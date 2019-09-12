Yamaha Motor : Announcement of Personnel Changes

September 13, 2019

IWATA, September 13, 2019 - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announces the following personnel changes, effective September 15, 2019.



1. Change in duties of Executive Chief General Managers and Senior General Managers

Name New Position Current Position Minoru Iida Senior General Manager of Research & Development Section, Advanced Technology Center General Manager of Fundamental Technology Research Division, Research & Development Section, Advanced Technology Center

2. Change in duties of General Managers

Name New Position Current Position Minoru Yamamoto General Manager of Fundamental Technology Research Division, Research & Development Section, Advanced Technology Center Manager of FS Group, Fundamental Technology Research Division, Research & Development Section, Advanced Technology Center Ryusuke Ikuta Senior General Manager of After Sales Section, CS Center, and General Manager of Overseas Sales Division, After Sales Section, CS Center, and General Manager of Planning Division, CS Center Senior General Manager of After Sales Section, CS Center, and General Manager of Overseas Sales Division, After Sales Section, CS Center

3. Changes in group companies

Name New Position Current Position Masahiro Okutani President of Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd. General Manager of Planning Division, CS Center Takeshi Yano Chairman of Yamaha Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd. General Manager of East Asia Group, Southeast & East Asia Sales Division, 2nd Business Unit, Motorcycle Business Operations Hirokazu Yoshimitsu General Director of Yamaha Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd. Managing Director of Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd. Hiroyuki Seto Chairman of Yamaha Motor (China) Co., Ltd. President of Shanghai Yamaha Jianshe Motor Marketing Co., Ltd. Hidehiko Takagi President of Shanghai Yamaha Jianshe Motor Marketing Co., Ltd. Vice President of Shanghai Yamaha Jianshe Motor Marketing Co., Ltd.

Abbreviations;

FS = Future System

CS = Customer Service

Main businesses of the group companies referenced above;

- Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd.: Manufacture and sales of motorcycles in Taiwan

- Yamaha Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd.: Manufacture and sales of motorcycles in Vietnam

- Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt.Ltd.:Sales of motorcycles and related parts in India

- Yamaha Motor （China） Co., Ltd.: China Headquarters for Yamaha Motor, in charge of import, export and wholesale of Yamaha Motor products, and export of parts from China

- Shanghai Yamaha Jianshe Motor Marketing Co., Ltd.: Sales and Service of Yamaha Motor products in China