Yamaha Motor : Begins Electric Public Personal Mobility Road Trial, Fuel Cell Vehicle Meets New Hydrogen Fuel Vehicle Standards

April 5, 2019
IWATA, April 5, 2019-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) announced today that testing on public roads of YG-M FC prototype fuel cell vehicle will begin on April 18. Aiming to deliver a seamless vehicle sharing service, the trial will take place on a city-center course in Wajima City, Ishikawa Prefecture, including scheduled routes as part of the city's 'WA-MO' new transport system.
Compared to electric Public Personal Mobility vehicles of similar size, the fuel-cell prototype has the advantages of longer range and shorter refueling time, enabling less frequent recharging and service operation with fewer vehicles.
This initiative is in alignment with the Japanese Government's basic hydrogen strategy of promoting the spread and installation of fuel cell vehicles and hydrogen stations, and also contributes to addressing social issues such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions and delivering the next generation of last-mile transport. In addition, it promotes 'Transforming Mobility,' part of our long-term vision of 'ART for Human Possibilities,' and is a step toward the targets in our Environmental Plan 2050 of a 50% reduction in product CO2 emissions and a 50% reduction in resource usage.
The YG-M FC is planned to be displayed at the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2019 Yokohama from May 22.
Overview of public road trial
|
Location
|
：
|
Wajima City, Ishikawa Prefecture
(Approximately 3km loop course including part of the 'WA-MO' Wajima Eco-Cart operating route)
|
Trial period
|
：
|
April 18-24, 2019
|
Main trial aims
|
：
|
1) Range and operating time of fuel cell vehicles
2) Value in usage and acceptability for users in the trial area
|
Cooperation from
|
：
|
Wajima Chamber of Commerce and Industry
|
Key vehicle specifications
|
：
|
|
(1) Vehicle type
|
：
|
Light vehicle (maximum four occupants)
|
(2) Dimensions and weight
|
：
|
Length 337cm x width 134 cm x height 171cm, weight 640kg
|
(3) Fuel:
|
：
|
Compressed hydrogen
Disclaimer
Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 02:11:03 UTC