Yamaha Motor : Releases FZ-FI 2019 in India, Base Model to Increase Indian Sports Model Sales

01/22/2019 | 04:19am EST

January 22, 2019

IWATA, January 22, 2019 - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo:7272) announced today that the new release of the FZ-FI 2019 sports model equipped with a 149 cm3 BLUE CORE*1 engine, incorporating a muscular bound design in-line with later FZ series models and new features that support comfortable riding etc. is scheduled for release later this month.

The FZ-FI has been developed under the concept of Urban Fighter appealing mainly to power hungry young Indian men in their twenties who are particular about style and masculinity as they ride throughout the city streets.

Main features include 1) while inheriting the strength of the FZ series, new styling of the front, tank and engine give a bigger appearance, 2) body designing leading to a more relaxed riding position, 3) double-seat and grab-bar that helps further support the comfort of any tandem rider, 4) an engine set-up that has been refined for a greater acceleration feel, 5) a front braking system which has adopted the ABS-1 ch.
In addition, the advanced specification FZS-FI is equipped with an under-fairing and metal plated air intake modeling look.

The Indian market is positioned as one of the priority markets in our medium-term management plan, and by 2021, Yamaha Motor aims to increase its sales to 1.2 million units there. Current sales levels are at approx. 780,000 units (2018 Forecast Results)

Manufacture and sales of this model are to be carried out by our group company India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd.

1: BLUE CORE has been promoted by Yamaha Motor since 2014 as an engine design concept which takes riding enjoyment, fuel efficiency and environmental performance to all-new levels. The FZ-FI, FZS-FI engine has also been developed based on the BLUE CORE approach of achieving performance by focusing on high combustion efficiency, high cooling performance, and loss reduction. Trademark registration 5676267


Model Launch Date Recommended Retail Price Target Sales
FZ-FI Late January 2019 95,000 Indian rupees
(Delhi Retail Price) 		300,000 units
(one year from release, in India)
FZS-FI 97,000 Indian rupees
(Delhi Retail Price)

Disclaimer

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 09:18:06 UTC
