Yamaha Motor : New Organizational Reforms and Personnel Changes at Yamaha Motor
12/27/2018 | 09:45am CET
December 28, 2017
IWATA, December 27, 2018-At today's Board of Directors Meeting, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo:7272) resolved to implement the following organizational reforms and personnel changes, effective January 1, 2019.
Organizational reforms (effective January 1, 2019)
1.IT Center
The internal IT and digital departments will be aggregated to establish the new IT Center in order to create new management systems and achieve medium-to-long-term growth strategies with the aim of accelerating and promoting the strategic utilization of data and leading-edge digital technology across businesses and functions on a global level.
・The Digital Strategy Division under the Advanced Technology Center will be transferred.・The Process & IT Division under the Corporate Planning & Finance Center will be transferred.
2.Mobility Technology Center
The Mobility Technology Center will be reorganized with the aims of studying new personal mobility businesses as well as strengthening electric motorization technology development planning functions.
・The NLV Business Development Division directly under the Mobility Technology Center will be reorganized to become the Mobility Strategy Division and be transferred to the NPM Business Section.・The LMW design functions in the LMW Development Division of the NPM Business Section will be transferred to the SP Development Division of the PF Model Development Section of the PF Model Unit, and its system development functions will be transferred to the PM Advanced Development Division of the NPM Business Section. The LMW Development Division will therefore be dissolved, and its functions spread among other organizations.・The EM model development functions in the EM Body Development Division of the EM Development Section will be transferred to the PF Model Unit. The EM Body Development Division will therefore be dissolved, and its functions spread among other organizations. The new EM Engineering Planning Division will be established with the aim of strengthening technology development planning functions.・The new Digital Development Section will be established to take charge of promoting the implementation of Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) functions. Along with the establishment of the new MBSE Planning Division, the Digital Engineering Division of the Technology Planning Section of the Advanced Technology Center will be transferred to under the Digital Development Section.
3.Advanced Technology Center
The Advanced Technology Center will be reorganized with the aim of combining business development and technology development planning functions.
・The technology planning functions of the Technology Planning Division under the Technology Planning Section will be combined with the NV Planning Division within the New Venture Business Development Section, and renamed the Planning Division. The Technology Planning Section and the Technology Planning Division under it will be dissolved, and their functions spread among other organizations.・The LSM business development functions being progressed by the NV Planning Division of the New Venture Business Development Section and the technology development functions in the Mobility Technology Center will be reorganized, and the Low Speed Mobility Division will be newly established under the New Venture Business Development Section.
4.Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center
The Manufacturing Center will be reorganized to solidify the manufacturing site support structure for overseas companies and businesses and to strengthen production strategy planning functions while further strengthening the utilization of theoretical-value-based production.
・The Production Planning Division will be combined with the Production Control Division. The Production Planning Division will be dissolved, and its functions spread among other organizations.・The Engine Manufacturing Section and the Body Manufacturing Section will be combined. As well as the new section being called the Manufacturing Section, the MC Body Manufacturing Factory will be renamed the Assembly Factory.・The Tank & Plastic Body Manufacturing Division will be renamed the Body Manufacturing Division, with the welding work functions of the MC Body Manufacturing Factory under the Body Manufacturing Section being transferred to it.・Maintenance functions will be aggregated from the various production divisions to the newly-established Maintenance Engineering Division.・The Production Engineering Section will be newly established, and the Manufacturing Innovation Engineering Division under the Manufacturing Planning Section and the Assembly Engineering Division under the Component Section of the PF Model Unit will be transferred to under it.・The Power Train Engineering Division will be newly established within the Production Engineering Section, with the manufacturing technology functions in the Unit Engineering Division of the Component Section of the Powertrain Unit transferred to it.・The Exterior Unit Engineering Division of the Component Section of the PF Model Unit will be transferred to the Production Engineering Section, and renamed the PF Body Engineering Division.
