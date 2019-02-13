Log in
Yamaha Motor : Announcement of Personnel Changes

0
02/13/2019 | 09:02pm EST

February 14, 2019

IWATA, February 14, 2019-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announces the following personnel changes, effective February 15, 2019.

Change in duties of General Manager

（Name） (New position) （Current position）
Haruyuki Fujita General Manager of Manufacturing Innovation Engineering Division, Production Engineering Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center CFAO Yamaha Motor Nigeria Ltd.

Changes in group companies

（Name） (New position) （Current position）
Nobuharu Takahashi President of Yamaha Motor Asian Center Co., Ltd. Senior Manager of Powertrain Development Section, Powertrain Unit

Main businesses of the group companies referenced above;
・CFAO Yamaha Motor Nigeria Ltd.: Manufacturing and Sales of Motorcycles, and sales of Outboards, WV, Power Products, ATV, ROV, Parts
・Yamaha Motor Asian Center Co., Ltd.: Research & Development of Motorcycles and the related business Handling of Cross Trade business

Disclaimer

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 02:01:10 UTC
