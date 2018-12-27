Yamaha Motor : New Organizational Reforms and Personnel Changes at Yamaha Motor 0 12/27/2018 | 09:45am CET Send by mail :

Organizational reforms (effective January 1, 2019) 1.IT Center The internal IT and digital departments will be aggregated to establish the new IT Center in order to create new management systems and achieve medium-to-long-term growth strategies with the aim of accelerating and promoting the strategic utilization of data and leading-edge digital technology across businesses and functions on a global level.

・The Digital Strategy Division under the Advanced Technology Center will be transferred.・The Process & IT Division under the Corporate Planning & Finance Center will be transferred. The Digital Strategy Division under the Advanced Technology Center will be transferred.The Process & IT Division under the Corporate Planning & Finance Center will be transferred. 2.Mobility Technology Center The Mobility Technology Center will be reorganized with the aims of studying new personal mobility businesses as well as strengthening electric motorization technology development planning functions.

2.Mobility Technology Center The Mobility Technology Center will be reorganized with the aims of studying new personal mobility businesses as well as strengthening electric motorization technology development planning functions.

・The NLV Business Development Division directly under the Mobility Technology Center will be reorganized to become the Mobility Strategy Division and be transferred to the NPM Business Section.・The LMW design functions in the LMW Development Division of the NPM Business Section will be transferred to the SP Development Division of the PF Model Development Section of the PF Model Unit, and its system development functions will be transferred to the PM Advanced Development Division of the NPM Business Section. The LMW Development Division will therefore be dissolved, and its functions spread among other organizations.・The EM model development functions in the EM Body Development Division of the EM Development Section will be transferred to the PF Model Unit. The EM Body Development Division will therefore be dissolved, and its functions spread among other organizations. The new EM Engineering Planning Division will be established with the aim of strengthening technology development planning functions.・The new Digital Development Section will be established to take charge of promoting the implementation of Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) functions. Along with the establishment of the new MBSE Planning Division, the Digital Engineering Division of the Technology Planning Section of the Advanced Technology Center will be transferred to under the Digital Development Section.

3.Advanced Technology Center The Advanced Technology Center will be reorganized with the aim of combining business development and technology development planning functions.

・The technology planning functions of the Technology Planning Division under the Technology Planning Section will be combined with the NV Planning Division within the New Venture Business Development Section, and renamed the Planning Division. The Technology Planning Section and the Technology Planning Division under it will be dissolved, and their functions spread among other organizations.・The LSM business development functions being progressed by the NV Planning Division of the New Venture Business Development Section and the technology development functions in the Mobility Technology Center will be reorganized, and the Low Speed Mobility Division will be newly established under the New Venture Business Development Section.

4.Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center The Manufacturing Center will be reorganized to solidify the manufacturing site support structure for overseas companies and businesses and to strengthen production strategy planning functions while further strengthening the utilization of theoretical-value-based production.

・The Production Planning Division will be combined with the Production Control Division. The Production Planning Division will be dissolved, and its functions spread among other organizations.・The Engine Manufacturing Section and the Body Manufacturing Section will be combined. As well as the new section being called the Manufacturing Section, the MC Body Manufacturing Factory will be renamed the Assembly Factory.・The Tank & Plastic Body Manufacturing Division will be renamed the Body Manufacturing Division, with the welding work functions of the MC Body Manufacturing Factory under the Body Manufacturing Section being transferred to it.・Maintenance functions will be aggregated from the various production divisions to the newly-established Maintenance Engineering Division.・The Production Engineering Section will be newly established, and the Manufacturing Innovation Engineering Division under the Manufacturing Planning Section and the Assembly Engineering Division under the Component Section of the PF Model Unit will be transferred to under it.・The Power Train Engineering Division will be newly established within the Production Engineering Section, with the manufacturing technology functions in the Unit Engineering Division of the Component Section of the Powertrain Unit transferred to it.・The Exterior Unit Engineering Division of the Component Section of the PF Model Unit will be transferred to the Production Engineering Section, and renamed the PF Body Engineering Division.