5.Manufacturing Technology Center
The Manufacturing Technology Center will be newly established through the combination and reorganization of manufacturing technology-related organizations in order to create, develop, and implement the manufacturing technology which supports company-wide growth strategies.
・Some functions of the Planning Division under the Powertrain Unit will be transferred to the Manufacturing Technology Center, and renamed the Manufacturing Technology Planning Division.・The Manufacture Technology Division under the Component Section of the Powertrain Unit and the Manufacture Technology Division under the Component Section of the PF Model Unit will be combined and reorganized into the Manufacturing Technology Center.・The Machinery Engineering Division, Materials Division, and the Mold Technology Division under the Component Section of the Powertrain Unit will be transferred to the Manufacturing Technology Center.・The Prototype Technology Division under the Component Section of the PF Model Unit will be transferred to the Manufacturing Technology Center.
6.Powertrain Unit
The Powertrain Unit will be reorganized with the aim of strengthening planning and development functions for next-generation powertrain components.
・The Powertrain Planning Section will be newly established, with the design functions of the Process Engineering Division and the Unit Engineering Division reorganized into the Component Development Division and the Planning Division and positioned under the Powertrain Planning Section.・The process development functions of the Process Engineering Division will be transferred to the MBSE Planning Division of the Digital Development Section of the Mobility Technology Center. The Process Engineering Division will be dissolved, and its functions spread among other organizations.・The manufacturing technology functions of the Unit Engineering Division will be transferred to the Production Engineering Section of the Manufacturing Center. The Unit Engineering Division will be dissolved, and its functions spread among other organizations.・The Manufacture Technology Division, Machinery Engineering Division, Materials Division, and the Mold Technology Division of the Component Section will be transferred to the Manufacturing Technology Center. The Component Section will be dissolved, and its functions spread among other organizations.
7.PF Model Unit
The PF Model Unit will be reorganized to further increase body development engineering capabilities, to increase development productivity through integrated development process management, and to therefore develop attractive next-generation mobility.
・The model development functions in the EM Body Development Division of the EM Development Section of the Mobility Technology Center and the design functions in the LMW Development Division of the NPM Business Section will be combined in the PF Body Development Section.・・ The Functional Unit Engineering Division of the Component Section will be incorporated into the PF Model Development Section. The Component Section will be dissolved, and its functions spread among other organizations.
8.CS Center
The CS Center will be reorganized to strengthen customer-focused quality initiatives and parts marketing initiatives.
・The new Customer Quality Section will be established, with the Service Division combining the Corporate Quality Assurance Division directly under the CS Center and the Technical Publication Division under the After Sales Section positioned under the Customer Quality Section. The Technical Publication Division will be dissolved, and its functions spread among other organizations.・The ASEAN and Emerging Countries Marketing Division of the After Sales Section and the Advanced Countries Marketing Division will be reorganized into the Overseas Sales Division and the Domestic Sales Division.・The Accessory Division under the Spare Parts Section will be combined into the Parts & Accessory Engineering Division. The Accessory Division will be dissolved, and its functions spread among other organizations.
9.Marine Business Operations
Aiming to further strengthen the integrated marine business strategy and expand value provided, the Marine Engine Business Unit, Boat Business Unit, and the Marine Business Unit will be dissolved, and their functions reorganized.
In addition, the Pool Business Development Section under the Solution Business Operations will be incorporated under the Marine Business Operations in order to strengthen development of FRP materials and fabrication methods.
