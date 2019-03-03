Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.    7272   JP3942800008

YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7272)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yamaha Motor : Exhibits at World's Leading Industrial Technology Trade Fair HANNOVER MESSE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2019 | 09:30pm EST

— Abundant Robot Line-up Provides Optimal Solutions for Diverse Automation —

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7272) announced today that it will exhibit a booth based on the theme of “YAMAHA ROBOT BEST SOLUTION - Improved Production Line Performance,” at the HANNOVER MESSE 2019, a B to B industrial technology trade show to be held in Hannover, Germany, from Monday, April 1 to Friday, April 5, 2019.

The HANNOVER MESSE is the world's leading industrial trade fair, at which leading-edge industrial technology and products are gathered in one place. (The 2018 event saw exhibits held by approx. 6,500 companies attracting around 220,000 visitors).

The booth has increased space to about twice that of last year where it will showcase demonstrations such as the “Linear Conveyor Module LCM100,” a linear motor-based transport robot, and a SCARA robot which boasts high speed and high accuracy. These exhibits work toward greater productivity and improved variability on production lines, providing best solutions for factory automation.

 

Overview of HANNOVER MESSE 2019

Event Period:   April 1 to 5, 2019
Venue: Hannover Exhibition Grounds, Germany
No. of exhibitors/
No. of Attendees:

Approx. 6,500 Companies /

Approx. 220,000 Attendees (2018 Results)
Website:

http://www.hannovermesse.de/home

 

Overview of Yamaha Motor Exhibit

Exhibit Space:   Hall 17, B68
Exhibit Contents: Exhibition and demonstrations
- Linear Conveyor Module LCM100
- Robot Vision “iVY 2” & Multi-Axis Controller “RCX 340”
- SCARA robot “YK 400 XR” & Cartesian Robots

Website:
[English]
https://global.yamahamotor.com/business/robot/event/2019hannover_messe/
[German]
https://global.yamaha-motor.com/business/robot/sp/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
09:30pYAMAHA MOTOR : Exhibits at World's Leading Industrial Technology Trade Fair HANN..
BU
09:14pYAMAHA MOTOR : Exhibits at World's Leading Industrial Technology Trade Fair HANN..
PU
02/28YAMAHA MOTOR : to Collaborate with Hubrecht Organoid Technology, accelerating te..
PU
02/17YAMAHA MOTOR : dedicates itself to ASEAN motorcycle industry
AQ
02/14YAMAHA MOTOR : records rise in net sales for 2018
AQ
02/13YAMAHA MOTOR : Announcement of Personnel Changes
PU
02/12YAMAHA MOTOR : Notification of Business Integration between Yamaha Motor Co., Lt..
PU
02/12YAMAHA MOTOR : Consolidated Business Results Summary — Fiscal Year 2018 En..
PU
02/12YAMAHA MOTOR : Revision of Directors' Remuneration Amounts and Introduction of S..
PU
02/12YAMAHA MOTOR : Records Rise in Net Sales for 2018
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 757 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 105 B
Debt 2019 126 B
Yield 2019 4,15%
P/E ratio 2019 7,53
P/E ratio 2020 6,93
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Capitalization 790 B
Chart YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2 989  JPY
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshihiro Hidaka President & Representative Director
Hiroyuki Yanagi Chairman
Tatsumi Okawa Director, Senior Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Toshizumi Kato Director & Managing Executive Officer
Katsuaki Watanabe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.7.39%7 055
BAJAJ AUTO5.27%11 824
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-13.81%7 394
HARLEY-DAVIDSON8.79%6 044
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-18.14%3 031
LONCIN MOTOR CO LTD22.25%1 528
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.