% 1822.99 Delayed Quote.21.21%
RAKUTEN INC -1.17% 1014 End-of-day quote.42.22%
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.72% 4677 End-of-day quote.-33.23%
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION 3.11% 298 End-of-day quote.12.03%
ZOZO INC 2.56% 2166 End-of-day quote.9.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:05pYahoo Japan offers to buy control of Zozo for $3.7 billion
RE
09:05pYahoo Japan offers to buy control of Zozo for $3.7 billion
RE
08:33pURGENT : Yahoo Japan to make online fashion retailer Zozo a subsidiary
AQ
08/28Yahoo Japan ending ivory sales, joining other online retailers
RE
08/28YAHOO JAPAN : says to ban ivory trading from November 1
RE
08/08SoftBank Corp shares top 1,500 yen IPO price for first time
RE
08/08SoftBank Corp shares top 1,500 yen IPO price for first time
RE
08/06ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed After China Moves To Stabilize Yuan
DJ
08/05JAPAN'S FTC INVESTIGATING APPLE OVER : Mainichi
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 012 B
EBIT 2020 147 B
Net income 2020 84 837 M
Finance 2020 274 B
Yield 2020 2,98%
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
EV / Sales2021 1,02x
Capitalization 1 419 B
Chart YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yahoo Japan Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 413,82  JPY
Last Close Price 298,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 87,9%
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kentaro Kawabe President, CEO & Representative Director
Manabu Miyasaka Chairman
Ryosuke Sakaue Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Chiaki Fujimon Chief Technology Officer
Masayoshi Son Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION12.03%12 831
ALPHABET15.38%836 135
BAIDU-30.39%38 479
NAVER CORP--.--%18 356
YANDEX37.04%12 252
SOGOU INC3.81%2 133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group