・The Product Planning Division and the Business Planning Division under the Planning Section of the Marine Business Unit will be renamed the Strategy Planning Division and the Business Development Division respectively.・The Marine Engine Section will be newly established. Under it will be positioned the 1st Development Division and 2nd Development Division, which are reorganizations of the outboard motor development functions of the Marine Engine Business Unit and the water vehicle engine development functions of the Boat Business Unit, as well as the Engineering Development Division, which is the renamed BPS Development Division and the CAE & Testing Engineering Division of the Development Section of the Marine Engine Business Unit. Underneath it will also be positioned the Manufacturing Division, which is the renamed ME Manufacturing Division of the Marine Engine Business Unit, as well as the Production Promotion Division, which is the renamed Production Procurement Planning Division of the Marine Engine Business Unit.・The Boat Section will be newly established. Under it will be positioned the WV Development Division and the Boat Development Division, which are reorganizations of the Product Development Division and the Advanced Development Division, as well as the Manufacturing Division, which is the renamed Boat Manufacturing Division of the Boat Business Unit.・Sales and after-sales service functions will be combined, and transferred to the Service Division under the Marketing Section, which is itself directly under the Marine Business Operations.・The Quality Assurance Section will be newly established. Under it, the new Product QA Division and Market QA Division will be established, which are reorganizations of the quality assurance functions in the Quality Assurance Division and the Boat Business Unit of the Marine Engine Business Unit.
Personnel changes (effective January 1, 2019)
1.Change in duties of Directors, Managing Executive Officers and Senior Executive Officers
(Name)
(New position)
(Current position)
Toshizumi Katou
Managing Executive Officer and Director, Chief General Manager in charge of Solution, Power Products and Alliance strategy
Managing Executive Officer and Director, Chief General Manager in charge of Solution and Alliance strategy
Katsuhito Yamaji
Senior Executive Officer and Director, Chief General Manager in charge of Manufacturing, Manufacturing Technology, Procurement and Powertrain
Senior Executive Officer and Director, Chief General Manager in charge of Manufacturing, Procurement and Powertrain
Tatsumi Okawa
Senior Executive Officer and Director, Chief General Manager of Corporate Planning & Finance Center, Chief General Manager in charge of Digital
Senior Executive Officer and Director, Chief General Manager of Corporate Planning & Finance Center
2.Change in duties of Executive Officers
(Name)
(New position)
(Current position)
Yoichiro Kojima
Senior Executive Officer, Assistant to the President
Senior Executive Officer, Chairman of Yamaha Motor Europe N.V.
Hiroaki Fujita
Senior Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Advanced Technology Center
Senior Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Advanced Technology Center, and Chief General Manager of Solution Business Operations
Masahiro Inoue
Senior Executive Officer, Procurement Advisor
Senior Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Procurement Center
Hirofumi Usui
Senior Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Marine Business Operations
Senior Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Marine Business Operations, and Executive Chief General Manager of Marine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Yoshitaka Noda
Executive Officer, Assistant to the President
Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Powertrain Unit
Heiji Maruyama
Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Powertrain Unit, and Senior General Manager of Powertrain Planning Section, Powertrain Unit, and Chief General Manager in charge of Automotive Business, and Chief General Manager in charge of Mobility Strategy Division, Mobility Technology Center
Executive Officer, Deputy Chief General Manager of Powertrain Unit, and Chief General Manager in charge of Automotive Business, and Chief General Manager in charge of NLV Business Development
Satohiko Matsuyama
Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center
Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Manufacturing Center, and Senior General Manager Manufacturing Planning Section, Manufacturing Center
Yasuo Tanaka
Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of CS Center
Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of CS Center, and Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Distribution Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Toshihiro Nozue
Executive Officer, Senior General Manager of Marine Engine Section, Marine Business Operations
Executive Officer, Executive Chief General Manager of Marine Engine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Satoshi Hirose
Executive Officer, Deputy Chief General Manager of Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center, and Senior General Manager of Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center
Executive Officer, Deputy Chief General Manager of Manufacturing Center, and Senior General Manager of Engine Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center
Hiroyuki Ota
Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Solution Business Operations
Executive Officer, Executive Chief General Manager of Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations, and Senior General Manager of Surface Mount Technology Section, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations, and General Manager of Quality Assurance Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
Itaru Otani
Executive Officer, Deputy Chief General Manager of Human Resources & General Affairs Center
Executive Officer, President of Yamaha Motor do Brasil Ltda., and President of Yamaha Motor da Amazonia Ltda.
