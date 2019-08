Yamaha Motor : Announcement of Personnel Changes

August 9, 2019

IWATA, August 9, 2019 - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announces the following personnel changes, effective August 15, 2019.



1. Change in duties of Directors, Managing Executive Officers and Senior Executive Officers

Name New Position Current Position Makoto Shimamoto Senior Executive Officer and Director, Chief General Manager in charge of Vehicle Development and Design, and Chief General Manager of Mobility Technology Center, and Senior General Manager of Motor Sports Section, Mobility Technology Center Senior Executive Officer and Director, Chief General Manager in charge of Vehicle Development and Design, and Chief General Manager of Mobility Technology Center

2. Change in duties of General Manager

Name New Position Current Position Yoshiaki Fukukawa General Manager of Sales & Marketing Division, Factory Automation Section, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations General Manager of Engineering Division, Factory Automation Section, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations Masaki Yamada General Manager of Engineering Division, Factory Automation Section, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations General Manager of Sales & Marketing Division, Factory Automation Section, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations

3. Changes in group companies

Name New Position Current Position Shigeki Nakatsukasa President of Yamaha Motor Powered Products Jiangsu Co., Ltd. YAMAHA MOTOR POWERED PRODUCTS Co., Ltd.

Main businesses of the group companies referenced above;

・Yamaha Motor Powered Products (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.: Manufacture and sales of generators and snow throwers in China