YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7272)
Yamaha Motor : New Organizational Reforms and Personnel Changes at Yamaha Motor

0
04/11/2019 | 10:18pm EDT

April 12, 2019

IWATA, April 12, 2019-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) has resolved to implement the following organizational reforms and personnel changes, effective April 15, 2019.

Organizational Reforms

Corporate Planning & Finance Center

In order to further promote the upgrading of the global management and business platforms, the Business Process Innovation Group will become an independent division, newly established as the Business Process Innovation Division.


Personnel changes

1. Change in duties of General Managers

Name New Position Current Position
Atsushi Oku General Manager of Business Process Innovation Division, Corporate Planning & Finance Center Manager of Business Process Innovation Group, Business Management Division, Corporate Planning & Finance Center
Hiroshi Takeyama General Manager of Marketing Planning Division, 1st Business Unit, Motorcycle Business Operations Manager of Marketing Planning Group, Marketing Planning Division, 1st Business Unit, Motorcycle Business Operations
Nobuhiko Nakajima General Manager of CS Division, Overseas Market Development Operation Business Unit Yamaha Motor Distribution Singapore Pte. Ltd.

2. Personnel changes at group companies

Name New Position Current Position
Tajino Shinya Chairman of Yamaha Motor Electronics Taiwan Co., Ltd. Chairman of Yamaha Motor Electronics Suzhou Co., Ltd.

Abbreviations;
・CS = Customer Service

Main businesses of the group companies referenced above;
- Yamaha Motor Distribution Singapore Pte. Ltd.: Import and export of Parts, Accessories, ME, WV and Boats.
- Yamaha Motor Electronics Taiwan Co., Ltd.: Manufacture of motorcycle electrical parts in Taiwan.
- Yamaha Motor Electronics Suzhou Co., Ltd.: Manufacture of motorcycle electric parts in China.

Disclaimer

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 02:17:04 UTC
