Yamaha Motor : Announcement of Personnel Changes

September 14, 2018
IWATA, September 14, 2018-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announces the following personnel changes, effective September 15, 2018.
Change in duties of General Manager
（Name）
(New position)
（Current position）
Mitsuru Hashimoto
General Manager of Business Management Division, Corporate Planning & Finance Center
Yamaha Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Main businesses of the group companies referenced above;
・Yamaha Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd.: Manufacture and sales of motorcycles in Vietnam
