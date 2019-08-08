Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.    7272   JP3942800008

YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7272)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yamaha Motor : Reveals Rise in Consolidated Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 02:30am EDT

— Strong growth in marine and financial services segments —

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7272) announced today that for the first half of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, consolidated net sales were 855.9 billion yen, an increase of 0.5% from the same period the previous year. The company experienced a 16.1% decrease in operating income of 13.2 billion yen, while ordinary income fell 9.1% to 70.2 billion yen and net income for the period attributable to parent company shareholders was down 8.4% to 52.2 billion yen.

Although sales increased in the marine and financial services segments, falling sales in the land mobility and robotics businesses resulted in overall net sales remaining unchanged. Operating income increased in the marine products business, but decreased overall due to appreciation of the yen, a deterioration in the regional mix of motorcycles in emerging markets and decreased sales in the robotics business.

In developed markets, motorcycle sales fell due to yen appreciation, but operating income remained unchanged thanks to increased sales in Europe. Marine business net sales rose 6.4% thanks to an increase in outboard motor, water vehicle and sports boat sales in North America and Europe. Financial services sales increased 3.4%.

For 2019, Yamaha Motor forecasts a 1.8% decrease in net sales to 1,670.0 billion yen, with operating income expected to fall 6.0% to 125.0 billion yen. There is likely to be a 5.9% decrease in net income attributable to parent company shareholders to 80.0 billion yen due to sluggish sales resulting from U.S.-China trade friction, reduced sales in Vietnam and deterioration of the motorcycle model mix in Taiwan.

About Yamaha Motor
Yamaha Motor (TOKYO:7272) is a world-leading producer of motorcycles, marine products, power products and intelligent machinery. The company’s diverse business and wide variety of products are built around its proprietary technologies focused on engines, chassis & hull and electronic control. Yamaha Motor conducts global development, production and marketing operations through 140 subsidiaries and equity-method affiliates in 30 countries. About 90% of consolidated net sales are generated in more than 200 countries outside of Japan. The company is steadily restructuring its global engineering, manufacturing and marketing capabilities for sustainable long-term growth. Please visit https://global.yamaha-motor.com/ir/report/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
08/08YAMAHA MOTOR : Announcement of Personnel Changes
PU
08/08YAMAHA MOTOR : Reveals Rise in Consolidated Sales
BU
08/08YAMAHA MOTOR : Notifications regarding the Revision of Forecast Consolidated Bus..
PU
08/08YAMAHA MOTOR : Reveals Rise in Consolidated Sales - Strong growth in marine and ..
PU
08/06EXCLUSIVE : Tens of thousands losing jobs as India's auto crisis deepens - sourc..
RE
07/30YAMAHA MOTOR : to Exhibit at Japan Fair held with TICAD7 — Showcasing Comp..
PU
07/22YAMAHA MOTOR : Begins Trial of Agricultural UGVs in Hamamatsu City
PU
07/16YAMAHA MOTOR : Launches 2020 YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M in Europe, Supersport Flagship M..
PU
07/16YAMAHA MOTOR RECEIVES GLOBALLY-PREST : Design Concept 2019
PU
07/11YAMAHA MOTOR : Announcement of Personnel Changes
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 687 B
EBIT 2019 134 B
Net income 2019 89 441 M
Debt 2019 183 B
Yield 2019 5,27%
P/E ratio 2019 6,67x
P/E ratio 2020 5,98x
EV / Sales2019 0,46x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 597 B
Chart YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2 389,29  JPY
Last Close Price 1 709,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 69,7%
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshihiro Hidaka President & Representative Director
Hiroyuki Yanagi Chairman
Tatsumi Okawa Director, Senior Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Toshizumi Kato Director & Managing Executive Officer
Katsuaki Watanabe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-17.99%5 662
BAJAJ AUTO-0.60%11 098
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-16.63%7 331
HARLEY-DAVIDSON-0.82%5 399
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-33.57%2 563
KTM INDUSTRIES AG-6.42%1 289
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group