Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.    7272   JP3942800008

YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7272)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yamaha Motor : First “TRITOWN” Trial on Public Roads — Verifying versatility of compact electric two-front-wheeled standing mobility —

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 11:42pm EDT

October 30, 2019

IWATA, October 30, 2019-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) today announced its first public road trialing of the compact electric two-front-wheeled standing mobility unit, TRITOWN in association with the city of Takayama - Gifu Prefecture, Japan.
Trialing is scheduled to commence in front of the Takayama train station on November 9-10 (with a secondary option of November 16-17).

In this trial, a 700m lap section of public road starting around the West public area of the Takayama Station will be used for people to experience TRITOWN under staff supervision.
Based on the feedback we hope to obtain from participants, we will then examine the affinity of TRITOWN with a real-life public road-based environment, and its feasibility for the tourism industry.

TRITOWN is a compact electric two-front-wheeled stand-up riding mobility style unit equipped with a *LMW mechanism. The simple structure in which the rider's posture controls the balance of the unit looks to provide fun-filled last one-mile mobility. Visitors to our stand at this years' 'Tokyo Motor Show 2019' are also offered the opportunity to have a first-hand experience on TRITOWN.

On December 11, 2018, Yamaha Motor announced its 2030 Long-Term Vision, headlined by the concept of 'ART for Human Possibilities.' This initiative is one activity of the vision aimed at its 'Transforming Mobility' section.
*LMW = Leaning Multi-Wheel, a general term for a vehicle with three or more wheels which can lean (incline) like a motorcycle; registered trademark No. 5646157.

Trialing Overview

Organization Takayama-City TRITOWN Public Road Demonstration Trialing Conference *1
*Members: Takayama City, Gifu Prefecture, Japan & Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
Period Date November 9 (Sat.) - 10 (Sun.)
*Alternative dates: November 16 (Sat.) - 17 (Sun.)
*Trialing is subject to weather conditions
Location To / From: Around the West public area of the Takayama Station, Takayama City, Gifu Prefecture, Japan
(12-2-1 Showa-cho, Takayama City, Gifu Prefecture, Japan)
Models / Unit No. TRITOWN/ 6 Units (Including lead unit)
Event Time 10:00 - 15:00
Usage Fees Free
Time Required Approx. 45 mins (Includes training time)
Application Procedure Telephone reservations prior to the event cab be accepted, or applications can be made on the day at our reception
*Telephone Reservations: 0538-32-9715
(Takayama-City TRITOWN Public Road Demonstration Trialing Conference; Yamaha Motor Office)
Conditions Participants must be between 16 -70 years old (A minimum requirement of a current moped license or higher is needed)
* Participants must take part in a safety class.
*Acceptance of applications are subject to conditions.
* Written consent given from care givers is a requirement for participation of minors.
Reference URL Takayama City Homepage:http://www.hida.jp/
TRITOWN Reference Video:https://youtu.be/n_tvDVi9IhA

*1: The establishment of a council has been carried out under the 'Procedures for Demonstrations on Public Roads' in accordance with the 'Guidelines for Applying for Riding Type Mobile Support Robots' issued by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.


TRITOWN Overview

Weight Approx. 40 kg
Dimensions 1,140mm x 620mm x 1,140mm
Speed Max. 25 km/h
*Maximum subject to actual conditions
Motor Type In-wheel Motor
Motor Output 500 W
Battery Type Lithium-ion
Battery Voltage 48 V
Battery Capacity 380 Wh
Charging Time Approx. 2 hrs.
Available Riding Distance Approx. 30 km

Disclaimer

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 03:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
10/29YAMAHA MOTOR : First “TRITOWN” Trial on Public Roads — Verifyi..
PU
10/27YAMAHA MOTOR : Unnan City Demonstration by Green Slow Mobility　— Su..
PU
10/27YAMAHA MOTOR INDUSTRIAL-USE UNMANNED : Forestry Survey
PU
10/27YAMAHA MOTOR : Combined Initiative to Realize MaaS using Low-speed Mobility
PU
10/22YAMAHA MOTOR : Booth at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 “There Is Greater J..
PU
10/22Who is fuelling East Europe's automation drive?
RE
10/17SONY : and Yamaha Motor Launch Entertainment Cart Service
AQ
10/17YAMAHA MOTOR : & Sony to Commence Services of jointly developed Entertainment Ve..
PU
10/15ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Gain After Positive Start To U.S. Earnings..
DJ
10/09YAMAHA MOTOR : Booth at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019, “There Is Greater ..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 676 B
EBIT 2019 124 B
Net income 2019 84 829 M
Debt 2019 179 B
Yield 2019 4,11%
P/E ratio 2019 9,01x
P/E ratio 2020 8,37x
EV / Sales2019 0,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 766 B
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2 164,29  JPY
Last Close Price 2 192,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshihiro Hidaka President & Representative Director
Hiroyuki Yanagi Chairman
Tatsumi Okawa Director, Senior Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Toshizumi Kato Director & Managing Executive Officer
Katsuaki Watanabe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.5.18%6 945
BAJAJ AUTO15.05%12 861
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-14.97%7 543
HARLEY-DAVIDSON18.64%6 248
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LTD-18.84%3 124
PIERER MOBILITY AG-7.55%1 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group