Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.    7272   JP3942800008

YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7272)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yamaha Motor : Announcement of Personnel Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 10:14pm EDT

March 14, 2019

IWATA, March 14, 2019-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announces the following personnel changes.

1. Change in duties of Executive Chief General Managers and Senior General Managers

（Name） (New position) （Current position）
Naoki Yoshimi Senior General Manager of Procurement Section, Procurement Center
And General Manager of Procurement Engineering Division, Procurement Section, Procurement Center.
(effective March 15, 2019) 		General Manager of Procurement Engineering Division, Procurement Section, Procurement Center

2. Personnel changes at group companies

（Name） (New position) （Current position）
Wataru Endou Manager of East Asia Group, Southeast & East Asia Sales Division, 2nd Business Unit, Motorcycle Business Operations
And President of SUGO Co., Ltd.
(effective upon approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 18, 2019) 		Manager of East Asia Group, Southeast & East Asia Sales Division, 2nd Business Unit, Motorcycle Business Operations
Hisatomo Ichikawa President of YAMAHA MOTOR POWERED PRODUCTS Co., Ltd.
(effective upon approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 19, 2019) 		YAMAHA MOTOR POWERED PRODUCTS Co., Ltd.
Toru Kitsunai President of YAMAHA MOTOR ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd.
(effective upon approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 25, 2019) 		YAMAHA MOTOR ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd.
Takehiko Fukuda President of SUNWARD INTERNATIONAL, INC.
(effective upon approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 21, 2019) 		SUNWARD INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Tooru Matsushita President of HAMAKITA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd.
(approved at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders having been hold today) 		HAMAKITA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd.
Shinichirou Kimura President of YAMAHA MOTOR HYDRAULIC SYSTEM Co., Ltd.
(effective upon approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 20, 2019) 		YAMAHA MOTOR HYDRAULIC SYSTEM Co., Ltd.
Yasutaka Suzuki Executive Chief General Manager of 2nd Business Unit, Motorcycle Business Operations
And Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Asia Pte. Ltd.
(effective March 15, 2019) 		Executive Chief General Manager of 2nd Business Unit, Motorcycle Business Operations

Main businesses of the group companies referenced above;
- SUGO Co., Ltd.: Management of Sportsland SUGO
- YAMAHA MOTOR POWERED PRODUCTS Co., Ltd.: Manufacturing and Sales of Power Products
（Generators/Multi-Purpose Engines/Golf Cars）/Motorcycle's Parts, Manufacturing of UnmannedHelicopters
- YAMAHA MOTOR ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd.: Manufacturing and Development of ElectricalParts for Motorcycle/Drive Units for ElectricallyPower Assisted Bicycles
- SUNWARD INTERNATIONAL, INC.: Export of Consumable goods, Tools, Repairmachinery/equipment and parts for Factory machine,raw materialsImport of Parts for Boats/Yacht, Motorcycle Tires
- HAMAKITA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd.: Casting of Parts for Motorcycle/Automobile/OutboardMotor/General purpose machine of Cast iron/SpecialAlloy Cast iron
- YAMAHA MOTOR HYDRAULIC SYSTEM Co., Ltd.: Manufacturing of Cushioning devices
(Suspensionfor Motorcycle/Automotive and Hydraulicequipment for Outboard Motors)
- Yamaha Motor Asia Pte. Ltd.: Trading of Motorcycle Parts in ASEAN, IT & Finance Services

Disclaimer

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 02:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
08:15aYAMAHA MOTOR : Fascino Dark Knight Edition Launched In India At ₹ 56,793, ..
AQ
04:59aYAMAHA MOTOR : in Cooperation for Smart Agri Software Services — Working w..
PU
03/11YAMAHA MOTOR : and Fujitsu Begin IoT-based Field Trial to Improve Sailing Perfor..
AQ
03/10YAMAHA MOTOR : and Fujitsu Begin IoT-based Field Trial to Improve Sailing Perfor..
PU
03/03YAMAHA MOTOR : Exhibits at World's Leading Industrial Technology Trade Fair HANN..
BU
03/03YAMAHA MOTOR : Exhibits at World's Leading Industrial Technology Trade Fair HANN..
PU
02/28YAMAHA MOTOR : to Collaborate with Hubrecht Organoid Technology, accelerating te..
PU
02/17YAMAHA MOTOR : dedicates itself to ASEAN motorcycle industry
AQ
02/14YAMAHA MOTOR : records rise in net sales for 2018
AQ
02/13YAMAHA MOTOR : Announcement of Personnel Changes
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 749 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 104 B
Debt 2019 132 B
Yield 2019 4,29%
P/E ratio 2019 7,28
P/E ratio 2020 6,74
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
Capitalization 757 B
Chart YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2 954  JPY
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshihiro Hidaka President & Representative Director
Hiroyuki Yanagi Chairman
Tatsumi Okawa Director, Senior Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Toshizumi Kato Director & Managing Executive Officer
Katsuaki Watanabe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.2.26%6 797
BAJAJ AUTO10.14%12 454
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-9.53%8 058
HARLEY-DAVIDSON7.88%5 873
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-13.00%3 392
LONCIN MOTOR CO LTD24.45%1 558
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.