Yamaha : and Yamaha Motor Host Joint Design Event―Première of &Y03 Music Device Made of Vehicle Parts

As companies that share the 'Yamaha' brand, Yamaha and Yamaha Motor have collaborated on a variety of projects based on joint design themes. A notable example is the '&Y' project, where the design departments from both corporations worked together to create concept model designs. This project has delivered a series of concepts, beginning with the &Y01, an electrically power-assisted wheelchair that performs music, and continuing with the &Y02 'auditory movement experience device' which have been actively displayed at design events both within Japan and overseas.

Based on the theme of 'Tracks,' this third exhibition features the première of the &Y03 eMotion Tracks (hereafter '&Y03') music device made of vehicle parts, as well as a total of 11 concept models and products from Yamaha and Yamaha Motor. The exhibition will also include the first demonstration of music playing by the &Y03, player piano, and special automatated drums together with the MOTOROiD automated riding mobility system showcased at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.

In addition, the exhibition period starts from Friday, October 12, which coincides with the inception date for Yamaha Music. This is now being touted as a 'Yamaha Day' related event to commemorate the beginning of the Yamaha brand with a range of celebrations planned from this year forward for the two companies.

*Yamaha Motors anniversary of its establishment is July 1.

Yamaha and Yamaha Motor plan to continue with a variety of collaborative initiatives in the future.