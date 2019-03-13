Yamaha Motor : Announcement of Personnel Changes

March 14, 2019

IWATA, March 14, 2019-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announces the following personnel changes.

1. Change in duties of Executive Chief General Managers and Senior General Managers

（Name） (New position) （Current position） Naoki Yoshimi Senior General Manager of Procurement Section, Procurement Center

And General Manager of Procurement Engineering Division, Procurement Section, Procurement Center.

(effective March 15, 2019) General Manager of Procurement Engineering Division, Procurement Section, Procurement Center

2. Personnel changes at group companies

（Name） (New position) （Current position） Wataru Endou Manager of East Asia Group, Southeast & East Asia Sales Division, 2nd Business Unit, Motorcycle Business Operations

And President of SUGO Co., Ltd.

(effective upon approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 18, 2019) Manager of East Asia Group, Southeast & East Asia Sales Division, 2nd Business Unit, Motorcycle Business Operations Hisatomo Ichikawa President of YAMAHA MOTOR POWERED PRODUCTS Co., Ltd.

(effective upon approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 19, 2019) YAMAHA MOTOR POWERED PRODUCTS Co., Ltd. Toru Kitsunai President of YAMAHA MOTOR ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd.

(effective upon approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 25, 2019) YAMAHA MOTOR ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd. Takehiko Fukuda President of SUNWARD INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(effective upon approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 21, 2019) SUNWARD INTERNATIONAL, INC. Tooru Matsushita President of HAMAKITA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd.

(approved at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders having been hold today) HAMAKITA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd. Shinichirou Kimura President of YAMAHA MOTOR HYDRAULIC SYSTEM Co., Ltd.

(effective upon approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 20, 2019) YAMAHA MOTOR HYDRAULIC SYSTEM Co., Ltd. Yasutaka Suzuki Executive Chief General Manager of 2nd Business Unit, Motorcycle Business Operations

And Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Asia Pte. Ltd.

(effective March 15, 2019) Executive Chief General Manager of 2nd Business Unit, Motorcycle Business Operations

Main businesses of the group companies referenced above;

- SUGO Co., Ltd.: Management of Sportsland SUGO

- YAMAHA MOTOR POWERED PRODUCTS Co., Ltd.: Manufacturing and Sales of Power Products

（Generators/Multi-Purpose Engines/Golf Cars）/Motorcycle's Parts, Manufacturing of UnmannedHelicopters

- YAMAHA MOTOR ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd.: Manufacturing and Development of ElectricalParts for Motorcycle/Drive Units for ElectricallyPower Assisted Bicycles

- SUNWARD INTERNATIONAL, INC.: Export of Consumable goods, Tools, Repairmachinery/equipment and parts for Factory machine,raw materialsImport of Parts for Boats/Yacht, Motorcycle Tires

- HAMAKITA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd.: Casting of Parts for Motorcycle/Automobile/OutboardMotor/General purpose machine of Cast iron/SpecialAlloy Cast iron

- YAMAHA MOTOR HYDRAULIC SYSTEM Co., Ltd.: Manufacturing of Cushioning devices

(Suspensionfor Motorcycle/Automotive and Hydraulicequipment for Outboard Motors)

- Yamaha Motor Asia Pte. Ltd.: Trading of Motorcycle Parts in ASEAN, IT & Finance Services