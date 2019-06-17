Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.    7272   JP3942800008

YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7272)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yamaha Motor : Chosen for "SNAM Sustainability Index" for Second Straight Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 10:29pm EDT

June 18, 2019

IWATA, June 18, 2019 -Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) announced today that it has been selected for inclusion in the 2019 'SNAM Sustainability Index.' This index is created by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co., Ltd. (SNAM), and this award marks the second year in a row that Yamaha Motor has been chosen for the Index.

Based on surveys* related to ESG (Environment, Social, Governance), each year the stocks of approximately 300 companies are selected for the SNAM Sustainability Index, which is used in 'SNAM Sustainable Asset Management' aimed at pension funds and institutional investors. SNAM Sustainable Asset Management aims to contribute to asset building by long-term investors through evaluation of corporate value from a long-term perspective by uncovering hidden risks and management quality which are not evident in financial statements.

As part of the Long-Term Vision and Medium-Term Management Plan announced in December 2018, we specified resource and environmental issues, transportation, educational, and industrial issues, innovation issues, and work style issues as serious social issues which Yamaha Motor should address, and set out our stance, goals and action plans as a 'company actively engaged in the development of a sustainable society' in the 'Yamaha Motor Group Environmental Plan 2050' announced the same year. We will continue our initiatives with a global perspective in order to make these plans a reality.

*Evaluation based on details of responses to the 'Buna-no-mori Environmental Questionnaire' conducted by Sompo Risk Management Inc. and the 'IntegreX Survey' conducted by IntegreX Inc.

Disclaimer

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 02:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
10:29pYAMAHA MOTOR : Chosen for "SNAM Sustainability Index" for Second Straight Year
PU
06/12Vietnam ramps up pressure on Google's YouTube advertisers
RE
06/05YAMAHA MOTOR : Chosen for "S&P Japan 500 ESG" Index — Company ESG Initiati..
PU
06/04YAMAHA MOTOR : Racings Walker Fowler Earns 50th GNCC XC1 Pro ATV Overall Win
AQ
05/27YAMAHA MOTOR : Agrees with Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures
PU
05/25YAMAHA MOTOR : to set up new plant in the Philippines, double capacity to 800,00..
AQ
05/25YAMAHA MOTOR : to Double Motorcycle Production in Philippines
AQ
05/23YAMAHA MOTOR : Enhances Philippine based Motorcycle Production — Respondin..
PU
05/21YAMAHA MOTOR : Registration Now Open for Yamaha XTReme Terrain Challenge
AQ
05/16YAMAHA MOTOR : Produces 10 Millionth Motorcycle in India
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 732 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 95 255 M
Debt 2019 167 B
Yield 2019 4,76%
P/E ratio 2019 7,02
P/E ratio 2020 6,28
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Capitalization 669 B
Chart YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2 706  JPY
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshihiro Hidaka President & Representative Director
Hiroyuki Yanagi Chairman
Tatsumi Okawa Director, Senior Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Toshizumi Kato Director & Managing Executive Officer
Katsuaki Watanabe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-9.69%5 920
BAJAJ AUTO5.60%12 690
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-13.98%8 198
HARLEY-DAVIDSON1.29%5 331
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-18.84%3 432
LONCIN MOTOR CO LTD-0.98%1 198
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About