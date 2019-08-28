Yamaha : Dear Glenn Project Unveils AI System that Reproduces Performance Style of Legendary Pianist Glenn Gould at Ars Electronica Festival

With the full support of the Glenn Gould Foundation, Yamaha analyzed over 100 hours of Gould's performance recordings to develop an understanding of his playing style and employed deep learning algorithms based on the data collected to create the AI system. In addition to Gould's audio recordings, AI learning data included human input in the form of performances by multiple pianists who were admirers of Gould and intimately familiar with his performance style, raising the quality of reproduction to new levels.

The system also includes Yamaha's original AI Music Ensemble Technology that enables to analyze the performance of fellow human players near-instantly and play predictively while interacting with human musicians. More than simply an automated performance, the system reproduces the masterful touch of Glenn Gould to provide an inspiring and interactive experience of co-creation between an AI pianist and human musicians.

The AI system will be unveiled on the third day of the festival, Saturday, September 7, during a panel session that will explore the future of music through the use of AI in music performance. The discussion will include renowned contemporary pianist Francesco Tristano, Brian M. Levine of the Glenn Gould Foundation, and a Yamaha Corporation developer Akira Maezawa who helped create the AI system.

Afterward, the AI system will give its first public concert performance together with renowned contemporary performers at the St. Florian monastery. Performances will include a piano duet with Francesco Tristano and a wind trio with members of the Bruckner Orchestra Linz. The program will include Glenn Gould's representative masterpiece Goldberg Variations (BWV 988) by J.S. Bach, as well as Bach's Fuga inversa a 2 Clavicembali from The Art of the Fugue (BWV 1080/18) and Trio Sonata G Major (BWV 1038), neither of which were ever performed by Gould. Since neither piece is included in the AI's learning data, the system will face the challenge of performing with no source audio data to imitate.

Glenn Gould was also known for his devotion to recording with digital media and an interest in rethinking the relationship between performer and audience. The project name 'Dear Glenn' is a tribute to the artist's attitude, which helped reveal the possibilities of new technologies and was also the inspiration for the idea behind the project. Through this project, Yamaha hopes to present new possibilities in musical expression via co-creation and mutual inspiration between human musicians and modern AI technology.