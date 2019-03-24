Yamaha's Digital Piano Clavinova™ CSP Series Wins Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019

The Clavinova CSP is a series of all-new digital pianos that enable anyone to be able to play their favorite songs on the piano.

Connecting the piano to user's smart devices with the Smart Pianist app enables the Audio To Score function-the first of its kind in the world*-to instantly and automatically create 40 different varieties of piano accompaniment scores from songs on a smart phone or tablet. In addition, Stream Lights moving towards each key show users which notes to play and when to play them. Users can enjoy playing along with their favorite songs with ease at any time.

The Clavinova CSP Series also features a high-quality keyboard, speaker system, and a broad range of sounds, including Yamaha's top-of-the-line CFX concert grand and the legendary Bӧsendorfer Imperial. Users can enjoy superb performance with the touch and feel of an acoustic grand while playing their favorite songs solo or in an ensemble.

All of the functions can be controlled intuitively from the user's smart device with the Smart Pianist app. Reducing the number of electronic buttons on the pianos to a bare minimum is what gives the instruments their refreshingly uncluttered and stylish appearance.