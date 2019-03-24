Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yamaha Corp    7951   JP3942600002

YAMAHA CORP

(7951)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yamaha's Digital Piano Clavinova™ CSP Series Wins Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2019 | 10:15pm EDT

The Clavinova CSP is a series of all-new digital pianos that enable anyone to be able to play their favorite songs on the piano.

Connecting the piano to user's smart devices with the Smart Pianist app enables the Audio To Score function-the first of its kind in the world*-to instantly and automatically create 40 different varieties of piano accompaniment scores from songs on a smart phone or tablet. In addition, Stream Lights moving towards each key show users which notes to play and when to play them. Users can enjoy playing along with their favorite songs with ease at any time.

The Clavinova CSP Series also features a high-quality keyboard, speaker system, and a broad range of sounds, including Yamaha's top-of-the-line CFX concert grand and the legendary Bӧsendorfer Imperial. Users can enjoy superb performance with the touch and feel of an acoustic grand while playing their favorite songs solo or in an ensemble.

All of the functions can be controlled intuitively from the user's smart device with the Smart Pianist app. Reducing the number of electronic buttons on the pianos to a bare minimum is what gives the instruments their refreshingly uncluttered and stylish appearance.

  • *Refers to functionality that automatically creates piano accompaniment scores based on analysis of chord progressions derived from audio data (based on internal investigation; current as of March 2019)

Disclaimer

Yamaha Corporation published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 02:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YAMAHA CORP
10:15pYAMAHA'S DIGITAL PIANO CLAVINOVA&TRA : Product Design 2019
PU
03/14YAMAHA : Grogan, Houser and Pote Join Roster of Exceptional Yamaha Master Educat..
AQ
03/08YAMAHA : Drummer Aruna Siriwardhana in endorsement deal with Yamaha, Vic Firth a..
AQ
02/27YAMAHA : Bay District Schools Receive $50,000 Instrument Donation to Replace Tho..
AQ
02/19YAMAHA : Design Laboratory to Participate in Milan Design Week for First Time in..
PU
02/15Yamaha is collaborating in the NTT Group's
AQ
02/14YAMAHA : is collaborating in the NTT Group's 5G Exhibit at MWC19 Barcelona using..
PU
02/06YAMAHA : Announcement of Decisions Regarding the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
AQ
02/06ASIA MARKETS: Stocks Rise In Japan, Australia As Most Asian Markets Remain Cl..
DJ
01/29YAMAHA : Commits to Unified Communications Business in Europe
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 441 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 41 922 M
Finance 2019 79 800 M
Yield 2019 1,13%
P/E ratio 2019 23,79
P/E ratio 2020 21,98
EV / Sales 2019 2,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
Capitalization 1 048 B
Chart YAMAHA CORP
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5 979  JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takuya Nakata President & Representative Director
Satoshi Yamahata Director, GM-Operations & Management
Shigeki Fujii GM-Technology & IMC Business, Executive Officer
Masahito Hosoi Director
Shigeru Nosaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMAHA CORP21.02%9 530
SHIMANO INC.14.42%14 589
POOL CORPORATION5.09%6 154
NIKON CORP-0.88%5 764
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.17%5 263
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.7.82%4 857
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.