Toshiaki Ibata
Executive Officer, Senior General Manager of Boat Section, Marine Business Operations
Executive Officer, Executive Chief General Manager of Boat Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Toyoshi Nishida
Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of PF Model Unit
Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of PF Model Unit, and Senior General Manager of PF Model Development Section, PF Model Unit
3.Change in duties of Fellows
(Name)
(New position)
(Current position)
Kosuke Hirano
Fellow,
in charge of Digital Transformation, Corporate Planning & Finance Center and IT Center
Fellow,
Advanced Technology Center
Shoji Shiraishi
Fellow,
Senior General Manager of New Venture Business Development Section, Advanced Technology Center
Senior General Manager of New Venture Business Development Section, Advanced Technology Center
4.Change in duties of Executive Chief General Managers and Senior General Managers
(Name)
(New position)
(Current position)
Norio Yamada
Chief General Manager of IT Center
General Manager of Process & IT Division, Corporate Planning & Finance Center
Junichi Inami
Senior General Manager of EM Development Section, Mobility Technology Center, and General Manager of EM Engineering Planning Division, EM Development Section, Mobility Technology Center
Senior General Manager of EM Development Section, Mobility Technology Center, and General Manager of Component Technology Division, EM Development Section, Mobility Technology Center
Kazuharu Minabe
Senior General Manager of Digital Development Section, Mobility Technology Center, and General Manager of MBSE Planning Division, Digital Development Section, Mobility Technology Center
General Manager of Digital Engineering Division, Technology Planning Section, Advanced Technology Center
Yoshikazu Marui
Senior General Manager of Manufacturing Strategy Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center
Senior General Manager of Body Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center
Koutarou Ueda
Senior General Manager of Production Engineering Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center
Senior General Manager of Component Section, Powertrain Unit
Kenichi Muraki
Chief General Manager of Manufacturing Technology Center
Thai Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., and President of Yamaha Motor Parts Manufacturing (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Tatsuya Masuda
Chief General Manager of Procurement Center
Senior General Manager of Strategy Planning Section, Procurement Center
Osamu Yabuzaki
Senior General Manager of Strategy Planning Section, Procurement Center
General Manager of Procurement Strategy Division, Strategy Planning Section, Procurement Center, and General Manager of Procurement Control Division, Strategy Planning Section, Procurement Center
Hajime Nakaaki
Senior General Manager of Engineering Promotion Section, PF Model Unit
President of Yamaha Motor R&D Taiwan Co., Ltd.
Shin Yokomizo
Senior General Manager of PF Model Development Section, PF Model Unit
Senior General Manager of Component Section, PF Model Unit
Hideshi Hironaka
Senior General Manager of Customer Quality Section, CS Center
General Manager of Corporate Quality Assurance Division, CS Center
Ryusuke Ikuta
Senior General Manager of After Sales Section, CS Center, and General Manager of Overseas Sales Division, After Sales Section, CS Center
General Manager of Advanced Countries Marketing Division, After Sales Section, CS Center
Kazuhiko Abe
Senior General Manager of Spare Parts Section, CS Center
Senior General Manager of After Sales Section, CS Center
Tatsuya Nozaki
Senior General Manager of Planning Section, Marine Business Operations
General Manager of Product Planning Division, Planning Section, Marine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Hirotoshi Fujita
General Manager of Pool Business Development Section, Marine Business Operations
General Manager of Solution Business Operations
Katsuya Iida
Senior General Manager of Marketing Section, Marine Business Operations
Senior General Manager of Marketing Section, Marine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Kenji Oishi
Senior General Manager of Quality Assurance Section, Marine Business Operations, and General Manager of Market QA Division, Quality Assurance Section, Marine Business Operations
General Manager of Service Division, Marine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Ayako Egashira
Executive Chief General Manager of Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
General Manager of CS Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
Naofumi Tanaka
Senior General Manager of Surface Mount Technology Section, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
General Manager of Procurement Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
Kazuhiro Murata
Executive Chief General Manager of Smart Power Vehicle Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
Yamaha Motor Electronics Co., Ltd.
