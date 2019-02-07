Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.    7272   JP3942800008

YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD. (7272)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yamaha Motor : Receives Global "iF Design Award" for Sixth Year Running, MOTOROiD Honored in All Global Top Three Design Competitions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 09:10pm EST

February 8, 2019

IWATA, February 8, 2019-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) announced today that its MOTOROiD concept and largest outboard motor, the F425A, have both received the internationally-prestigious 'iF Design Award 2019.'

As well as attracting much attention when exhibited at various events including the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017, the MOTOROiD had previously received the Gold prize at the 'International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA)' and the Luminary award at the 'Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2018.' By also receiving the iF Design Award, the MOTOROiD has been recognized by all of the global top three design competitions.

The MOTOROiD concept model aims to demonstrate personal mobility in which the rider resonates harmoniously with the machine. Equipped with high-precision balance control via artificial intelligence and autonomous technology, the MOTOROiD can sense its own state and adjust its center of gravity accordingly to stand up off its kickstand and remain upright unassisted. It can also recognize its owner and move forward to meet him/her, as well as react based on its rider's actions thanks to its human-machine interface (HMI). MOTOROiD inspires a vision of future mobility that takes vehicles beyond simple 'tools for movement.' However, the exterior is deliberately far from flashy. The frame retains clear traces of the cuts made to create it, the body is marked with unvarnished scars here and there, and the tires are worn to the point that even the tread grooves are nearly gone. The designers and engineers wanted to show the public what their repeated creative clashes gave birth to in unaltered form.

The highest-output model in the Yamaha lineup, the F425A is powered by a 4-stroke 5,559cm3 V8 engine which delivers a maximum of 425 horsepower. This power unit features the first application in a 4-stroke outboard motor of direct injection technology, which sprays fuel at high pressure and high precision directly into each combustion chamber, rather than the intake track. The F425A provides boats with the ultimate in acceleration and top-speed performance. In addition, while continuing the tradition of expressing the unique style of Yamaha in a classic outboard motor outline, the fresh new exterior design introduces a distinctive and dynamic form befitting a next-generation outboard, enhancing the appearance of the boat it is mounted on.

* The iF Design Award is a design award organized by the iF International Forum Design, the world's longest-established independent design organization based in Hannover, Germany. Every year since 1953, superior designs are selected from industrial products etc. from around the world.

Yamaha Motor Design Award Website
https://global.yamaha-motor.com/about/design/awards/

Disclaimer

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 02:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
09:10pYAMAHA MOTOR : Receives Global "iF Design Award" for Sixth Year Running, MOTOROi..
PU
01:44aYAMAHA MOTOR : Introducing Yamaha's Factory and Supported Teams and Riders for 2..
AQ
02/05YAMAHA MOTOR : Introducing Yamaha's Factory and Supported Teams and Riders for 2..
BU
01/30YAMAHA MOTOR : Announces 2019 SxS / ATV Racers and bLU cRU Support Program
AQ
01/22YAMAHA MOTOR : India to Invest Rs 100 Crore over Next 3 Years
AQ
01/22YAMAHA MOTOR : Releases FZ-FI 2019 in India, Base Model to Increase Indian Sport..
PU
01/15YAMAHA MOTOR : Unveils All-New EF2200iS Generator
AQ
01/14India's electric vehicle goals being realised on two wheels, not four
RE
01/10YAMAHA MOTOR : Launches New Premium Printer YSP10, Enabling Full Automation of P..
PU
01/09YAMAHA MOTOR : Concept Technology Illustrates Art for Human Possibilities at CES..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 1 681 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 99 614 M
Debt 2018 153 B
Yield 2018 3,80%
P/E ratio 2018 8,38
P/E ratio 2019 7,69
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
Capitalization 835 B
Chart YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3 163  JPY
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshihiro Hidaka President & Representative Director
Hiroyuki Yanagi Chairman
Tatsumi Okawa Director, Senior Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Toshizumi Kato Director & Managing Executive Officer
Katsuaki Watanabe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.12.28%7 588
BAJAJ AUTO1.84%11 220
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-7.22%8 051
HARLEY-DAVIDSON4.34%5 927
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-14.49%3 248
LONCIN MOTOR CO LTD11.74%1 392
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.