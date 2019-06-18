Log in
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7272)
Yamaha Motor : Hands Over 10 Compact Water Purification Systems to Government of Senegal — Changing Lifestyles through "Safe Water with Confidence" —

06/18/2019

June 19, 2019

IWATA, June 19, 2019 -Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) announced today that it has installed 10 Yamaha Clean Water Supply Systems in river basins in Senegal, and completed handover to the Government of Senegal.

This initiative is a concrete expression of the aim 'access to safe water and hygiene improvements for 10 million people' stated by the Government of Japan as a support measure for Africa at the Fifth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD V) held in June 2013. After successfully bidding to undertake this project based on grants from the Government of Japan to the Government of Senegal, Yamaha Motor has been working to install the systems since February 2018.

The compact Yamaha Clean Water Supply System features a simple construction based on the natural purification function 'slow filtration.' It requires no significant electricity supply or maintenance by specialist technicians, enabling operation by the local people themselves. Including this project, 36 systems have now (as at the end of May 2019) been installed, principally in emerging countries in Africa and Asia.

Yamaha Motor is progressing the installation of this water purification system through partnerships with public agencies such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), as well as international organizations such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). This initiative also works toward the United Nations SDG 6, 'Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.'



Environmentally-friendly purification system

Based on the principle of 'slow filtration' used in many parts of the world since ancient times, the Yamaha Clean Water Supply System does not use coagulants or filters, ensuring a light environmental footprint from its operation. Drawing surface water from rivers, lakes, or marshes, it can supply 8,000 liters of purified water per day, enough for approximately 2,000 people. In addition, its simple structure means that maintenance is easy.

Changes in lifestyles through System installation

Use of the Yamaha Clean Water Supply System converts water from rivers and ponds to safe water which people have confidence in. It has shown results in contributing to increased awareness of hygiene, and reducing incidences of diarrhea, fevers, etc. It also brings a variety of lifestyle changes, such as relief from the task of drawing water affording more time for productive activities and study, as well as village development through new businesses such as water delivery, cleaning, and ice manufacture. In addition, increased village self-determination has resulted through the forming of water committees to manage the system's operation.

Installation status(as at the end of May 2019) *Including the 10 units in this project

Installed systems: 36 units in 13 countries

- Africa: 21 units in 8 countries (Senegal, Mauritania, Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Angola, Cameroon, and Zambia)
- Asia: 9 units in 2 countries (Indonesia and Vietnam)
- Asia (with monitors installed): 6 units in 5 countries (Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Indonesia, and Vietnam)


Disclaimer

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 02:23:04 UTC
