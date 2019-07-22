Yamaha Motor : Begins Trial of Agricultural UGVs in Hamamatsu City

July 23, 2019

IWATA, July 23, 2019-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) today announced that an operational trial of Agricultural UGVs (Unmanned Ground Vehicles) will begin from August 2019 in the orchards of the Hamamatsu Fruit Park Tokinosumika experiential theme park in Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan.

Conducted in partnership with the Hamamatsu City Council and Tokinosumika Co.,Ltd., this trial aims to evaluate the vehicle's basic performance and autonomous travel technology as well as acquire related knowledge across a wide variety of fruit orchards.

This initiative is part of 'ART for Human Possibilities, Advancing Robotics,' which is one aspect of Yamaha Motor's long-term vision. The Company aims to contribute to labor saving and automation in the agricultural field through accelerating the development of robotics technology and unmanned systems.

*Theme park visitors will not be able to test ride or operate the UGV in this trial.

Trial overview