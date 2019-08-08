Yamaha Motor: Notifications regarding the Revision of Forecast Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019

August 8，2019

IWATA, August 8，2019 - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) hereby announces that, at the Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, August 8, 2019, the Company has determined to revise as follows the forecast consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

There are no changes to the forecast dividend for the year.

1.Revised Forecast Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019)

Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Net Income

Attributed to

Owners of Parents Net Income per Share Original Forecast (A)

(Announced February 12, 2019) Billion Yen

1,700 Billion Yen

133 Billion Yen

135 Billion Yen

85 Yen fractions

243.39 Current revised forecast (B) 1,670 125 125 80 229.03 Amount of change (B-A) -30 -8 -10 -5 - Percentage change[(B-A)/A] -1.8 -6.0 -7.4 -5.9 - Reference:

Actual results

for the previous consolidated fiscal year

(Year ending December 31, 2018) 1,673.137 140.787 137.969 93.366 267.35

2．Reasons for revision of forecast business results

Results are now projected to be below the original forecast due to sluggish sales owing to the effects of U.S.-China trade friction in the robotics business, as well as lower unit sales in Vietnam and deterioration of the model mix in Taiwan in the emerging markets motorcycle business.

Exchange rates based on:

Actual exchange rates for the previous consolidated fiscal year

(Year ending December 31, 2018) Original Forecast

(Announced February 12, 2019) Current revised forecast (U.S. dollar / euro) 110/130 105/120 (Second half-year) 105 / 120

(Annual) 108 / 122 (Indonesian rupiah and Brazilian real v.s. U.S. dollar) 14,476/3.7 14,200/3.8 (Second half-year) 14,200/3.8

(Annual) 14,100/3.8

Regarding dividends for the fiscal year, the original forecast dividend for the year has been maintained at 90 yen per share, and the interim dividend has been determined at 45 yen per share