Yamaha Motor : Announcement of Personnel Changes

IWATA, September 13, 2019 - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announces the following personnel changes, effective September 15, 2019.
1. Change in duties of Executive Chief General Managers and Senior General Managers
Name
New Position
Current Position
Minoru Iida
Senior General Manager of Research & Development Section, Advanced Technology Center
General Manager of Fundamental Technology Research Division, Research & Development Section, Advanced Technology Center
2. Change in duties of General Managers
Name
New Position
Current Position
Minoru Yamamoto
General Manager of Fundamental Technology Research Division, Research & Development Section, Advanced Technology Center
Manager of FS Group, Fundamental Technology Research Division, Research & Development Section, Advanced Technology Center
Ryusuke Ikuta
Senior General Manager of After Sales Section, CS Center, and General Manager of Overseas Sales Division, After Sales Section, CS Center, and General Manager of Planning Division, CS Center
Senior General Manager of After Sales Section, CS Center, and General Manager of Overseas Sales Division, After Sales Section, CS Center
3. Changes in group companies
Name
New Position
Current Position
Masahiro Okutani
President of Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd.
General Manager of Planning Division, CS Center
Takeshi Yano
Chairman of Yamaha Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd.
General Manager of East Asia Group, Southeast & East Asia Sales Division, 2nd Business Unit, Motorcycle Business Operations
Hirokazu Yoshimitsu
General Director of Yamaha Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Managing Director of Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd.
Hiroyuki Seto
Chairman of Yamaha Motor (China) Co., Ltd.
President of Shanghai Yamaha Jianshe Motor Marketing Co., Ltd.
Hidehiko Takagi
President of Shanghai Yamaha Jianshe Motor Marketing Co., Ltd.
Vice President of Shanghai Yamaha Jianshe Motor Marketing Co., Ltd.
Abbreviations;
FS = Future System
CS = Customer Service
Main businesses of the group companies referenced above;
- Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd.: Manufacture and sales of motorcycles in Taiwan
- Yamaha Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd.: Manufacture and sales of motorcycles in Vietnam
- Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt.Ltd.:Sales of motorcycles and related parts in India
- Yamaha Motor （China） Co., Ltd.: China Headquarters for Yamaha Motor, in charge of import, export and wholesale of Yamaha Motor products, and export of parts from China
- Shanghai Yamaha Jianshe Motor Marketing Co., Ltd.: Sales and Service of Yamaha Motor products in China
Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 02:16:04 UTC