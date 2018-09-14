Log in
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Yamaha Motor : Announcement of Personnel Changes

09/14/2018 | 04:03am CEST

September 14, 2018

IWATA, September 14, 2018-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announces the following personnel changes, effective September 15, 2018.

Change in duties of General Manager

（Name） (New position) （Current position）
Mitsuru Hashimoto General Manager of Business Management Division, Corporate Planning & Finance Center Yamaha Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Main businesses of the group companies referenced above;
・Yamaha Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd.: Manufacture and sales of motorcycles in Vietnam

Disclaimer

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 02:02:06 UTC
