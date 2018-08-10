Yamaha Motor : New Organizational Reforms and Personnel Changes at Yamaha Motor

August 10, 2018
IWATA, August 10, 2018-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. has resolved to implement the following organizational reforms and personnel changes, effective August 15, 2018.
Organizational reforms
1. Solution Business Operations
In order to strengthen procurement functions and improve market competitiveness, procurement work which had been handled by the Procurement Group of the Production Division of the Robotics Business Unit will be transferred to the newly-established, independent Procurement Division of the Robotics Business Unit.
Personnel changes
1. Change in duties of General Manager
|
(Name)
|
(New position)
|
(Current position)
|
Naofumi Tanaka
|
General Manager of Procurement Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
|
Senior Manager of Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
Disclaimer
