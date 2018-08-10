Yamaha Motor : New Organizational Reforms and Personnel Changes at Yamaha Motor

August 10, 2018

IWATA, August 10, 2018-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. has resolved to implement the following organizational reforms and personnel changes, effective August 15, 2018.



Organizational reforms

1. Solution Business Operations

In order to strengthen procurement functions and improve market competitiveness, procurement work which had been handled by the Procurement Group of the Production Division of the Robotics Business Unit will be transferred to the newly-established, independent Procurement Division of the Robotics Business Unit.

Personnel changes

1. Change in duties of General Manager