5.Manufacturing Technology Center The Manufacturing Technology Center will be newly established through the combination and reorganization of manufacturing technology-related organizations in order to create, develop, and implement the manufacturing technology which supports company-wide growth strategies.

・Some functions of the Planning Division under the Powertrain Unit will be transferred to the Manufacturing Technology Center, and renamed the Manufacturing Technology Planning Division.・The Manufacture Technology Division under the Component Section of the Powertrain Unit and the Manufacture Technology Division under the Component Section of the PF Model Unit will be combined and reorganized into the Manufacturing Technology Center.・The Machinery Engineering Division, Materials Division, and the Mold Technology Division under the Component Section of the Powertrain Unit will be transferred to the Manufacturing Technology Center.・The Prototype Technology Division under the Component Section of the PF Model Unit will be transferred to the Manufacturing Technology Center.

6.Powertrain Unit The Powertrain Unit will be reorganized with the aim of strengthening planning and development functions for next-generation powertrain components.

・The Powertrain Planning Section will be newly established, with the design functions of the Process Engineering Division and the Unit Engineering Division reorganized into the Component Development Division and the Planning Division and positioned under the Powertrain Planning Section.・The process development functions of the Process Engineering Division will be transferred to the MBSE Planning Division of the Digital Development Section of the Mobility Technology Center. The Process Engineering Division will be dissolved, and its functions spread among other organizations.・The manufacturing technology functions of the Unit Engineering Division will be transferred to the Production Engineering Section of the Manufacturing Center. The Unit Engineering Division will be dissolved, and its functions spread among other organizations.・The Manufacture Technology Division, Machinery Engineering Division, Materials Division, and the Mold Technology Division of the Component Section will be transferred to the Manufacturing Technology Center. The Component Section will be dissolved, and its functions spread among other organizations.

7.PF Model Unit The PF Model Unit will be reorganized to further increase body development engineering capabilities, to increase development productivity through integrated development process management, and to therefore develop attractive next-generation mobility.

・The model development functions in the EM Body Development Division of the EM Development Section of the Mobility Technology Center and the design functions in the LMW Development Division of the NPM Business Section will be combined in the PF Body Development Section.・The Functional Unit Engineering Division of the Component Section will be incorporated into the PF Model Development Section. The Component Section will be dissolved, and its functions spread among other organizations.

