Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yamaha Corp    7951   JP3942600002

YAMAHA CORP

(7951)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yamaha : is collaborating in the NTT Group's 5G Exhibit at MWC19 Barcelona using NETDUETTO™

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 09:07pm EST

BARCELONA & HAMAMATSU, JAPAN, February 15―From February 25 to 28, 2019 at MWC19 Barcelona, the world's largest mobile exhibition being held in Barcelona, Spain, Yamaha Corporation will provide technical cooperation for the Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Group's (hereinafter 'NTT Group') 5TH Generation Mobile Telecommunications-related (hereinafter 5G) exhibit.

At the NTT Group's booth, representative and forward-looking examples of digital transformation that make use of AI and IoT which the NTT Group is deploying globally will be introduced, as well as various exhibits showing off the advantages of 5G which NTT DOCOMO is aiming to make commercially available in Japan in 2020.

In collaboration with NTT DOCOMO, Yamaha is providing its in-house developed technology NETDUETTO™, a solution for jamming over a network, in order to support the realization of real-time jam sessions by virtual, on-stage, and remotely located band members over a 5G network.

Until now NETDUETTO has been beta-tested mainly over fixed line optical fiber circuits. Technical cooperation this time will be for demonstration over 5G expected to be increasingly adopted in mobile devices going forward, which compared to existing mobile technology, is very high speed and low latency.

Through this technical cooperation, Yamaha will examine the potential for NETDUETTO on 5G, presenting a new vision for musical activities and experiences that can be readily enjoyed anytime and anywhere.

Disclaimer

Yamaha Corporation published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 02:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YAMAHA CORP
09:07pYAMAHA : is collaborating in the NTT Group's 5G Exhibit at MWC19 Barcelona using..
PU
02/06YAMAHA : Announcement of Decisions Regarding the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
AQ
02/05ASIA MARKETS: Stocks Rise In Japan, Australia As Most Asian Markets Remain Cl..
DJ
01/29YAMAHA : Commits to Unified Communications Business in Europe
BU
01/21YAMAHA : to Exhibit More Than 50 New Products and to Host All-Star Concert at 20..
AQ
01/16YAMAHA : Revolutionizes the Stage Piano for Gigging Keyboardists with the New CP..
AQ
01/09YAMAHA MOTOR : Concept Technology Illustrates Art for Human Possibilities at CES..
AQ
01/04YAMAHA CORPORATION : of America Welcomes Clark as B&O District Manager for Great..
AQ
2018YAMAHA : Line 6 Announces Availability of AMPLIFi FX100, New Family Gaining Mome..
AQ
2018YAMAHA : uses Qualcomm DDFA and MAPX audio tech for immersive home cinema experi..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 441 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 41 707 M
Finance 2019 122 B
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 22,88
P/E ratio 2020 20,79
EV / Sales 2019 2,00x
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
Capitalization 1 004 B
Chart YAMAHA CORP
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5 736  JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takuya Nakata President & Representative Director
Satoshi Yamahata Director, GM-Operations & Management
Shigeki Fujii GM-Technology & IMC Business, Executive Officer
Masahito Hosoi Director
Shigeru Nosaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMAHA CORP15.71%9 036
SHIMANO INC.13.23%13 939
POOL CORPORATION6.18%6 355
NIKON CORP8.78%6 304
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.10.98%5 250
AMER SPORTS OYJ2.95%5 196
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.