5.Change in duties of General Managers
(Name)
(New position)
(Current position)
Akihiro Kawajiri
General Manager of Integrated Auditing Division
Manager of Integrated Auditing Division
Koujirou Iwasawa
General Manager of Digital Strategy Division, IT Center
General Manager of Digital Strategy Division, Advanced Technology Center
Satoru Ueda
General Manager of Process & IT Division, IT Center
Senior General Manager of Spare Parts Section, CS Center
Shinichi Kusumoto
General Manager of Mobility Strategy Division, NPM Business Section, Mobility Technology Center
General Manager of NLV Business Development Division, Mobility Technology Center
Takamasa Kamioka
General Manager of Component Technology Division, EM Development Section, Mobility Technology Center
Manager of EM Body Development Division, EM Development Section, Mobility Technology Center
Hiroshi Itou
General Manager of Motor Sports Development Division, Motor Sports Section, Mobility Technology Center
General Manager of LMW Development Division, NPM Business Section, Mobility Technology Center
Kazuhiko Shimomura
General Manager of Digital Engineering Division, Digital Development Section, Mobility Technology Center
Manager of Digital Engineering Division, Technology Planning Section, Advanced Technology Center
Kaoru Katou
General Manager of Planning Division, New Venture Business Development Section, Advanced Technology Center
General Manager of New Venture Business Planning Division, New Venture Business Development Section, Advanced Technology Center, and General Manager of Technology Planning Division, Technology Planning Section, Advanced Technology Center
Masanori Yonemitsu
General Manager of Low Speed Mobility Division, New Venture Business Development Section, Advanced Technology Center
General Manager of JW Wheelchairs Division, Smart Power Vehicle Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
Tetsuya Tashiro
General Manager of Production Control Division, Manufacturing Strategy Section , Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center
General Manager of Engine Manufacturing Division, Engine Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center
Yasuhiro Munemori
General Manager of Environment, Facilities & Utility Division, Manufacturing Strategy Section , Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center
Manager of Environment, Facilities & Utility Division, Manufacturing Planning Section, Manufacturing Center
Tomochika Ikeya
General Manager of Assembly Factory, Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center
General Manager of MC Body Manufacturing Factory, Body Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center
Masahiro Go
General Manager of Body Manufacturing Division, Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center
General Manager of Tank & Plastic Body Manufacturing Division, Body Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center
Nozomu Miura
General Manager of Iwata 1st Manufacturing Division, Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center
General Manager of Iwata 1st Manufacturing Division, Engine Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center
Haruhiko Tsurumi
General Manager of Iwata 2nd Manufacturing Division, Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center
Manager of Iwata 2nd Manufacturing Division, Engine Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center
Junya Yui
General Manager of Iwata 3rd Manufacturing Division, Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center
General Manager of Iwata 3rd Manufacturing Division, Engine Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center
Masami Ishino
General Manager of Hamakita Manufacturing Division, Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center
PT. Toyo Besq Precision Parts Indonesia
Kenji Okuhara
General Manager of Engine Manufacturing Division, Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center
Manager of Iwata 1st Manufacturing Division, Engine Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing Center
Hirokazu Kaneko
General Manager of Maintenance Engineering Division, Manufacturing Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center
Manager of Unit Engineering Division, Component Section, Powertrain Unit
Hiroshi Ito
General Manager of Manufacturing Innovation Engineering Division, Production Engineering Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center
General Manager of Manufacturing Innovation Engineering Division, Manufacturing Planning Section, Manufacturing Center
Tatsuo Taniguchi
General Manager of Power Train Engineering Division, Production Engineering Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center
Manager of Unit Engineering Division, Component Section, Powertrain Unit
Masao Kawase
General Manager of PF Body Engineering Division, Production Engineering Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center
