Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yamaha Corporation    7951   JP3942600002

YAMAHA CORPORATION

(7951)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yamaha : CP88/CP73 Stage Pianos Win Silver Award in the DFA Design for Asia Awards 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 10:07pm EDT

The DFA Design for Asia Awards is a Hong Kong Design Centre program that was launched in Hong Kong in 2003 to celebrate design excellence and acknowledge outstanding designs with Asian perspectives. DFA awards are presented to companies and designers whose superior work reflects Asian lifestyles and who are influential in the design field. In addition to the top prize-the Grand Award-and three other special awards, Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Merit Awards are presented to winners chosen from a total of 26 different categories. Yamaha previously received the Grand Award for its SILENT Brass™ in 2014 and its YEV electric violin in 2017.

https://dfaa.dfaawards.com/

Disclaimer

Yamaha Corporation published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 02:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YAMAHA CORPORATION
10:07pYAMAHA : CP88/CP73 Stage Pianos Win Silver Award in the DFA Design for Asia Awar..
PU
10/29YAMAHA CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
10/22YAMAHA : Dear Glenn Project AI System Gives Concert in Style of Legendary Pianis..
BU
10/14YAMAHA : YVC-1000 Unified Communications Speakerphone Certified by Zoom
BU
10/07YAMAHA VOCALOID : AI™ Faithfully Reproduces Singing of Legendary Japanese ..
BU
10/04YAMAHA : Three Yamaha Designs Selected in the Good Design Awards 2019
AQ
09/27With bigger stake in Subaru, Toyota expands reach over Japan automakers
RE
09/27YAMAHA CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/28YAMAHA : Dear Glenn Project Unveils AI System that Reproduces Performance Style ..
PU
07/31YAMAHA CORP : Slide show Q1 results
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 439 B
EBIT 2020 55 659 M
Net income 2020 42 601 M
Finance 2020 105 B
Yield 2020 1,33%
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,82x
EV / Sales2021 1,74x
Capitalization 904 B
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5 722,22  JPY
Last Close Price 5 070,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takuya Nakata President & Representative Director
Satoshi Yamahata Director, GM-Operations & Management
Shigeki Fujii Executive Officer, GM-Technology & IMC Business
Masatoshi Ito Independent Outside Director
Yoshimi Nakajima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMAHA CORPORATION12.17%8 321
SHIMANO INC.19.71%15 078
POOL CORPORATION39.23%8 262
POLARIS INC.32.29%6 205
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.27%5 093
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION28.12%5 059
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group