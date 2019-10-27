Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.    7272   JP3942800008

YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7272)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yamaha Motor : Combined Initiative to Realize MaaS using Low-speed Mobility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

October 28, 2019

The three companies, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter 'Yamaha Motor'), Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd. (hereinafter 'Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance') and MS & AD InterRisk Research & Consulting, Inc. (hereinafter 'MS & AD Interrisk Research') have today, decided to conclude an agreement on low-speed mobility (hereinafter referred to as land cars) demonstrations and risk management for when driving on public roads.
This agreement represents the start of the three companies working together in realizing MaaS※1 using land cars. Specifically, in land car demonstrations conducted by Yamaha Motor in Unnan City, Shimane Prefecture, local governments have been working on the research and development of insurance and risk management aiming to solve social issues that are unique to them, such as ensuring mobility for the elderly.

The three companies will continue to work toward the realization of MaaS using land cars, and contribute to sustainable development in the area, such as revitalizing the region and creating new business.

*1: Abbreviation for Mobility as a Service.

1. Outline of the Agreement

(1) In the land car developed by Yamaha Motor and MaaS-related services that the vehicle offers, in order to provide safety and security in movement and help in daily life scenarios, as well as to contribute to regional revitalization and business creation, etc., the three companies will work together to develop insurance products and risk solution packages to introduce MaaS.

(2) The three companies will cooperate together on the following items regarding MaaS applications.
(1) Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and MS & AD InterRisk Research will develop insurance and risk solution packages in cooperation with land cars and MaaS-related products and services. Yamaha Motor also support the two companies Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and MS & AD InterRisk Research with their development through providing information on land cars and MaaS related products and services developed by Yamaha Motor.
(2) Yamaha Motor will be developing, demonstrating, and operating land cars and MaaS related products and services. Mitsui Sumitomo and MS & AD InterRisk Research will support land cars and Maas related products and services by providing information on insurance (Mitsui Sumitomo), and providing risk solutions (MS & AD InterRisk Research).

2. Background

In recent years, with an aging population in Japan, the number of people affected by transport issues in restrictions on movement is increasing due to the difficulty of driving. In addition, the number of elderly people returning their driver's licenses due to being worried about driving is increasing. This will mean that in the future it will become more important to establish an environment where people can live without relying on private cars for securing transportation means for the elderly.

On the other hand, the business environment surrounding local public transportation such as buses and taxis is struggling due to labor shortages that go hand in hand with depopulation and aging societies.
It is under these circumstances that the three companies have decided to join forces in an agreement recognizing that they can help revitalize the region and create new business through the realization of MaaS using land cars developed by Yamaha Motor.

Reference

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance is a non-life insurance company that plays a central role in the MS & AD Insurance Group. 2019
In January, a dedicated department was established to strengthen the response to changes in the environment surrounding mobility, such as in 'CASE※2' and for 'MaaS', to develop products and services that meet customer needs, and to develop new businesses models.

*2 C: Connected, A: Autonomous, S: Shared & Service, E: Electric.

MS&AD InterRisk Research

MS & AD InterRisk Research Institute is a risk consulting firm responsible for the MS & AD Insurance Group's risk-related services business.
Based on the knowledge of the risk assessment and safety management system construction support service in the industry's first 'Autonomous Driving Demonstration Comprehensive Compensation Plan' released in December 2015, the company started work in order to develop a risk solution package for introducing MaaS -'MaaS Risk Management Framework (tentative name).'

(April 2020 Planned for Release)

Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor is working on multi-axis and globalization of its business with core technologies such as powertrain technology starting from the development of motorcycles and body and hull technologies that support riding and sailing. With the aim of helping solve critical social issues, and in the promotion and creation of fun travel, the company, by providing compact low-speed mobility such as land cars as a last mile mobility solution, promotes 'contributing to community-building with slow mobility' and 'creating mobile value in line with the unique style of Yamaha Motor' in order to promote transportation, health, and industry.

Disclaimer

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 03:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
10/27YAMAHA MOTOR : Unnan City Demonstration by Green Slow Mobility　— Su..
PU
10/27YAMAHA MOTOR INDUSTRIAL-USE UNMANNED : Forestry Survey
PU
10/27YAMAHA MOTOR : Combined Initiative to Realize MaaS using Low-speed Mobility
PU
10/22YAMAHA MOTOR : Booth at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 “There Is Greater J..
PU
10/22Who is fuelling East Europe's automation drive?
RE
10/17SONY : and Yamaha Motor Launch Entertainment Cart Service
AQ
10/17YAMAHA MOTOR : & Sony to Commence Services of jointly developed Entertainment Ve..
PU
10/15ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Gain After Positive Start To U.S. Earnings..
DJ
10/09YAMAHA MOTOR : Booth at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019, “There Is Greater ..
PU
09/27Toyota strengthens Japan partnerships with bigger Subaru stake
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 676 B
EBIT 2019 124 B
Net income 2019 84 829 M
Debt 2019 179 B
Yield 2019 4,15%
P/E ratio 2019 8,92x
P/E ratio 2020 8,29x
EV / Sales2019 0,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
Capitalization 758 B
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2 164,29  JPY
Last Close Price 2 169,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshihiro Hidaka President & Representative Director
Hiroyuki Yanagi Chairman
Tatsumi Okawa Director, Senior Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Toshizumi Kato Director & Managing Executive Officer
Katsuaki Watanabe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.4.08%6 976
BAJAJ AUTO16.46%12 761
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-14.97%7 474
HARLEY-DAVIDSON15.45%6 000
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LTD-18.84%3 113
PIERER MOBILITY AG-7.92%1 205
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group