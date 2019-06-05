Yamaha Motor : Chosen for "S&P Japan 500 ESG" Index — Company ESG Initiatives Recognized

June 6, 2019

IWATA, June 6, 2019 -Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) announced today that it has been selected as a composite stock for the 'S&P Japan 500 ESG,' created by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC of the U.S., the world's largest financial index production company.

Companies are selected for the 'S&P Japan 500 ESG' among the 500 Japanese corporations included in the 'S&P Japan 500' based on the emphasis they place on ESG elements such as their compliance with United Nations Global Compact principles and the industry ESG score in the 'S&P DJI.' On this occasion, 256 companies were selected.

In addition to responding to the requirements of international society by actively engaging in ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) initiatives, Yamaha Motor works toward corporate growth by addressing societal issues through its businesses, and will continue to disclose ESG-related information.