In addition, the Pool Business Development Section under the Solution Business Operations will be incorporated under the Marine Business Operations in order to strengthen development of FRP materials and fabrication methods. ・The Product Planning Division and the Business Planning Division under the Planning Section of the Marine Business Unit will be renamed the Strategy Planning Division and the Business Development Division respectively.・The Marine Engine Section will be newly established. Under it will be positioned the 1st Development Division and 2nd Development Division, which are reorganizations of the outboard motor development functions of the Marine Engine Business Unit and the water vehicle engine development functions of the Boat Business Unit, as well as the Engineering Development Division, which is the renamed BPS Development Division and the CAE & Testing Engineering Division of the Development Section of the Marine Engine Business Unit. Underneath it will also be positioned the Manufacturing Division, which is the renamed ME Manufacturing Division of the Marine Engine Business Unit, as well as the Production Promotion Division, which is the renamed Production Procurement Planning Division of the Marine Engine Business Unit.・The Boat Section will be newly established. Under it will be positioned the WV Development Division and the Boat Development Division, which are reorganizations of the Product Development Division and the Advanced Development Division, as well as the Manufacturing Division, which is the renamed Boat Manufacturing Division of the Boat Business Unit.・Sales and after-sales service functions will be combined, and transferred to the Service Division under the Marketing Section, which is itself directly under the Marine Business Operations.・The Quality Assurance Section will be newly established. Under it, the new Product QA Division and Market QA Division will be established, which are reorganizations of the quality assurance functions in the Quality Assurance Division and the Boat Business Unit of the Marine Engine Business Unit. Underneath it will also be positioned the Manufacturing Division, which is the renamed ME Manufacturing Division of the Marine Engine Business Unit, as well as the Production Promotion Division, which is the renamed Production Procurement Planning Division of the Marine Engine Business Unit.The Boat Section will be newly established. Under it will be positioned the WV Development Division and the Boat Development Division, which are reorganizations of the Product Development Division and the Advanced Development Division, as well as the Manufacturing Division, which is the renamed Boat Manufacturing Division of the Boat Business Unit.Sales and after-sales service functions will be combined, and transferred to the Service Division under the Marketing Section, which is itself directly under the Marine Business Operations.The Quality Assurance Section will be newly established. Under it, the new Product QA Division and Market QA Division will be established, which are reorganizations of the quality assurance functions in the Quality Assurance Division and the Boat Business Unit of the Marine Engine Business Unit. Personnel changes (effective January 1, 2019) 1.Change in duties of Directors, Managing Executive Officers and Senior Executive Officers (Name) (New position) (Current position) Toshizumi Katou Managing Executive Officer and Director, Chief General Manager in charge of Solution, Power Products and Alliance strategy Managing Executive Officer and Director, Chief General Manager in charge of Solution and Alliance strategy Katsuhito Yamaji Senior Executive Officer and Director, Chief General Manager in charge of Manufacturing, Manufacturing Technology, Procurement and Powertrain Senior Executive Officer and Director, Chief General Manager in charge of Manufacturing, Procurement and Powertrain Tatsumi Okawa Senior Executive Officer and Director, Chief General Manager of Corporate Planning & Finance Center, Chief General Manager in charge of Digital Senior Executive Officer and Director, Chief General Manager of Corporate Planning & Finance Center 2.Change in duties of Executive Officers (Name) (New position) (Current position) Yoichiro Kojima Senior Executive Officer, Assistant to the President Senior Executive Officer, Chairman of Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. Hiroaki Fujita Senior Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Advanced Technology Center Senior Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Advanced Technology Center, and Chief General Manager of Solution Business Operations Masahiro Inoue Senior Executive Officer, Procurement Advisor Senior Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Procurement Center Hirofumi Usui Senior Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Marine Business Operations Senior Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Marine Business Operations, and Executive Chief General Manager of Marine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations Yoshitaka Noda Executive Officer, Assistant to the President Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Powertrain Unit Heiji Maruyama Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Powertrain Unit, and Senior General Manager of Powertrain Planning Section, Powertrain Unit, and Chief General Manager in charge of Automotive Business, and Chief General Manager in charge of Mobility Strategy Division, Mobility Technology Center Executive Officer, Deputy Chief General Manager of Powertrain Unit, and Chief General Manager in charge of Automotive Business, and Chief General Manager in charge of NLV Business Development Satohiko Matsuyama Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Manufacturing Center, and Senior General Manager Manufacturing Planning Section, Manufacturing Center Yasuo Tanaka Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of CS Center Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of CS Center, and Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Distribution Singapore Pte. Ltd. Toshihiro Nozue Executive Officer, Senior General Manager of Marine Engine Section, Marine Business Operations Executive Officer, Executive Chief General Manager of Marine Engine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations Satoshi Hirose Executive Officer, Deputy Chief General Manager of Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center, and Senior General Manager of Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center Executive Officer, Deputy Chief General Manager of Manufacturing Center, and Senior General Manager of Engine Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center Hiroyuki Ota Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Solution Business Operations Executive Officer, Executive Chief General Manager of Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations, and Senior General Manager of Surface Mount Technology Section, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations, and General Manager of Quality Assurance Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations Itaru Otani Executive Officer, Deputy Chief General Manager of Human Resources & General Affairs Center Executive Officer, President of Yamaha Motor do Brasil Ltda., and President of Yamaha Motor da Amazonia Ltda. Toshiaki Ibata Executive Officer, Senior General Manager of Boat Section, Marine Business Operations Executive Officer, Executive Chief General Manager of Boat Business Unit, Marine Business Operations Toyoshi Nishida Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of PF Model Unit Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of PF Model Unit, and Senior General Manager of PF Model Development Section, PF Model Unit 3.Change in duties of Fellows (Name) (New position) (Current position) Kosuke Hirano Fellow,

in charge of Digital Transformation, Corporate Planning & Finance Center and IT Center Fellow,

