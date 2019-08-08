Log in
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7272)
Yamaha Motor: Notifications regarding the Revision of Forecast Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019

08/08/2019 | 02:25am EDT

August 8，2019

IWATA, August 8，2019 - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) hereby announces that, at the Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, August 8, 2019, the Company has determined to revise as follows the forecast consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

There are no changes to the forecast dividend for the year.

1.Revised Forecast Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019)

Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Net Income
Attributed to
Owners of Parents 		Net Income per Share
Original Forecast (A)
(Announced February 12, 2019)

Billion Yen
1,700

Billion Yen
133

Billion Yen
135

Billion Yen
85

Yen fractions
243.39

Current revised forecast (B)

1,670

125

125

80

229.03

Amount of change (B-A)

-30

-8

-10

-5

-

Percentage change[(B-A)/A]

-1.8

-6.0

-7.4

-5.9

-

Reference:
Actual results
for the previous consolidated fiscal year
(Year ending December 31, 2018)

1,673.137

140.787

137.969

93.366

267.35

2．Reasons for revision of forecast business results

Results are now projected to be below the original forecast due to sluggish sales owing to the effects of U.S.-China trade friction in the robotics business, as well as lower unit sales in Vietnam and deterioration of the model mix in Taiwan in the emerging markets motorcycle business.

　Exchange rates based on:

Actual exchange rates for the previous consolidated fiscal year
(Year ending December 31, 2018) 		Original Forecast
(Announced February 12, 2019) 		Current revised forecast
(U.S. dollar / euro)

110/130

105/120

(Second half-year) 105 / 120
(Annual) 108 / 122

(Indonesian rupiah and Brazilian real v.s. U.S. dollar)

14,476/3.7

14,200/3.8

(Second half-year) 14,200/3.8
(Annual) 14,100/3.8

Regarding dividends for the fiscal year, the original forecast dividend for the year has been maintained at 90 yen per share, and the interim dividend has been determined at 45 yen per share

Disclaimer

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 06:24:06 UTC
