Yamaha Motor : Launches 2020 YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M in Europe, Supersport Flagship Models with Further Advanced and Enhanced Track Performance

July 17, 2019

IWATA, July 17, 2019 - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) today announced that the updated supersport YZF-R1 and premium YZF-R1M models will be released from September 2019 for Europe. Both models are powered by liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 4-valve, in-line 4-cylinder 998cm3 engines featuring a crossplane crankshaft.

Launch of the YZF-R1, and the YZF-R1M in Japan is planned from the fall of 2020.

Based on the 'Full Control Evolution for the Master of the Racetrack' concept, both the YZF-R1 and the YZF-R1M were developed with the aim of providing performance to dominate circuit racing via its high-level control of abundant, surging power.

New features include 1) an advanced and enhanced crossplane engine meeting Euro 5 emissions standards, YCC-T incorporating APSG, 3) front and rear suspension set up focused on a clear feeling of road holding, 4) an electronic control system with two new additional features, 5) a newly-designed fairing with enhanced aerodynamics, and 6) LED dual headlights emphasizing the next-generation 'R' design.

The premium YZF-R1M model includes electronically-controlled suspension and a carbon lightweight fairing, as well as an interface that records a range of useful racing information.

To satisfy the demanding requirements of developed-market customers who emphasize track performance, Yamaha Motor has packed the best leading-edge technology into the YZF-R1 and the YZF-R1M, underlining their status as flagship models promoting the Yamaha brand worldwide, including developing markets.

Model Launch Date Recommended Retail Price Target Sales YZF-R1

- Deep purplish-blue metallic C (blue)

- Black metallic X (black) Late September 2019 Announcement planned for September 2019 2,100 units

(first full year from release, in the EU) YZF-R1M

- Blueish white metallic 2 (silver) 600 units

(first full year from release, in the EU)

New Features

1) Engine with further honed performance while also meeting Euro 5 standards

The engine was developed with the aims of maintaining similar output to the current engine while enhancing the linearity and feeling of torque of the crossplane concept and also complying with Euro 5 emission standards. The new cylinder heads were developed in order to reduce the distance between the combustion chamber and throttle valves. In addition, new model injectors have been adopted for angled delivery directed to the rear of the valve head. These improvements optimize combustion speed in the low to moderate RPM range, improving the feeling of linearity from the moment the throttle is opened, and making the sensation of torque even more apparent.

The twin-injector layout, in which additional secondary injectors activate at high RPM, has been retained.

The engine's finger rocker arm valve system has been advanced and enhanced. The arm shape has been revised to improve valve motion characteristics in the higher RPM range. Working toward even higher RPM ranges for racing situations, this initiative has successfully raised the baseline of performance on the limit.

To prevent oil pressure drops at higher RPM ranges and reduce horsepower loss through oil stirring, the 'center oil feed method,' similar to that of the current model, is used in oil supply to the connecting rod big ends. By optimizing the oil supply volume to the connecting rod big ends, crankshaft journals, and piston coolers, the 2020 model has even lower horsepower loss through oil stirring in the crankcase at high RPM ranges.

2) YCC-T (Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle) incorporating APSG (Accelerator Position Sensor Grip)

The YCC-T system, which electronically controls throttle valve actuation, has been further enhanced. In place of a traditional mechanical system, in which accelerator inputs are conveyed by throttle cables, the 2020 models have adopted the electronic APSG (Accelerator Position Sensor Grip) system. This initiative delivers weight reduction and excellent accelerator responsiveness.

3) Front and rear suspension set up focused on a clear feeling of road holding

Both the front and rear suspension settings have been revised. The front end enhances the sense of gripping the road conveyed to the rider, contributing to direct and precise handling with a clear sense of agility.

The YZF-R1M also enhances the ongoing ERS (Electronic Racing Suspension) system - which integrates control of the front and rear suspension - through the addition of gas cylinders to the front suspension. Cavitation is restricted through gas pressurization to 0.6Mpa, contributing to stabilization of the damping force.

4) Electronic control system with two new additional features

In addition to the electronic control systems in the previous model, two new types of systems - EBM (Engine Brake Management) and BC (Brake Control) - have been added to support the rider in accordance with their preferences and the riding conditions. The individual control systems are linked to support the rider and efficiently bring out the machine's full potential. To make the most of the new control systems, the display functions of the TFT 4.2' instrument panel have been revised, and selection of the YRC (YAMAHA Ride Control) mode enables even more advanced reflection of rider preferences.

5) Newly-designed fairing with enhanced aerodynamics

The fairing shape has been completely redesigned from the previous model to achieve advanced aerodynamic efficiency. Notably, the fairing completely shelters the rider in a racer tuck position, controlling airflow at speed, and improving wind resistance by 5.3%. At the same time, the exterior design has been revamped to highlight the next-generation 'R' design.

6) LED dual headlights emphasizing the next-generation 'R' design

The new models feature lightweight, newly-designed, compact LED dual headlights. Light projection has been optimized for both low and high beam, with significant improvements made to the light coverage area in low beam. In addition, the combination with the newly-designed position lights creates a frontal view which encapsulates the next-generation 'R' design

Main Specifications of the YZF-R1M (YZF-R1M specs are within the angled brackets)

Length x Width x Height 2,055mm x 690mm x 1,165mm Seat Height 855mm〈860mm〉 Wheelbase 1,405mm weight 201kg〈202kg〉 Engine Type Liquid-cooled,4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve Cylinder Arrangement In-line 4-cylinder Total Displacement 998cm3 Bore x Stroke 79.0mm x 50.9mm Compression Ratio 13.0:1 Maximum Output 147.1kW (200.0PS) / 13,500r/min Maximum Torque 113.3N・m (11.6kgf・m) / 11,500r/min Starting System Electric Fuel Tank Capacity 17L (Specified: unleaded premium gasoline) Fuel Delivery Fuel Injection Tire Size (Front/Rear) 120/70ZR17M/C (58W) / 190/55ZR17M/C (75W)

〈200/55ZR17 M/C (78W)〉(tubeless front and rear) *2020 Europe Specifications

Features of the 2020 YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M (new features are marked with ★)