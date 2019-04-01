Yamaha Motor : Awarded India Design Mark for 8th Year Running, Second Award for Indian-Market YZF-R15 Motorcycle

April 2, 2019

IWATA, April 2, 2019-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) announced today that the YZF-R15 motorcycle - produced and sold by Yamaha Motor's India subsidiary, India Yamaha Motor Private Limited (I.Y.M) - has been awarded the India Design Mark (I MARK) sponsored by The India Design Council. This honor marks the eighth year in a row - every year since the inaugural awards in 2012 - that a Yamaha Motor product has received the I MARK. In addition, this is the second award conferred on the YZF-R15, after its recognition in 2012.

The YZF-R15 is a 150cc-class genuine supersport model featuring body design in the YZF-R Series lineage, sporty handling, comfortable ride, and easy urban maneuverability. Launched in 2008, the YZF-R15 brought new value through the joy of riding to the Indian market, where motorcycles are typically considered a 'means of transportation.' With a style inheriting the 'NEXT R-DNA' of the latest YZF-R1/R6, which is linked to the YZR-M1 MotoGP machine, the YZF-R15 exudes a highly-focused feel and racy image, creating an advanced blend of overarching beauty and the expression of speed which together evoke the next dimension in riding feel.

The India Design Council is affiliated with the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and has established the India Design Mark design award (corresponding to the G Mark, Japan's Good Design Award) through a partnership agreement with the Japan Institute of Design Promotion. The inaugural round of applications and assessments was held in 2012.

Yamaha Motor Design Award Website

https://global.yamaha-motor.com/about/design/awards/