Yahoo Japan to launch bid for online retailer Zozo - NHK

09/11/2019 | 06:44pm EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Yahoo Japan Corp, will launch a takeover bid for online clothing retailer Zozo Inc, public broadcaster NHK and other media reported on Thursday, to better compete in e-commerce against rivals such as Amazon.com Inc and Rakuten Inc.

Zozo founder Yusaku Maezawa is willing to sell his shares in the tender offer, NHK said, citing sources. The deal would be worth "hundreds of billions of yen", NHK said. Zozo has a market value of around 660 billion yen ($6.1 billion), according to Refinitiv data.

Maezawa, a high-profile entrepreneur who has said he was selling his art collection because he has no money, will exit the management of the company after the deal, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Maezawa has generated attention for his flashy lifestyle, including paying $110 million for a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting and signing up as the first private passenger to be taken around the moon by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

His company, which owns the popular Zozotown online mall, has also struggled as of late. In the last financial year it booked its first-ever annual drop in earnings on a failed experiment with bespoke tailoring and clashes with fashion brands.

A Yahoo Japan spokesman declined to comment. No one was immediately available for comment at Zozo.

Yahoo Japan is nearly a third owned by Japanese telecom wSoftBank Corp.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Dolan and Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTABA INC -0.09% 69.99 Delayed Quote.20.90%
AMAZON.COM 0.13% 1822.99 Delayed Quote.21.93%
NIKKEI 225 0.96% 21597.76 Real-time Quote.5.92%
RAKUTEN INC -1.17% 1014 End-of-day quote.42.22%
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION 3.11% 298 End-of-day quote.12.03%
ZOZO INC 2.56% 2166 End-of-day quote.9.62%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 012 B
EBIT 2020 147 B
Net income 2020 84 837 M
Finance 2020 274 B
Yield 2020 2,98%
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
EV / Sales2021 1,02x
Capitalization 1 419 B
