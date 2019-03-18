Log in
Yamaha Motor : Establishes Financial services company in France — Strengthening Medium-Term Management Plan Financial Services —

03/18/2019 | 10:20pm EDT

March 19, 2019

IWATA, March 19, 2019-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) announced today that Yamaha Motor Finance France S.A.S (YMFF) is now open for business in the French market. This organization was established in December 2018 and is a subsidiary company of Yamaha Motor Europe(YME) to provide financial services (credits, leases, insurance, etc.)

Yamaha Motor maintains a high market share in the French motorcycle market and is positioned well in the country as one of the most important markets in Europe. By establishing a sales finance facility, the Company intends to provide an attractive financing program and other services that create an environment where customers can purchase motorcycles etc. more easily and therefore further expand company sales going forward.

In the former medium-term management plan (2016 - 2018), to bolster our business operation foundations, financial services businesses were promoted in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and Mexico, with an overall loan balance burgeoning to a scale of 300 billion yen. In the new medium-term management plan announced in December 2018, we also regard the financial services business as a key strategy to strengthen connections with customers and secure more stable income. Here, we hope to expand regional and business areas, and are working toward a goal of 450 billion yen in finance-based packages by the end of 2021.

New Company Overview

Company Name YAMAHA MOTOR FINANCE FRANCE S.A.S
Address 5 Avenue Du Fief, ZA Les Béthunes, 95310 Saint Ouen l'Aumône, France
Established December 11, 2018
President Hervé Clinkemaillie
Capital EUR 20 million (approx. 2.6 billion yen)
Business Activities Providing financial services (credit, lease, insurance, etc.) in France

Disclaimer

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 02:19:08 UTC
