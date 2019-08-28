Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yahoo Japan Corporation    4689   JP3933800009

YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION

(4689)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yahoo Japan : says to ban ivory trading from November 1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 02:41am EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Yahoo Japan says to ban ivory trading from 1st November.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTABA INC -0.07% 69.53 Delayed Quote.20.00%
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION 0.00% 262 End-of-day quote.-1.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION
03:02aYahoo Japan ending ivory sales, joining other online retailers
RE
02:41aYAHOO JAPAN : says to ban ivory trading from November 1
RE
08/08SoftBank Corp shares top 1,500 yen IPO price for first time
RE
08/08SoftBank Corp shares top 1,500 yen IPO price for first time
RE
08/06ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed After China Moves To Stabilize Yuan
DJ
08/05JAPAN'S FTC INVESTIGATING APPLE OVER : Mainichi
RE
08/05SoftBank Corp first-quarter profit climbs 4% as mobile user numbers grow
RE
08/05SoftBank Corp first-quarter profit climbs 4% as mobile user numbers grow
RE
08/04ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall Amid Trade Tensions, Hong Kong Strife
DJ
06/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Gain Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 013 B
EBIT 2020 148 B
Net income 2020 84 915 M
Finance 2020 254 B
Yield 2020 3,40%
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
EV / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 1 248 B
Chart YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yahoo Japan Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 417,35  JPY
Last Close Price 262,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 59,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kentaro Kawabe President, CEO & Representative Director
Manabu Miyasaka Chairman
Ryosuke Sakaue Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Chiaki Fujimon Chief Technology Officer
Masayoshi Son Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION-1.50%11 789
ALPHABET12.08%811 299
BAIDU-34.53%36 179
NAVER CORP--.--%17 196
YANDEX32.18%11 817
SOGOU INC-24.00%1 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group