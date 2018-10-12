Yamaha Motor : Announcement of Personnel Changes

October 12, 2018
IWATA, October 12, 2018-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announces the following personnel changes, effective October 15, 2018.
Change in duties of General Manager
|
（Name）
|
(New position)
|
（Current position）
|
Takeo Kitanaka
|
General Manager of Legal & Intellectual Property Division, Human Resources & General Affairs Center
|
Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.
|
Tomochika Ikeya
|
General Manager of MC Body Manufacturing Factory, Body Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center
|
General Manager of Tank & Plastic Body Manufacturing Division, Body Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center
|
Masahiro Go
|
General Manager of Tank & Plastic Body Manufacturing Division, Body Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center
|
Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America
Abbreviations;
・MC = Motorcycle
Main businesses of the group companies referenced above;
・Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.: Import and sales of Yamaha Motor products in the U.S.A
・Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America: Manufacture and development of golf cars, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles, Recreational Off-highway vehicles and other products in the U.S.A.
