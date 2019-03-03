Log in
Yamaha Motor : Exhibits at World's Leading Industrial Technology Trade Fair HANNOVER MESSE 2019 — Abundant Robot Line-up Provides Optimal Solutions for Diverse Automation —

03/03/2019 | 09:14pm EST

March 4, 2019

IWATA, March 4, 2019-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo:7272) announced today that it will exhibit a booth based on the theme of 'YAMAHA ROBOT BEST SOLUTION - Improved Production Line Performance,' at the HANNOVER MESSE 2019, a B to B industrial technology trade show to be held in Hannover, Germany, from Monday, April 1 to Friday, April 5, 2019.
The HANNOVER MESSE is the world's leading industrial trade fair, at which leading-edge industrial technology and products are gathered in one place. (The 2018 event saw exhibits held by approx. 6,500 companies attracting around 220,000 visitors).
The booth has increased space to about twice that of last year where it will showcase demonstrations such as the 'Linear Conveyor Module LCM 100,' a linear motor-based transport robot, and a SCARA robot which boasts high speed and high accuracy. These exhibits work toward greater productivity and improved variability on production lines, providing best solutions for factory automation.

Overview of HANNOVER MESSE 2019

Event Period April 1 to 5, 2019
Venue Hannover Exhibition Grounds, Germany
No. of exhibitors/
No. of Attendees: 		Approx.6,500 Companies /
Approx. 220,000 Attendees (2018 Results)
Website http://www.hannovermesse.de/home

Overview of Yamaha Motor Exhibit

Yamaha Motor: Exhibitions and Demonstrations

1) Speaker assembly demonstration using the LCM 100 transport robot
Linear Conveyor Module LCM100
The LCM 100 can transport workpieces at high speed and can be assembled directly on the slider, so that the transfer time is shortened considerably. In addition, with linear motor control, it is possible to change the stop position and process similar operations, bringing greater production line designs with higher levels of variability.

2) On-the-fly Function Demonstration (non-stop recognition camera)
Robot Integrated Vision System 'iVY 2' & Multi-Axis Controller 'RCX 340'
Our exhibition will introduce a function that can shorten pick and place tact times with position correction after test piece handling. With the robot-integrated vision system 'iVY2,' through the multi-axis controller 'RCX 340' capable of synchronous operation with multiple stand robots, recognition, correction and mounting can be performed without stopping robot operation, working to help improving throughput significantly.

3) Auto parts sealing demonstration
SCARA robot 'YK 400 XR' & Cartesian Robots
With the SCARA robot 'YK 400 XR' boasting a standard cycle time of 0.45 seconds, the dual lane assembled cartesian robot greatly shortens the cycle time of the coating process.
For test pieces on cartesian robots with two lanes, one carries out coating, while the other replaces the test piece using a SCARA robot. As a result, the work ratio of the dispenser is improved which significantly increases productivity.


European Industrial Robot Market Overview

(Total welding, painting/coating, actuator, assembly, conveyance, and clean conveyance system)

The industrial robot market in Europe continues to grow due to the declining labor force, rising wages, increased factory automation and quality improvement needs.

History of Yamaha Motor Industrial Robots

1974 : Yamaha Motor begins research and development into industrial robots in order to streamline production and increase machining precision in its own motorcycle factories
1976 : SCARA robots introduced to Yamaha Motor motorcycle production lines
1981 : Industrial Robots business established. External sales begin
1984 : IM Business Unit established (Yamaha Motor Hamakita Plant) / SCARA robot sales begin overseas
1991 : IM Technology Center completion (Sodecho, Hamamatsu city, Shizuoka Prefecture)
2006 : IM Technology Center and factory expansion
2013 : China (Suzhou City) sales office established
Linear Conveyor Module LCM100 is launched
2016 : Integrated control robot system 'Advanced Robotics Automation Platform'is launched
Launch of Linear Conveyor Module 'LCM-X', and Single-axis robot 'GX Series'
Launch of Stepping Motor 'YLE Series,' and Integrated Controller 'THX Series'
2017 : New Robotics Business building begins operation
2018 : First exhibition at HANNOVER MESSE 2018
Opening of the Yamaha Motor Advanced Technology Center (Yokohama)

Yamaha Motor's lineup of products to powerfully support the automation of production sites is wide-ranging in variation. YMC builds on these strengths to pursue greater efficiency and quality in increasingly complex, diverse, and high-speed production sites.

Disclaimer

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 02:13:05 UTC