General Manager of SP Development Division, PF Model Development Section, PF Model Unit
Norikazu Kuboyama
General Manager of Assembly Engineering Division, Production Engineering Section, Manufacturing and Production Engineering Center
General Manager of Assembly Engineering Division, Component Section, PF Model Unit
Shinichi Hakamata
General Manager of Manufacture Technology Division, Manufacturing Technology Center
General Manager of Manufacture Technology Division, Component Section, Powertrain Unit, and General Manager of Manufacture Technology Division, Component Section, PF Model Unit
Shuji Shinmura
General Manager of Machinery Engineering Division, Manufacturing Technology Center
General Manager of Machinery Engineering Division, Component Section, Powertrain Unit
Hisashi Harada
General Manager of Materials Division, Manufacturing Technology Center
General Manager of Materials Division, Component Section, Powertrain Unit
Yasuhiko Matsumoto
General Manager of Mold Technology Division, Manufacturing Technology Center
General Manager of Mold Technology Division, Component Section, Powertrain Unit
Shigenobu Itagaki
General Manager of Prototype Technology Division, Manufacturing Technology Center
General Manager of Prototype Technology Division, Component Section, PF Model Unit
Yasuo Fujita
General Manager of Procurement Control Division, Strategy Planning Section, Procurement Center
General Manager of Production Planning Division, Manufacturing Planning Section, Manufacturing Center
Masayuki Hashimoto
General Manager of Procurement Strategy Division, Strategy Planning Section, Procurement Center
Manager of Procurement Strategy Division, Strategy Planning Section, Procurement Center
Masafumi Furuhashi
General Manager of Procurement Promotion Division, Procurement Section, Procurement Center
PT. Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing
Yasufumi Anma
General Manager of Procurement Quality Division, Procurement Section, Procurement Center
Manager of Unit Engineering Division, Component Section, Powertrain Unit
Hitoshi Tamura
General Manager of Indirect Material Procurement Promotion Division, Procurement Section, Procurement Center
General Manager of Environment, Facilities & Utility Division, Manufacturing Planning Section, Manufacturing Center
Teiichi Murotani
General Manager of Planning Division, Powertrain Planning Section, Powertrain Unit, and General Manager of Manufacturing Technology Planning Division, Manufacturing Technology Center
General Manager of Planning Division, Powertrain Unit
Yasuyuki Nakahira
General Manager of Component Development Division, Powertrain Planning Section, Powertrain Unit
General Manager of Unit Engineering Division, Component Section, Powertrain Unit
Taisuke Sakurai
General Manager of Combustion System Development Division, Powertrain Development Section, Powertrain Unit
Manager of Motor Sports Development Division, Motor Sports Section, Mobility Technology Center
Shuichi Mori
General Manager of ST Development Division, PF Model Development Section, PF Model Unit
Manager of SC Development Division, PF Model Development Section, PF Model Unit
Yoshiaki Yamamoto
General Manager of SP Development Division, PF Model Development Section, PF Model Unit
Manager of SP Development Division, PF Model Development Section, PF Model Unit
Hirotoshi Takeshita
General Manager of Functional Unit Engineering Division, PF Model Development Section, PF Model Unit
General Manager of ST Development Division, PF Model Development Section, PF Model Unit
Eiji Tomiyama
General Manager of Corporate Quality Assurance Division, Customer Quality Section, CS Center
General Manager of Technical Publication Division, After Sales Section, CS Center
Hiroyoshi Kato
General Manager of Service Division, Customer Quality Section, CS Center
General Manager of Service Division, After Sales Section, CS Center
Masakazu Suzuki
General Manager of Domestic Sales Division, After Sales Section, CS Center
Manager of Advanced Countries Marketing Division, After Sales Section, CS Center
Ooki Miyakozawa
General Manager of Parts & Accessory Engineering Division , Spare Parts Section, CS Center
General Manager of Accessory Division, Spare Parts Section, CS Center
Yoshikazu Suita
General Manager of Integrated Strategy Division, Total Strategy Section, Motorcycle Business Operations
Manager of Integrated Strategy Division, Total Strategy Section, Motorcycle Business Operations
Tatsuya Suzuki
General Manager of Quality Promotion Division, Quality Assurance Section, Motorcycle Business Operations
General Manager of Exterior Unit Engineering Division, Component Section, PF Model Unit
Kouji Yamaguchi
General Manager of Business Development Division, Planning Section, Marine Business Operations
General Manager of Business Planning Division, Planning Section, Marine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Kouei Kokubo
