Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.    7272   JP3942800008

YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7272)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yamaha Motor : Selected for inclusion in FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index — Toward Major ESG Investment Indexes —

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 10:10pm EDT

June 24, 2019

IWATA, June 24, 2019 - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo:7272) announced today that the company's shares have been chosen for the first time in the ESG (Environment, Society, and Governance) global index FTSE4Good Index Series as well as the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, which has been adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) as an index for ESG investment.

The FTSE4Good Index Series is an index that FTSE Russell, which is 100% owned by the London Stock Exchange, selects companies excelling in ESG-related activities on an annual basis, and is the main investment selection criteria for investors who value ESG information.

The FTSE Blossom Japan Index has been adopted by the GPIF, the world's largest pension fund, since 2017 as an index for ESG investment in Japanese companies.

Going forward, we will continue to pursue corporate growth by solving social issues through its business and respond to requests from the international community by actively promoting ESG activities and the disclosure of related information.

Disclaimer

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 02:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
10:10pYAMAHA MOTOR : Selected for inclusion in FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom..
PU
06/18YAMAHA MOTOR : Hands Over 10 Compact Water Purification Systems to Government of..
PU
06/17YAMAHA MOTOR : Chosen for "SNAM Sustainability Index" for Second Straight Year
PU
06/12Vietnam ramps up pressure on Google's YouTube advertisers
RE
06/05YAMAHA MOTOR : Chosen for "S&P Japan 500 ESG" Index — Company ESG Initiati..
PU
06/04YAMAHA MOTOR : Racings Walker Fowler Earns 50th GNCC XC1 Pro ATV Overall Win
AQ
05/27YAMAHA MOTOR : Agrees with Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures
PU
05/25YAMAHA MOTOR : to set up new plant in the Philippines, double capacity to 800,00..
AQ
05/25YAMAHA MOTOR : to Double Motorcycle Production in Philippines
AQ
05/23YAMAHA MOTOR : Enhances Philippine based Motorcycle Production — Respondin..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 732 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 95 255 M
Debt 2019 167 B
Yield 2019 4,79%
P/E ratio 2019 6,97
P/E ratio 2020 6,23
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Capitalization 664 B
Chart YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2 706  JPY
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshihiro Hidaka President & Representative Director
Hiroyuki Yanagi Chairman
Tatsumi Okawa Director, Senior Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Toshizumi Kato Director & Managing Executive Officer
Katsuaki Watanabe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-8.49%5 920
BAJAJ AUTO5.71%12 690
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-16.05%8 198
HARLEY-DAVIDSON7.39%5 331
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-20.83%3 432
LONCIN MOTOR CO LTD4.16%1 198
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About