Yamaha Motor : Agrees with Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

May 28, 2019

IWATA, May 28, 2019 -Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) announced today that the company has agreed with recommendations made in June 2017 by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The TCFD was established in December 2015 by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), which consists of central banks and financial regulators in major countries, and recommends that analysis of business risks and opportunities resulting from medium-long-term climate change for companies be carried out, and that this is reflected in their financial information.

In December 2018, we announced the Yamaha Motor Group Environmental Plan 2050, and set out our stance, goals and action plans as a 'company actively engaged in a sustainable society.' The recommendations from the TCFD are consistent with the Yamaha Motors stance of actively disclosing our initiatives and results for the global environment. We will therefore continue steadily to establish a global perspective in order to realize our plans for future activities.