Yamaha Motor : Combined Initiative to Realize MaaS using Low-speed Mobility

October 28, 2019

The three companies, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter 'Yamaha Motor'), Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd. (hereinafter 'Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance') and MS & AD InterRisk Research & Consulting, Inc. (hereinafter 'MS & AD Interrisk Research') have today, decided to conclude an agreement on low-speed mobility (hereinafter referred to as land cars) demonstrations and risk management for when driving on public roads.

This agreement represents the start of the three companies working together in realizing MaaS※1 using land cars. Specifically, in land car demonstrations conducted by Yamaha Motor in Unnan City, Shimane Prefecture, local governments have been working on the research and development of insurance and risk management aiming to solve social issues that are unique to them, such as ensuring mobility for the elderly.

The three companies will continue to work toward the realization of MaaS using land cars, and contribute to sustainable development in the area, such as revitalizing the region and creating new business.

*1: Abbreviation for Mobility as a Service.

1. Outline of the Agreement

(1) In the land car developed by Yamaha Motor and MaaS-related services that the vehicle offers, in order to provide safety and security in movement and help in daily life scenarios, as well as to contribute to regional revitalization and business creation, etc., the three companies will work together to develop insurance products and risk solution packages to introduce MaaS.

(2) The three companies will cooperate together on the following items regarding MaaS applications.

(1) Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and MS & AD InterRisk Research will develop insurance and risk solution packages in cooperation with land cars and MaaS-related products and services. Yamaha Motor also support the two companies Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and MS & AD InterRisk Research with their development through providing information on land cars and MaaS related products and services developed by Yamaha Motor.

(2) Yamaha Motor will be developing, demonstrating, and operating land cars and MaaS related products and services. Mitsui Sumitomo and MS & AD InterRisk Research will support land cars and Maas related products and services by providing information on insurance (Mitsui Sumitomo), and providing risk solutions (MS & AD InterRisk Research).

2. Background

In recent years, with an aging population in Japan, the number of people affected by transport issues in restrictions on movement is increasing due to the difficulty of driving. In addition, the number of elderly people returning their driver's licenses due to being worried about driving is increasing. This will mean that in the future it will become more important to establish an environment where people can live without relying on private cars for securing transportation means for the elderly.

On the other hand, the business environment surrounding local public transportation such as buses and taxis is struggling due to labor shortages that go hand in hand with depopulation and aging societies.

It is under these circumstances that the three companies have decided to join forces in an agreement recognizing that they can help revitalize the region and create new business through the realization of MaaS using land cars developed by Yamaha Motor.

Reference

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance is a non-life insurance company that plays a central role in the MS & AD Insurance Group. 2019

In January, a dedicated department was established to strengthen the response to changes in the environment surrounding mobility, such as in 'CASE※2' and for 'MaaS', to develop products and services that meet customer needs, and to develop new businesses models.

*2 C: Connected, A: Autonomous, S: Shared & Service, E: Electric.

MS&AD InterRisk Research

MS & AD InterRisk Research Institute is a risk consulting firm responsible for the MS & AD Insurance Group's risk-related services business.

Based on the knowledge of the risk assessment and safety management system construction support service in the industry's first 'Autonomous Driving Demonstration Comprehensive Compensation Plan' released in December 2015, the company started work in order to develop a risk solution package for introducing MaaS -'MaaS Risk Management Framework (tentative name).'

(April 2020 Planned for Release)

Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor is working on multi-axis and globalization of its business with core technologies such as powertrain technology starting from the development of motorcycles and body and hull technologies that support riding and sailing. With the aim of helping solve critical social issues, and in the promotion and creation of fun travel, the company, by providing compact low-speed mobility such as land cars as a last mile mobility solution, promotes 'contributing to community-building with slow mobility' and 'creating mobile value in line with the unique style of Yamaha Motor' in order to promote transportation, health, and industry.