General Manager of Strategy Planning Division, Planning Section, Marine Business Operations
Manager of Technology Planning Division, Development Section, Marine Engine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Motoyasu Katoh
General Manager of Cost Planning Division, Planning Section, Marine Business Operations
General Manager of Cost Planning Division, Planning Section, Marine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Takayuki Osakabe
General Manager of 1st Development Division, Marine Engine Section, Marine Business Operations
General Manager of Design Division, Development Section, Marine Engine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Kazuyuki Kitajima
General Manager of 2nd Development Division, Marine Engine Section, Marine Business Operations
Manager of Technology Planning Division, Development Section, Marine Engine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Kentaro Kameoka
General Manager of BPS Development Division, Marine Engine Section, Marine Business Operations
General Manager of BPS Development Division, Development Section, Marine Engine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Yasuaki Suzuki
General Manager of Engineering Development Division, Marine Engine Section, Marine Business Operations
Manager of CAE & Testing Engineering Division, Development Section, Marine Engine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Yoshiaki Akahori
General Manager of Manufacturing Division, Marine Engine Section, Marine Business Operations
Manager of ME Manufacturing Division, Marine Engine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Motonori Nakamura
General Manager of Production Promotion Division, Marine Engine Section, Marine Business Operations
General Manager of Production Procurement Planning Division, Marine Engine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Yasuhiko Henmi
General Manager of WV Development Division, Boat Section, Marine Business Operations
General Manager of Advanced Development Division, Boat Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Yuuji Miyashita
General Manager of Boat Development Division, Boat Section, Marine Business Operations
General Manager of Product Development Division, Boat Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Toshiyuki Takagi
General Manager of Manufacturing Division, Boat Section, Marine Business Operations
General Manager of Boat Manufacturing Division, Boat Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Maki Kagaya
General Manager of Sales Division, Pool Business Development Section, Marine Business Operations
General Manager of Sales Division, Pool Business Development Section, Solution Business Operations
Yoshitaka Konishi
General Manager of Production Division, Pool Business Development Section, Marine Business Operations
General Manager of Production Division, Pool Business Development Section, Solution Business Operations
Masafumi Suzuki
General Manager of 1st Marketing Division, Marketing Section, Marine Business Operations
General Manager of 1st Marketing Division, Marketing Section, Marine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Rikiya Ozawa
General Manager of 2nd Marketing Division, Marketing Section, Marine Business Operations
General Manager of 2nd Marketing Division, Marketing Section, Marine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Noriaki Yazawa
General Manager of Service Division, Marketing Section, Marine Business Operations
Manager of Service Division, Marine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Kazumasa Tanimoto
General Manager of Product QA Division, Quality Assurance Section, Marine Business Operations
Manager of Quality Assurance Division, Marine Engine Business Unit, Marine Business Operations
Kazuhiro Kobayashi
General Manager of Advanced Engineering Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
Manager of Product Engineering Division, Surface Mount Technology Section, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
Mitsutoshi Ishino
General Manager of CS Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
Manager of CS Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
Toru Kawai
General Manager of Quality Assurance Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
Manager of Quality Assurance Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
Yasushi Miyake
General Manager of Procurement Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
Manager of Production Division, Robotics Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
Kana Maruta
General Manager of Marketing Division, Smart Power Vehicle Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
Manager of Marketing Division, Smart Power Vehicle Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
Michiyo Yamazaki
General Manager of JW Wheelchairs Division, Smart Power Vehicle Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
President and Representative Director of Yamaha Motor MIRAI Co., Ltd.
