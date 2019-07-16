Yamaha Motor Receives Globally-Prestigious Design Award for Third Consecutive Year, Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2019

July 17, 2019

IWATA, July 17, 2019-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) today announced that the YNF(Yamaha Next Field)-01 low-speed mobility concept model has received the world-renowned 'Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2019' award. This honor represents Yamaha Motor's third Design Concept category award in a row since 2017.

The YNF-01 is a low-speed mobility vehicle featuring outdoor-influenced styling, such as large-diameter tires and 4-wheel independent suspension, which enable travel across a variety of road surfaces. The compact form belying its sturdy undercarriage and the frame design elegantly enveloping the rider provide a sense of both being securely held and freedom. The design inspires users to impulsively head outdoors through high-quality packaging and styling which evokes a feeling of adventure.

The Red Dot Design Awards, organized by Germany's Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen, are widely recognized as one of the most prestigious design awards in the world. Designs of outstanding quality are selected each year in the three categories of Product Design, Brands & Communication Design, and Design Concept.

