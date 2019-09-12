Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.    7272   JP3942800008

YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7272)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yamaha Motor : Announcement of Personnel Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 10:17pm EDT

September 13, 2019

IWATA, September 13, 2019 - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announces the following personnel changes, effective September 15, 2019.

1. Change in duties of Executive Chief General Managers and Senior General Managers

Name New Position Current Position
Minoru Iida Senior General Manager of Research & Development Section, Advanced Technology Center General Manager of Fundamental Technology Research Division, Research & Development Section, Advanced Technology Center

2. Change in duties of General Managers

Name New Position Current Position
Minoru Yamamoto General Manager of Fundamental Technology Research Division, Research & Development Section, Advanced Technology Center Manager of FS Group, Fundamental Technology Research Division, Research & Development Section, Advanced Technology Center
Ryusuke Ikuta Senior General Manager of After Sales Section, CS Center, and General Manager of Overseas Sales Division, After Sales Section, CS Center, and General Manager of Planning Division, CS Center Senior General Manager of After Sales Section, CS Center, and General Manager of Overseas Sales Division, After Sales Section, CS Center

3. Changes in group companies

Name New Position Current Position
Masahiro Okutani President of Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd. General Manager of Planning Division, CS Center
Takeshi　Yano Chairman of Yamaha Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd. General Manager of East Asia Group, Southeast & East Asia Sales Division, 2nd Business Unit, Motorcycle Business Operations
Hirokazu Yoshimitsu General Director of Yamaha Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd. Managing Director of Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd.
Hiroyuki Seto Chairman of Yamaha Motor (China) Co., Ltd. President of Shanghai Yamaha Jianshe Motor Marketing Co., Ltd.
Hidehiko Takagi President of Shanghai Yamaha Jianshe Motor Marketing Co., Ltd. Vice President of Shanghai Yamaha Jianshe Motor Marketing Co., Ltd.

Abbreviations;
FS = Future System
CS = Customer Service

Main businesses of the group companies referenced above;
- Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd.: Manufacture and sales of motorcycles in Taiwan
- Yamaha Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd.: Manufacture and sales of motorcycles in Vietnam
- Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt.Ltd.:Sales of motorcycles and related parts in India
- Yamaha Motor （China） Co., Ltd.: China Headquarters for Yamaha Motor, in charge of import, export and wholesale of Yamaha Motor products, and export of parts from China
- Shanghai Yamaha Jianshe Motor Marketing Co., Ltd.: Sales and Service of Yamaha Motor products in China

Disclaimer

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 02:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
09/12YAMAHA MOTOR : Begins Evaluation Trial of Green Slow Mobility Rental Cars on Tes..
PU
09/12YAMAHA MOTOR : Announcement of Personnel Changes
PU
09/05YAMAHA MOTOR : Launches YK400XE SCARA Robot — Delivers Increased Payload a..
PU
09/03YAMAHA MOTOR : Kenyan Company to Promote Use of Yamaha Drones in Agriculture and..
AQ
08/29SONY : and Yamaha Motor Partner to Develop Cart for Entertainment Use
AQ
08/29FOCUS : Japan firms seek to catch up with rivals, boost presence in Africa
AQ
08/28Toyota pulls Suzuki firmly into its orbit through stake deal
RE
08/28Toyota pulls Suzuki firmly into its orbit through stake deal
RE
08/27YAMAHA MOTOR VENTURES & LABORATORY S : Leads Series A Funding Round for Advanced..
BU
08/21YAMAHA MOTOR : Sony and Yamaha Motor Partner to Develop Cart for Entertainment U..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 675 B
EBIT 2019 128 B
Net income 2019 85 695 M
Debt 2019 177 B
Yield 2019 4,55%
P/E ratio 2019 8,07x
P/E ratio 2020 7,35x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 692 B
Chart YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2 139,29  JPY
Last Close Price 1 980,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshihiro Hidaka President & Representative Director
Hiroyuki Yanagi Chairman
Tatsumi Okawa Director, Senior Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Toshizumi Kato Director & Managing Executive Officer
Katsuaki Watanabe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-4.99%6 310
BAJAJ AUTO3.59%11 738
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-11.60%7 690
HARLEY-DAVIDSON5.66%5 528
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LTD-29.70%2 669
KTM INDUSTRIES AG-4.72%1 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group