>
Equities
>
Tokyo
>
Yahoo Japan Corporation
4689
JP3933800009
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION
(4689)
Report
No quotes available
--
JPY
--.--%
03:02a
Yahoo Japan ending ivory sales, joining other online retailers
RE
02:41a
YAHOO JAPAN
: says to ban ivory trading from November 1
RE
08/08
SoftBank Corp shares top 1,500 yen IPO price for first time
RE
Yahoo Japan : says to ban ivory trading from November 1
0
08/28/2019 | 02:41am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Yahoo Japan says to ban ivory trading from 1st November.
(Reporting by Sam Nussey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ALTABA INC
-0.07%
69.53
20.00%
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION
0.00%
262
-1.50%
0
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020
1 013 B
EBIT 2020
148 B
Net income 2020
84 915 M
Finance 2020
254 B
Yield 2020
3,40%
P/E ratio 2020
15,3x
P/E ratio 2021
14,1x
EV / Sales2020
0,98x
EV / Sales2021
0,83x
Capitalization
1 248 B
More Financials
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Average target price
417,35 JPY
Last Close Price
262,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
114%
Spread / Average Target
59,3%
Spread / Lowest Target
6,87%
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Kentaro Kawabe
President, CEO & Representative Director
Manabu Miyasaka
Chairman
Ryosuke Sakaue
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Chiaki Fujimon
Chief Technology Officer
Masayoshi Son
Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION
-1.50%
11 789
ALPHABET
12.08%
811 299
BAIDU
-34.53%
36 179
NAVER CORP
--.--%
17 196
YANDEX
32.18%
11 817
SOGOU INC
-24.00%
1 561
More Results
