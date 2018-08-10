Log in
Yamaha Motor : New Organizational Reforms and Personnel Changes at Yamaha Motor

08/10/2018 | 04:10am CEST

August 10, 2018

IWATA, August 10, 2018-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. has resolved to implement the following organizational reforms and personnel changes, effective August 15, 2018.

Organizational reforms

1. Solution Business Operations

　In order to strengthen procurement functions and improve market competitiveness, procurement work which had been handled by the Procurement Group of the Production Division of the Robotics Business Unit will be transferred to the newly-established, independent Procurement Division of the Robotics Business Unit.

Personnel changes

1. Change in duties of General Manager

(Name) (New position) (Current position)
Naofumi Tanaka General Manager of Procurement Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations Senior Manager of Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations

Disclaimer

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 02:09:07 UTC
