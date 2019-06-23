Yamaha Motor : Selected for inclusion in FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index — Toward Major ESG Investment Indexes

June 24, 2019

IWATA, June 24, 2019 - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo:7272) announced today that the company's shares have been chosen for the first time in the ESG (Environment, Society, and Governance) global index FTSE4Good Index Series as well as the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, which has been adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) as an index for ESG investment.

The FTSE4Good Index Series is an index that FTSE Russell, which is 100% owned by the London Stock Exchange, selects companies excelling in ESG-related activities on an annual basis, and is the main investment selection criteria for investors who value ESG information.

The FTSE Blossom Japan Index has been adopted by the GPIF, the world's largest pension fund, since 2017 as an index for ESG investment in Japanese companies.

Going forward, we will continue to pursue corporate growth by solving social issues through its business and respond to requests from the international community by actively promoting ESG activities and the disclosure of related information.