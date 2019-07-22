Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.    7272   JP3942800008

YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7272)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yamaha Motor : Begins Trial of Agricultural UGVs in Hamamatsu City

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 10:20pm EDT

July 23, 2019

IWATA, July 23, 2019-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) today announced that an operational trial of Agricultural UGVs (Unmanned Ground Vehicles) will begin from August 2019 in the orchards of the Hamamatsu Fruit Park Tokinosumika experiential theme park in Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan.

Conducted in partnership with the Hamamatsu City Council and Tokinosumika Co.,Ltd., this trial aims to evaluate the vehicle's basic performance and autonomous travel technology as well as acquire related knowledge across a wide variety of fruit orchards.

This initiative is part of 'ART for Human Possibilities, Advancing Robotics,' which is one aspect of Yamaha Motor's long-term vision. The Company aims to contribute to labor saving and automation in the agricultural field through accelerating the development of robotics technology and unmanned systems.

*Theme park visitors will not be able to test ride or operate the UGV in this trial.

Trial overview

Location Hamamatsu Fruit Park Tokinosumika
(Miyakoda-chō 4263-1, Kita Ward, Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan)
Period August 2019-March 2020
Details 1. Evaluation of basic vehicle performance (verification of moving off, stopping, turning as well as off-road performance in orchards)
2. Evaluation of autonomous travel technology as well as acquiring related knowledge (checking of image processing technology, location information control, etc.)

Disclaimer

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 02:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
10:20pYAMAHA MOTOR : Begins Trial of Agricultural UGVs in Hamamatsu City
PU
07/16YAMAHA MOTOR RECEIVES GLOBALLY-PREST : Design Concept 2019
PU
07/16YAMAHA MOTOR : Launches 2020 YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M in Europe, Supersport Flagship M..
PU
07/11YAMAHA MOTOR : Announcement of Personnel Changes
PU
07/03YAMAHA MOTOR : Invests Further in Autonomous Driving Technology Developer "Tier ..
PU
06/28YAMAHA MOTOR : partners with Taiwan firm to roll out electric scooter
AQ
06/27YAMAHA MOTOR : Launches EC-05 Electric Scooter in Taiwan, First Vehicle under St..
PU
06/27YAMAHA MOTOR : Begins Evaluation Trial of Low-Speed Autonomous Driving Vehicles ..
PU
06/26YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/23YAMAHA MOTOR : Selected for inclusion in FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 725 B
EBIT 2019 139 B
Net income 2019 92 970 M
Debt 2019 176 B
Yield 2019 4,75%
P/E ratio 2019 7,20x
P/E ratio 2020 6,48x
EV / Sales2019 0,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 668 B
Chart YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2 537,86  JPY
Last Close Price 1 913,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 93,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshihiro Hidaka President & Representative Director
Hiroyuki Yanagi Chairman
Tatsumi Okawa Director, Senior Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Toshizumi Kato Director & Managing Executive Officer
Katsuaki Watanabe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-8.73%6 168
BAJAJ AUTO-5.95%10 755
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-23.09%6 928
HARLEY-DAVIDSON0.47%5 478
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-30.64%2 733
KTM INDUSTRIES AG0.00%1 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group