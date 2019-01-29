Yamaha : Commits to Unified Communications Business in Europe

Yamaha Corporation (hereafter, Yamaha) has announced the establishment
of its Unified Communications (hereafter, UC) European business function
within Yamaha Music Europe GmbH (Rellingen, Germany) starting April
2019. This new channel under Yamaha Music Europe will provide customers
in the region with a stronger sales network, wider product lineup, and
more support and service.
“Yamaha has been the market leader in UC in Japan for over 10 years and
in 2014, expanded into the United States with the acquisition of
Revolabs, which became a subsidiary of the Yamaha Corporation and was
renamed to Yamaha Unified Communications last year. Now Yamaha will
proceed with a new focus in the European market,” said Hirofumi (Hogan)
Osawa, operating officer, senior general manager of business division,
audio products business unit, Yamaha. “With this move, we will be able
to provide complete coverage of the region, quickly answering technical
questions, guiding customers to the solutions that will best fit their
applications, and fulfilling orders faster.”
By optimizing the regional and technical knowledge of the European
Yamaha sales channel, Yamaha is poised to provide customers with
critical resources and support, including a new, dedicated IT sales
channel team. The company’s European team will be able to assist
customers seeking to update their communications systems. From remote
conferencing and huddle room applications to boardrooms and auditoriums,
Yamaha’s complete collaboration portfolio offers a total audio and video
solution that enables effective, clear, and reliable communications in
any environment.
Yamaha will show Commercial Audio solutions at stand 3-C112 and
UC-dedicated solutions at stands 11-F120 and 11-G120 at ISE 2019, Feb.
5-8 at the RAI Amsterdam.
About Yamaha Corporation
Since its founding in 1887, the
Yamaha Corporation has developed its business activities focusing on
musical instruments, audio products, Yamaha music schools,
semiconductors, and other products and services related to sound and
music. With its unique expertise and sensibilities, gained from our
devotion to sound and music, Yamaha is committed to creating excitement
and cultural inspiration together with people around the world. With 10
years of history in the Japan market, Yamaha’s dedicated unified
communications department focuses on solutions that enhance
communication and help organizations reach their business goals.
www.yamaha.com
Product and company names and logos that appear in this news release are
trademarks of their respective owners.
