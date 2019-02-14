Yamaha : is collaborating in the NTT Group's 5G Exhibit at MWC19 Barcelona using NETDUETTO™

BARCELONA & HAMAMATSU, JAPAN, February 15―From February 25 to 28, 2019 at MWC19 Barcelona, the world's largest mobile exhibition being held in Barcelona, Spain, Yamaha Corporation will provide technical cooperation for the Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Group's (hereinafter 'NTT Group') 5TH Generation Mobile Telecommunications-related (hereinafter 5G) exhibit.

At the NTT Group's booth, representative and forward-looking examples of digital transformation that make use of AI and IoT which the NTT Group is deploying globally will be introduced, as well as various exhibits showing off the advantages of 5G which NTT DOCOMO is aiming to make commercially available in Japan in 2020.

In collaboration with NTT DOCOMO, Yamaha is providing its in-house developed technology NETDUETTO™, a solution for jamming over a network, in order to support the realization of real-time jam sessions by virtual, on-stage, and remotely located band members over a 5G network.

Until now NETDUETTO has been beta-tested mainly over fixed line optical fiber circuits. Technical cooperation this time will be for demonstration over 5G expected to be increasingly adopted in mobile devices going forward, which compared to existing mobile technology, is very high speed and low latency.

Through this technical cooperation, Yamaha will examine the potential for NETDUETTO on 5G, presenting a new vision for musical activities and experiences that can be readily enjoyed anytime and anywhere.