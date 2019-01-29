Log in
Yamaha : Commits to Unified Communications Business in Europe

01/29/2019 | 02:01am EST

Yamaha Corporation (hereafter, Yamaha) has announced the establishment of its Unified Communications (hereafter, UC) European business function within Yamaha Music Europe GmbH (Rellingen, Germany) starting April 2019. This new channel under Yamaha Music Europe will provide customers in the region with a stronger sales network, wider product lineup, and more support and service.

“Yamaha has been the market leader in UC in Japan for over 10 years and in 2014, expanded into the United States with the acquisition of Revolabs, which became a subsidiary of the Yamaha Corporation and was renamed to Yamaha Unified Communications last year. Now Yamaha will proceed with a new focus in the European market,” said Hirofumi (Hogan) Osawa, operating officer, senior general manager of business division, audio products business unit, Yamaha. “With this move, we will be able to provide complete coverage of the region, quickly answering technical questions, guiding customers to the solutions that will best fit their applications, and fulfilling orders faster.”

By optimizing the regional and technical knowledge of the European Yamaha sales channel, Yamaha is poised to provide customers with critical resources and support, including a new, dedicated IT sales channel team. The company’s European team will be able to assist customers seeking to update their communications systems. From remote conferencing and huddle room applications to boardrooms and auditoriums, Yamaha’s complete collaboration portfolio offers a total audio and video solution that enables effective, clear, and reliable communications in any environment.

Yamaha will show Commercial Audio solutions at stand 3-C112 and UC-dedicated solutions at stands 11-F120 and 11-G120 at ISE 2019, Feb. 5-8 at the RAI Amsterdam.

About Yamaha Corporation
Since its founding in 1887, the Yamaha Corporation has developed its business activities focusing on musical instruments, audio products, Yamaha music schools, semiconductors, and other products and services related to sound and music. With its unique expertise and sensibilities, gained from our devotion to sound and music, Yamaha is committed to creating excitement and cultural inspiration together with people around the world. With 10 years of history in the Japan market, Yamaha’s dedicated unified communications department focuses on solutions that enhance communication and help organizations reach their business goals.

www.yamaha.com

Product and company names and logos that appear in this news release are trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
