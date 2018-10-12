Yamaha Motor : Announcement of Personnel Changes

October 12, 2018

IWATA, October 12, 2018-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announces the following personnel changes, effective October 15, 2018.



Change in duties of General Manager

（Name） (New position) （Current position） Takeo Kitanaka General Manager of Legal & Intellectual Property Division, Human Resources & General Affairs Center Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. Tomochika Ikeya General Manager of MC Body Manufacturing Factory, Body Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center General Manager of Tank & Plastic Body Manufacturing Division, Body Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center Masahiro Go General Manager of Tank & Plastic Body Manufacturing Division, Body Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America

Abbreviations;

・MC = Motorcycle

Main businesses of the group companies referenced above;

・Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.: Import and sales of Yamaha Motor products in the U.S.A

・Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America: Manufacture and development of golf cars, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles, Recreational Off-highway vehicles and other products in the U.S.A.