6.Personnel changes at group companies
(Name)
(New position)
(Current position)
Ai Takahashi
President and Representative Director of Yamaha Motor MIRAI Co., Ltd.
Manager of Business Planning Division, Smart Power Vehicle Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
Peter Smallman-Tew
President of Yamaha Motor Canada Limited
Yamaha Motor Canada Limited
George Kellerman
President of Yamaha Motor Ventures & Laboratory Silicon Valley Inc.
Yamaha Motor Ventures & Laboratory Silicon Valley Inc.
Hidehito Itou
Thai Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., and President of Yamaha Motor Parts Manufacturing (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
General Manager of Procurement Promotion Division, Procurement Section, Procurement Center
Masatoshi Tateishi
Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Distribution Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Manager of SCM Division, Spare Parts Section, CS Center
Chuan Han Hsu
President of Yamaha Motor R&D Taiwan Co., Ltd.
Vice President of Yamaha Motor R&D Taiwan Co., Ltd.
Mitsuyoshi Sunakawa
President of Yamaha Motor do Brasil Ltda., and President of Yamaha Motor da Amazonia Ltda.
Executive Chief General Manager of Smart Power Vehicle Business Unit, Solution Business Operations
Kazushi Sugiyama
President of Jiangsu Linhai Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd
Jiangsu Linhai Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
Abbreviations;
・NLV = New Land Vehicle
・NPM = New Personal Mobility
・LMW = Leaning Multi Wheel
・PF = Platform
・EM = Electric Mobility
・MBSE = Model Based Systems Engineering
・NV = New Venture
・LSM = Low Speed Mobility
・EG = Engine
・BD = Body
・MC = Motorcycle
・CS = Customer Service
・ME = Marine Engine
・WV = Water Vehicle
・BPS = Boat Power System
・CAE = Computer Aided Engineering
・AM = Automotive
・SMT = Surface Mount Technology
・MS = Motor Sports
・SPV = Smart Power Vehicle
・JW = Joy Wheel
・SP = Sports
・ST = Street
・SC = Scooter
・SCM = Supply Chain Management
Main businesses of the group companies referenced above;
・Yamaha Motor Europe N.V.: Import and sales of Yamaha Motor products in the Netherlands, marketing of Yamaha Motor products in Europe, product development, finance and other businesses
・Yamaha Motor Distribution Singapore Pte. Ltd.: Import and export of Parts, Accessories, ME, WVand Boats
・Yamaha Motor do Brasil Ltda.: Import and sales of motorcycles, outboard motors, all-terrain vehicles, generators and other products in Brazil
・Yamaha Motor da Amazonia Ltda.: Manufacture and sales of motorcycles and outboard motors in Brazil
・Thai Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.: Manufacture and sales of motorcycles in Thailand
・Yamaha Motor Parts Manufacturing (Thailand) Co., Ltd.:Manifacture motorcycle parts in Thailand
・Yamaha Motor R&D Taiwan Co., Ltd.: Development of motorcycles in Taiwan
・Yamaha Motor Electronics Co., Ltd.: Manufacture of motorcycle electrical parts
・PT. Toyo Besq Precision Parts Indonesia: Manufacture of motorcycle parts in Indonesia
・PT. Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing: Manufacture and sales of motorcycles in Indonesia
・Yamaha Motor MIRAI Co., Ltd.: Support of social independence, employment promotion, development of their individual potential
・Yamaha Motor Canada Limited: Import and sales of Yamaha Motor products in Canada
・Yamaha Motor Ventures & Laboratory Silicon Valley Inc.: Theme research and training for new businessdevelopment, promotion of commercialization, considerationof investment in venture companies, development of newbusiness models, etc
・Jiangsu Linhai Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.: Manufacture and marketing of motorcycle in China