Advanced Technology Center Shoji Shiraishi Fellow,

Senior General Manager of New Venture Business Development Section, Advanced Technology Center Senior General Manager of New Venture Business Development Section, Advanced Technology Center 4.Change in duties of Executive Chief General Managers and Senior General Managers (Name) (New position) (Current position) Norio Yamada Chief General Manager of IT Center General Manager of Process & IT Division, Corporate Planning & Finance Center Junichi Inami Senior General Manager of EM Development Section, Mobility Technology Center, and General Manager of EM Engineering Planning Division, EM Development Section, Mobility Technology Center Senior General Manager of EM Development Section, Mobility Technology Center, and General Manager of Component Technology Division, EM Development Section, Mobility Technology Center Kazuharu Minabe Senior General Manager of Digital Development Section, Mobility Technology Center, and General Manager of MBSE Planning Division, Digital Development Section, Mobility Technology Center General Manager of Digital Engineering Division, Technology Planning Section, Advanced Technology Center Yoshikazu Marui Senior General Manager of Manufacturing Strategy Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center Senior General Manager of Body Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center Koutarou Ueda Senior General Manager of Production Engineering Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center Senior General Manager of Component Section, Powertrain Unit Kenichi Muraki Chief General Manager of Manufacturing Technology Center Thai Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., and President of Yamaha Motor Parts Manufacturing (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Tatsuya Masuda Chief General Manager of Procurement Center Senior General Manager of Strategy Planning Section, Procurement Center Osamu Yabuzaki Senior General Manager of Strategy Planning Section, Procurement Center General Manager of Procurement Strategy Division, Strategy Planning Section, Procurement Center, and General Manager of Procurement Control Division, Strategy Planning Section, Procurement Center Hajime Nakaaki Senior General Manager of Engineering Promotion Section, PF Model Unit President of Yamaha Motor R&D Taiwan Co., Ltd. Shin Yokomizo Senior General Manager of PF Model Development Section, PF Model Unit Senior General Manager of Component Section, PF Model Unit Hideshi Hironaka Senior General Manager of Customer Quality Section, CS Center General Manager of Corporate Quality Assurance Division, CS Center Ryusuke Ikuta Senior General Manager of After Sales Section, CS Center, and General Manager of Overseas Sales Division, After Sales Section, CS Center General Manager of Advanced Countries Marketing Division, After Sales Section, CS Center Kazuhiko Abe Senior General Manager of Spare Parts Section, CS Center Senior General Manager of After Sales Section, CS Center Tatsuya Nozaki Senior General Manager of Planning Section, Marine Business Operations General Manager of Product Planning Division, Planning Section, Marine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations Hirotoshi Fujita General Manager of Pool Business Development Section, Marine Business Operations General Manager of Solution Business Operations Katsuya Iida Senior General Manager of Marketing Section, Marine Business Operations Senior General Manager of Marketing Section, Marine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations Kenji Oishi Senior General Manager of Quality Assurance Section, Marine Business Operations, and General Manager of Market QA Division, Quality Assurance Section, Marine Business Operations General Manager of Service Division, Marine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations Ayako Egashira Executive Chief General Manager of Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations General Manager of CS Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations Naofumi Tanaka Senior General Manager of Surface Mount Technology Section, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations General Manager of Procurement Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations Kazuhiro Murata Executive Chief General Manager of Smart Power Vehicle Business Unit, Solution Business Operations Yamaha Motor Electronics Co., Ltd. 5.Change in duties of General Managers (Name) (New position) (Current position) Akihiro Kawajiri General Manager of Integrated Auditing Division Manager of Integrated Auditing Division Koujirou Iwasawa General Manager of Digital Strategy Division, IT Center General Manager of Digital Strategy Division, Advanced Technology Center

