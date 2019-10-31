Yamaha : CP88/CP73 Stage Pianos Win Silver Award in the DFA Design for Asia Awards 2019

The DFA Design for Asia Awards is a Hong Kong Design Centre program that was launched in Hong Kong in 2003 to celebrate design excellence and acknowledge outstanding designs with Asian perspectives. DFA awards are presented to companies and designers whose superior work reflects Asian lifestyles and who are influential in the design field. In addition to the top prize-the Grand Award-and three other special awards, Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Merit Awards are presented to winners chosen from a total of 26 different categories. Yamaha previously received the Grand Award for its SILENT Brass™ in 2014 and its YEV electric violin in 2017.

https://dfaa.dfaawards.com/