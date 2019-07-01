Yamaha : Approved by Science Based Target Initiative for Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Target, Expresses Support for TCFD Recommendations

One of the key strategies of the Yamaha Group's 'Make Waves 1.0' medium-term management plan, announced in April 2019, is to 'contribute to society through our business.' By engaging in environmental conservation efforts such as sustainable use of timber, development of environmentally friendly products, and reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, Yamaha aims to co-exist with the natural environment and contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by UN. Yamaha's SBT-compliant medium- to long-term target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and its related activities are one part of these efforts, and Yamaha is working more actively than ever before to achieve this target and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by shifting to renewable energy sources, installing highly energy-efficient equipment, developing energy-saving products, and streamlining distribution. Furthermore, based on the TCFD Recommendations, Yamaha is working to analyze the risks and opportunities presented to its business by climate change and reflect these in its management strategy while also disclosing information about any related financial impact.