Satoru Ueda General Manager of Process & IT Division, IT Center Senior General Manager of Spare Parts Section, CS Center Shinichi Kusumoto General Manager of Mobility Strategy Division, NPM Business Section, Mobility Technology Center General Manager of NLV Business Development Division, Mobility Technology Center Takamasa Kamioka General Manager of Component Technology Division, EM Development Section, Mobility Technology Center Manager of EM Body Development Division, EM Development Section, Mobility Technology Center Hiroshi Itou General Manager of Motor Sports Development Division, Motor Sports Section, Mobility Technology Center General Manager of LMW Development Division, NPM Business Section, Mobility Technology Center Kazuhiko Shimomura General Manager of Digital Engineering Division, Digital Development Section, Mobility Technology Center Manager of Digital Engineering Division, Technology Planning Section, Advanced Technology Center Kaoru Katou General Manager of Planning Division, New Venture Business Development Section, Advanced Technology Center General Manager of New Venture Business Planning Division, New Venture Business Development Section, Advanced Technology Center, and General Manager of Technology Planning Division, Technology Planning Section, Advanced Technology Center Masanori Yonemitsu General Manager of Low Speed Mobility Division, New Venture Business Development Section, Advanced Technology Center General Manager of JW Wheelchairs Division, Smart Power Vehicle Business Unit, Solution Business Operations Tetsuya Tashiro General Manager of Production Control Division, Manufacturing Strategy Section , Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center General Manager of Engine Manufacturing Division, Engine Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center Yasuhiro Munemori General Manager of Environment, Facilities & Utility Division, Manufacturing Strategy Section , Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center Manager of Environment, Facilities & Utility Division, Manufacturing Planning Section, Manufacturing Center Tomochika Ikeya General Manager of Assembly Factory, Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center General Manager of MC Body Manufacturing Factory, Body Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center Masahiro Go General Manager of Body Manufacturing Division, Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center General Manager of Tank & Plastic Body Manufacturing Division, Body Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center Nozomu Miura General Manager of Iwata 1st Manufacturing Division, Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center General Manager of Iwata 1st Manufacturing Division, Engine Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center Haruhiko Tsurumi General Manager of Iwata 2nd Manufacturing Division, Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center Manager of Iwata 2nd Manufacturing Division, Engine Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center Junya Yui General Manager of Iwata 3rd Manufacturing Division, Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center General Manager of Iwata 3rd Manufacturing Division, Engine Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center Masami Ishino General Manager of Hamakita Manufacturing Division, Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center PT. Toyo Besq Precision Parts Indonesia

Kenji Okuhara General Manager of Engine Manufacturing Division, Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center Manager of Iwata 1st Manufacturing Division, Engine Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center Hirokazu Kaneko General Manager of Maintenance Engineering Division, Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center Manager of Unit Engineering Division, Component Section, Powertrain Unit Hiroshi Ito General Manager of Manufacturing Innovation Engineering Division, Production Engineering Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center General Manager of Manufacturing Innovation Engineering Division, Manufacturing Planning Section, Manufacturing Center Tatsuo Taniguchi General Manager of Power Train Engineering Division, Production Engineering Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center Manager of Unit Engineering Division, Component Section, Powertrain Unit Masao Kawase General Manager of PF Body Engineering Division, Production Engineering Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center General Manager of SP Development Division, PF Model Development Section, PF Model Unit Norikazu Kuboyama General Manager of Assembly Engineering Division, Production Engineering Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center General Manager of Assembly Engineering Division, Component Section, PF Model Unit Shinichi Hakamata General Manager of Manufacture Technology Division, Manufacturing Technology Center General Manager of Manufacture Technology Division, Component Section, Powertrain Unit, and General Manager of Manufacture Technology Division, Component Section, PF Model Unit Shuji Shinmura General Manager of Machinery Engineering Division, Manufacturing Technology Center General Manager of Machinery Engineering Division, Component Section, Powertrain Unit Hisashi Harada General Manager of Materials Division, Manufacturing Technology Center General Manager of Materials Division, Component Section, Powertrain Unit Yasuhiko Matsumoto General Manager of Mold Technology Division, Manufacturing Technology Center General Manager of Mold Technology Division, Component Section, Powertrain Unit Shigenobu Itagaki General Manager of Prototype Technology Division, Manufacturing Technology Center General Manager of Prototype Technology Division, Component Section, PF Model Unit Yasuo Fujita General Manager of Procurement Control Division, Strategy Planning Section, Procurement Center General Manager of Production Planning Division, Manufacturing Planning Section, Manufacturing Center

