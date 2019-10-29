Yamaha Motor : First “TRITOWN” Trial on Public Roads — Verifying versatility of compact electric two-front-wheeled standing mobility

October 30, 2019

IWATA, October 30, 2019-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) today announced its first public road trialing of the compact electric two-front-wheeled standing mobility unit, TRITOWN in association with the city of Takayama - Gifu Prefecture, Japan.

Trialing is scheduled to commence in front of the Takayama train station on November 9-10 (with a secondary option of November 16-17).

In this trial, a 700m lap section of public road starting around the West public area of the Takayama Station will be used for people to experience TRITOWN under staff supervision.

Based on the feedback we hope to obtain from participants, we will then examine the affinity of TRITOWN with a real-life public road-based environment, and its feasibility for the tourism industry.

TRITOWN is a compact electric two-front-wheeled stand-up riding mobility style unit equipped with a *LMW mechanism. The simple structure in which the rider's posture controls the balance of the unit looks to provide fun-filled last one-mile mobility. Visitors to our stand at this years' 'Tokyo Motor Show 2019' are also offered the opportunity to have a first-hand experience on TRITOWN.

On December 11, 2018, Yamaha Motor announced its 2030 Long-Term Vision, headlined by the concept of 'ART for Human Possibilities.' This initiative is one activity of the vision aimed at its 'Transforming Mobility' section.

*LMW = Leaning Multi-Wheel, a general term for a vehicle with three or more wheels which can lean (incline) like a motorcycle; registered trademark No. 5646157.

Trialing Overview

Organization ： Takayama-City TRITOWN Public Road Demonstration Trialing Conference *1

*Members: Takayama City, Gifu Prefecture, Japan & Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Period ： Date November 9 (Sat.) - 10 (Sun.)

*Alternative dates: November 16 (Sat.) - 17 (Sun.)

*Trialing is subject to weather conditions Location ： To / From: Around the West public area of the Takayama Station, Takayama City, Gifu Prefecture, Japan

(12-2-1 Showa-cho, Takayama City, Gifu Prefecture, Japan) Models / Unit No. ： TRITOWN/ 6 Units (Including lead unit) Event Time ： 10:00 - 15:00 Usage Fees ： Free Time Required ： Approx. 45 mins (Includes training time) Application Procedure ： Telephone reservations prior to the event cab be accepted, or applications can be made on the day at our reception

*Telephone Reservations: 0538-32-9715

(Takayama-City TRITOWN Public Road Demonstration Trialing Conference; Yamaha Motor Office) Conditions ： Participants must be between 16 -70 years old (A minimum requirement of a current moped license or higher is needed)

* Participants must take part in a safety class.

*Acceptance of applications are subject to conditions.

* Written consent given from care givers is a requirement for participation of minors. Reference URL ： Takayama City Homepage: http://www.hida.jp/

TRITOWN Reference Video: https://youtu.be/n_tvDVi9IhA *1: The establishment of a council has been carried out under the 'Procedures for Demonstrations on Public Roads' in accordance with the 'Guidelines for Applying for Riding Type Mobile Support Robots' issued by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

TRITOWN Overview