Yamaha Motor : Announcement of Personnel Changes

10/12/2018 | 04:08am CEST

October 12, 2018

IWATA, October 12, 2018-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announces the following personnel changes, effective October 15, 2018.

Change in duties of General Manager

（Name） (New position) （Current position）
Takeo Kitanaka General Manager of Legal & Intellectual Property Division, Human Resources & General Affairs Center Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.
Tomochika Ikeya General Manager of MC Body Manufacturing Factory, Body Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center General Manager of Tank & Plastic Body Manufacturing Division, Body Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center
Masahiro Go General Manager of Tank & Plastic Body Manufacturing Division, Body Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America

Abbreviations;
・MC = Motorcycle

Main businesses of the group companies referenced above;
・Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.: Import and sales of Yamaha Motor products in the U.S.A
・Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America: Manufacture and development of golf cars, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles, Recreational Off-highway vehicles and other products in the U.S.A.

Disclaimer

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 02:07:02 UTC