Masayuki Hashimoto General Manager of Procurement Strategy Division, Strategy Planning Section, Procurement Center Manager of Procurement Strategy Division, Strategy Planning Section, Procurement Center Masafumi Furuhashi General Manager of Procurement Promotion Division, Procurement Section, Procurement Center PT. Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing Yasufumi Anma General Manager of Procurement Quality Division, Procurement Section, Procurement Center Manager of Unit Engineering Division, Component Section, Powertrain Unit Hitoshi Tamura General Manager of Indirect Material Procurement Promotion Division, Procurement Section, Procurement Center General Manager of Environment, Facilities & Utility Division, Manufacturing Planning Section, Manufacturing Center Teiichi Murotani General Manager of Planning Division, Powertrain Planning Section, Powertrain Unit, and General Manager of Manufacturing Technology Planning Division, Manufacturing Technology Center General Manager of Planning Division, Powertrain Unit Yasuyuki Nakahira General Manager of Component Development Division, Powertrain Planning Section, Powertrain Unit General Manager of Unit Engineering Division, Component Section, Powertrain Unit Taisuke Sakurai General Manager of Combustion System Development Division, Powertrain Development Section, Powertrain Unit Manager of Motor Sports Development Division, Motor Sports Section, Mobility Technology Center

Shuichi Mori General Manager of ST Development Division, PF Model Development Section, PF Model Unit Manager of SC Development Division, PF Model Development Section, PF Model Unit Yoshiaki Yamamoto General Manager of SP Development Division, PF Model Development Section, PF Model Unit Manager of SP Development Division, PF Model Development Section, PF Model Unit Hirotoshi Takeshita General Manager of Functional Unit Engineering Division, PF Model Development Section, PF Model Unit General Manager of ST Development Division, PF Model Development Section, PF Model Unit Eiji Tomiyama General Manager of Corporate Quality Assurance Division, Customer Quality Section, CS Center General Manager of Technical Publication Division, After Sales Section, CS Center Hiroyoshi Kato General Manager of Service Division, Customer Quality Section, CS Center General Manager of Service Division, After Sales Section, CS Center Masakazu Suzuki General Manager of Domestic Sales Division, After Sales Section, CS Center Manager of Advanced Countries Marketing Division, After Sales Section, CS Center Ooki Miyakozawa General Manager of Parts & Accessory Engineering Division , Spare Parts Section, CS Center General Manager of Accessory Division, Spare Parts Section, CS Center Yoshikazu Suita General Manager of Integrated Strategy Division, Total Strategy Section, Motorcycle Business Operations Manager of Integrated Strategy Division, Total Strategy Section, Motorcycle Business Operations Tatsuya Suzuki General Manager of Quality Promotion Division, Quality Assurance Section, Motorcycle Business Operations General Manager of Exterior Unit Engineering Division, Component Section, PF Model Unit

Kouji Yamaguchi General Manager of Business Development Division, Planning Section, Marine Business Operations General Manager of Business Planning Division, Planning Section, Marine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations Kouei Kokubo General Manager of Strategy Planning Division, Planning Section, Marine Business Operations Manager of Technology Planning Division, Development Section, Marine Engine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations Motoyasu Katoh General Manager of Cost Planning Division, Planning Section, Marine Business Operations General Manager of Cost Planning Division, Planning Section, Marine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations Takayuki Osakabe General Manager of 1st Development Division, Marine Engine Section, Marine Business Operations General Manager of Design Division, Development Section, Marine Engine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations Kazuyuki Kitajima General Manager of 2nd Development Division, Marine Engine Section, Marine Business Operations Manager of Technology Planning Division, Development Section, Marine Engine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations

