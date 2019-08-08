Yamaha Motor: Notifications regarding the Revision of Forecast Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019

August 8，2019
IWATA, August 8，2019 - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) hereby announces that, at the Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, August 8, 2019, the Company has determined to revise as follows the forecast consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.
There are no changes to the forecast dividend for the year.
1.Revised Forecast Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019)
|
Net Sales
|
Operating Income
|
Ordinary Income
|
Net Income
Attributed to
Owners of Parents
|
Net Income per Share
|
Original Forecast (A)
(Announced February 12, 2019)
|
Billion Yen
1,700
|
Billion Yen
133
|
Billion Yen
135
|
Billion Yen
85
|
Yen fractions
243.39
|
Current revised forecast (B)
|
1,670
|
125
|
125
|
80
|
229.03
|
Amount of change (B-A)
|
-30
|
-8
|
-10
|
-5
|
-
|
Percentage change[(B-A)/A]
|
-1.8
|
-6.0
|
-7.4
|
-5.9
|
-
|
Reference:
Actual results
for the previous consolidated fiscal year
(Year ending December 31, 2018)
|
1,673.137
|
140.787
|
137.969
|
93.366
|
267.35
2．Reasons for revision of forecast business results
Results are now projected to be below the original forecast due to sluggish sales owing to the effects of U.S.-China trade friction in the robotics business, as well as lower unit sales in Vietnam and deterioration of the model mix in Taiwan in the emerging markets motorcycle business.
Exchange rates based on:
|
Actual exchange rates for the previous consolidated fiscal year
(Year ending December 31, 2018)
|
Original Forecast
(Announced February 12, 2019)
|
Current revised forecast
|
(U.S. dollar / euro)
|
110/130
|
105/120
|
(Second half-year) 105 / 120
(Annual) 108 / 122
|
(Indonesian rupiah and Brazilian real v.s. U.S. dollar)
|
14,476/3.7
|
14,200/3.8
|
(Second half-year) 14,200/3.8
(Annual) 14,100/3.8
Regarding dividends for the fiscal year, the original forecast dividend for the year has been maintained at 90 yen per share, and the interim dividend has been determined at 45 yen per share
Disclaimer
Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 06:24:06 UTC