Kentaro Kameoka General Manager of BPS Development Division, Marine Engine Section, Marine Business Operations General Manager of BPS Development Division, Development Section, Marine Engine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations Yasuaki Suzuki General Manager of Engineering Development Division, Marine Engine Section, Marine Business Operations Manager of CAE & Testing Engineering Division, Development Section, Marine Engine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations Yoshiaki Akahori General Manager of Manufacturing Division, Marine Engine Section, Marine Business Operations Manager of ME Manufacturing Division, Marine Engine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations Motonori Nakamura General Manager of Production Promotion Division, Marine Engine Section, Marine Business Operations General Manager of Production Procurement Planning Division, Marine Engine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations Yasuhiko Henmi General Manager of WV Development Division, Boat Section, Marine Business Operations General Manager of Advanced Development Division, Boat Business Unit, Marine Business Operations Yuuji Miyashita General Manager of Boat Development Division, Boat Section, Marine Business Operations General Manager of Product Development Division, Boat Business Unit, Marine Business Operations Toshiyuki Takagi General Manager of Manufacturing Division, Boat Section, Marine Business Operations General Manager of Boat Manufacturing Division, Boat Business Unit, Marine Business Operations Maki Kagaya General Manager of Sales Division, Pool Business Development Section, Marine Business Operations General Manager of Sales Division, Pool Business Development Section, Solution Business Operations Yoshitaka Konishi General Manager of Production Division, Pool Business Development Section, Marine Business Operations General Manager of Production Division, Pool Business Development Section, Solution Business Operations Masafumi Suzuki General Manager of 1st Marketing Division, Marketing Section, Marine Business Operations General Manager of 1st Marketing Division, Marketing Section, Marine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations Rikiya Ozawa General Manager of 2nd Marketing Division, Marketing Section, Marine Business Operations General Manager of 2nd Marketing Division, Marketing Section, Marine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations Noriaki Yazawa General Manager of Service Division, Marketing Section, Marine Business Operations Manager of Service Division, Marine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations Kazumasa Tanimoto General Manager of Product QA Division, Quality Assurance Section, Marine Business Operations Manager of Quality Assurance Division, Marine Engine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations Kazuhiro Kobayashi General Manager of Advanced Engineering Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations Manager of Product Engineering Division, Surface Mount Technology Section, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations

Mitsutoshi Ishino General Manager of CS Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations Manager of CS Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations Toru Kawai General Manager of Quality Assurance Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations Manager of Quality Assurance Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations Yasushi Miyake General Manager of Procurement Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations Manager of Production Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations Kana Maruta General Manager of Marketing Division, Smart Power Vehicle Business Unit, Solution Business Operations Manager of Marketing Division, Smart Power Vehicle Business Unit, Solution Business Operations Michiyo Yamazaki General Manager of JW Wheelchairs Division, Smart Power Vehicle Business Unit, Solution Business Operations President and Representative Director of Yamaha Motor MIRAI Co., Ltd.

6.Personnel changes at group companies (Name) (New position) (Current position) Ai Takahashi President and Representative Director of Yamaha Motor MIRAI Co., Ltd. Manager of Business Planning Division, Smart Power Vehicle Business Unit, Solution Business Operations Peter Smallman-Tew President of Yamaha Motor Canada Limited Yamaha Motor Canada Limited George Kellerman President of Yamaha Motor Ventures & Laboratory Silicon Valley Inc. Yamaha Motor Ventures & Laboratory Silicon Valley Inc. Hidehito Itou Thai Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., and President of Yamaha Motor Parts Manufacturing (Thailand) Co., Ltd. General Manager of Procurement Promotion Division, Procurement Section, Procurement Center Masatoshi Tateishi Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Distribution Singapore Pte. Ltd. Manager of SCM Division, Spare Parts Section, CS Center Chuan Han Hsu President of Yamaha Motor R&D Taiwan Co., Ltd. Vice President of Yamaha Motor R&D Taiwan Co., Ltd. Mitsuyoshi Sunakawa President of Yamaha Motor do Brasil Ltda., and President of Yamaha Motor da Amazonia Ltda. Executive Chief General Manager of Smart Power Vehicle Business Unit, Solution Business Operations Kazushi Sugiyama President of Jiangsu Linhai Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd Jiangsu Linhai Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Abbreviations;

・SCM = Supply Chain Management Main businesses of the group companies referenced above;

